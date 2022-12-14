ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Mo Williams pleads for fans to come to JSU basketball games

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The head men’s basketball coach at Jackson State is pleading with the community to support the team. Head Coach Mo Williams is asking for more fans to come out and support the team when they play at home or nearby. Williams says he was a little disappointed in the fan turn out […]
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VHS athlete Kennedy Mullins made the All-State Volleyball Team

Vicksburg High School volleyball player Kennedy Mullins made the 5A All-State Team. Mullins helped the Missy Gators to a district championship in 2022 under Head Coach Deborah Brown. She was also selected to the VDN All-County Volleyball Team after racking up 21 kills, 79 aces and 152 digs. Mullins is...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi State Beats Jackson State in a Battle at the Coliseum

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi State beat Jackson State 69-59 at the Mississippi Coliseum on Wednesday night. The Tigers got out to an early lead, but the Bulldogs took a 5-point lead into half. Once again, JSU came out strong in the second half but faltered as the minutes went on. Bulldogs move to 10-0 on […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU fans sendoff Tigers as the team heads to the Celebration Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rain didn’t stop Jackson State fans, family, and friends from rooting on the JSU tigers as they head out for the Celebration Bowl. They were all decked out in blue waving flags and chanting for the Tiger football team as they head to Atlanta in search of completing an undefeated season.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Stewart earned his 100th victory in Tuesday night’s win

Vicksburg High School’s Troy Stewart earned his 100th victory as a Head Coach in Tuesday night’s 57-35 win over Murrah. Stewart, who is currently in his sixth season as the Missy Gators Head Coach, has built the program from the ground up. He took over the program that was 4-21 the year before. Since his arrival, he has led the Missy Gators to the playoffs each season.
VICKSBURG, MS
247Sports

Jackson State assistant Gary Harrell says it's 'very important" for Deion Sanders to coach in Celebration Bowl

Despite Deion Sanders' status as Colorado's new head coach, Sanders is still coaching Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday. Sanders was not present for the bowl's press conference last week, with assistant Gary Harrell fielding questions instead. Harrell told reporters Sanders remains committed to finishing what he started at Jackson State.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Storm damages Madison County mobile home community

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A mobile home community in Madison County was hit hard by Wednesday’s severe weather. One of the homes at the Red Rock Recreational Center was almost gone after the storm. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
CARROLL COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson State homicide suspect claims doughnuts started fight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, December 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment, and the other two were […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy