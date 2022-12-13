Tai Chi for Beginners Team Earns Distinguished Team-Teaching Award. Ohio –Dr. Scammahorn, FCS Educator, Darke County; Ken Stewart, FCS Educator, Monroe County; Lorrissa Dunfee, FCS Educator, Belmont County (Standing); Rae Baker, Healthy Relationships State Specialist and Misty Harmon, FCS Educator, Pike County (seated) were honored with the Distinguished Team-Teaching Award on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Ohio State University Extension Annual Conference. The team-teaching award, presented on behalf of the Ohio Alpha Eta Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Phi, is designed to recognize outstanding efforts of Extension staff teams for responding to and incorporating a specific educational program one or more critical issues. The Tai Chi for Beginners team offered three free online programs in 2022 to help reduce the number of injury related falls in older adults.

