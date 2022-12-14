Read full article on original website
Mo Williams pleads for fans to come to JSU basketball games
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The head men’s basketball coach at Jackson State is pleading with the community to support the team. Head Coach Mo Williams is asking for more fans to come out and support the team when they play at home or nearby. Williams says he was a little disappointed in the fan turn out […]
vicksburgnews.com
VHS athlete Kennedy Mullins made the All-State Volleyball Team
Vicksburg High School volleyball player Kennedy Mullins made the 5A All-State Team. Mullins helped the Missy Gators to a district championship in 2022 under Head Coach Deborah Brown. She was also selected to the VDN All-County Volleyball Team after racking up 21 kills, 79 aces and 152 digs. Mullins is...
Mississippi State Beats Jackson State in a Battle at the Coliseum
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi State beat Jackson State 69-59 at the Mississippi Coliseum on Wednesday night. The Tigers got out to an early lead, but the Bulldogs took a 5-point lead into half. Once again, JSU came out strong in the second half but faltered as the minutes went on. Bulldogs move to 10-0 on […]
WLBT
JSU fans sendoff Tigers as the team heads to the Celebration Bowl
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The rain didn’t stop Jackson State fans, family, and friends from rooting on the JSU tigers as they head out for the Celebration Bowl. They were all decked out in blue waving flags and chanting for the Tiger football team as they head to Atlanta in search of completing an undefeated season.
vicksburgnews.com
Stewart earned his 100th victory in Tuesday night’s win
Vicksburg High School’s Troy Stewart earned his 100th victory as a Head Coach in Tuesday night’s 57-35 win over Murrah. Stewart, who is currently in his sixth season as the Missy Gators Head Coach, has built the program from the ground up. He took over the program that was 4-21 the year before. Since his arrival, he has led the Missy Gators to the playoffs each season.
Newport (Arkansas) receiver still focused on Jackson State, despite the departure of Deion Sanders
By Steve Andrews | Courtesy photos Despite the departure of Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders, who took the job at Colorado two weeks ago, Newport star receiver Isiah Kendall is still pretty solid on his commitment to the Tigers. Although he is not 100 percent on the decision, ...
Jackson State fans let Mo Williams down vs. Mississippi State
Jackson State finally got a chance to play in its back yard, but Mo Williams said he was disappointed by the lack of support. The post Jackson State fans let Mo Williams down vs. Mississippi State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Watch Deion Sanders Lead Jackson State University’s Football Team To A Historic Undefeated Season In The Trailer For Prime Video’s ‘Coach Prime’
Jackson State University's historic undefeated football season will be chronicled in the upcoming docuseries coming to the streamer. Click inside to view the trailer!
247Sports
Jackson State assistant Gary Harrell says it's 'very important" for Deion Sanders to coach in Celebration Bowl
Despite Deion Sanders' status as Colorado's new head coach, Sanders is still coaching Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday. Sanders was not present for the bowl's press conference last week, with assistant Gary Harrell fielding questions instead. Harrell told reporters Sanders remains committed to finishing what he started at Jackson State.
HBCU football 2022 going out with a bang!
Saturday's Celebration Bowl will determine the 2022 HBCU national champion. Will the Deion Sanders HBCU era end with a win or loss? The post HBCU football 2022 going out with a bang! appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
The Celebration Bowl pits Jackson State University against North Carolina Central University in Atlanta on Saturday. The HBCU football bowl game has attracted growing attention since being created in 2015, and the expected presence of Deion Sanders, Jackson State's departing coach, is adding to it.
Jackson State secures commitment from former Oregon four-star
Former four-star athlete Seven McGee says he's headed to Jackson State for the 2023 football season. The post Jackson State secures commitment from former Oregon four-star appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
footballscoop.com
Deion Sanders updates 5-star Travis Hunter's status, shows off Colorado recruiting weekend
Preparing to coach his final game atop the Jackson State program in Saturday's Celebration Bowl while simultaneously working to compile his first signing class as Colorado's next head coach, Deion Sanders is working all ends of the college football spectrum. And Coach Prime still is keeping it real while adopting...
Celebration Bowl Exec Dir calls Deion Sanders 'the epitome of excellence'
Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders is coaching one last game for Jackson State University this weekend in Atlanta at the Cricket Celebration Bowl. They’ll be representing the SWAC against the MEAC’s best North Carolina Central lead by Coach Trei Oliver.
Storm damages Madison County mobile home community
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A mobile home community in Madison County was hit hard by Wednesday’s severe weather. One of the homes at the Red Rock Recreational Center was almost gone after the storm. There’s no word on any injuries at this time. Click here to keep up with the Storm Team 12 forecast.
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
Mississippi man experiences holiday magic, turns $5 into $100,000 lottery win
A Mississippi man experienced a little holiday magic when the number “$100,000” appeared on his Mississippi Lottery scratch-off card. Mississippi Lottery officials announced on Monday that the Richland man bought a $5 Multiplier Mania ticket from the CEFCO Convenience Store #535, Brandon. The man won the top prize...
PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
Jackson State homicide suspect claims doughnuts started fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Orleans man accused of killing a fellow Jackson State University (JSU) student claims he did it out of self-defense. Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey, was found dead inside a vehicle on JSU’s campus on Friday, December 2. He had been fatally shot in the head. Randall Smith, 20, […]
Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment, and the other two were […]
