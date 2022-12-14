Vicksburg High School’s Troy Stewart earned his 100th victory as a Head Coach in Tuesday night’s 57-35 win over Murrah. Stewart, who is currently in his sixth season as the Missy Gators Head Coach, has built the program from the ground up. He took over the program that was 4-21 the year before. Since his arrival, he has led the Missy Gators to the playoffs each season.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO