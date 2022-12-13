Read full article on original website
Related
countynewsonline.org
Lila Lee Pinney
SEPTEMBER 3, 1929 – DECEMBER 15, 2022. Lila Lee “Fritz” Pinney, age 93 passed away Thursday, December 19, 2022 at Oakley Place, Greenville, Ohio. She was born on September 3, 1929 to the late Hugh and Gladys (Grote) Hartzell, near Pikeville, Darke County, Ohio. She is survived...
countynewsonline.org
Neil Clark
Neil R. Clark, 84, of Covington, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 13, 2022, at Ohio’s Hospice Care Center, Troy. He was born October 31, 1938, in Covington, to the late Eugene & Lois (Houser) Clark. He married Shirley (Via) Clark on June 14, 1958, a marriage that spanned 64½ years; she survives.
countynewsonline.org
John William Franklin
John William Franklin, 53, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 22, 1969, in Greenville to the late Robert Franklin and Shirley (Bromagen) Ferrante. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Jessica Ferrante.
countynewsonline.org
Santa’s Mission of Giving takes him to Maiden Lane Blood Drive
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Ginny Coffman did a good deed by donating at the Dec. 12 Maiden Lane Church of God blood drive because there is a critical need for her type O-negative blood. Not because Santa Claus was watching. “I never suspected I’d see Santa and Mrs. Claus here...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Foundation donated to the Cancer Association of Darke County
Cancer Association of Darke County recently received a check for $3,000 from Darke County Foundation. The foundation’s mission is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Darke County by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts for the benefit of local residents. They recently held a Sunshine 5 K Run and Team Addie’s Girl ran/walked for Cancer Association of Darke County.
countynewsonline.org
Healthy Kids Running Fall Series a Great Success
HKRS kids and volunteers also want to thank Harry D. Stephens Memorial and the Darke County United Way for adding their support for the Series!. The fall series, held in October, had 75 runners, she said. This was nearly four times more than the 20 youngsters who enjoyed the spring series.
countynewsonline.org
OSU Extension wins award
Tai Chi for Beginners Team Earns Distinguished Team-Teaching Award. Ohio –Dr. Scammahorn, FCS Educator, Darke County; Ken Stewart, FCS Educator, Monroe County; Lorrissa Dunfee, FCS Educator, Belmont County (Standing); Rae Baker, Healthy Relationships State Specialist and Misty Harmon, FCS Educator, Pike County (seated) were honored with the Distinguished Team-Teaching Award on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the Ohio State University Extension Annual Conference. The team-teaching award, presented on behalf of the Ohio Alpha Eta Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Phi, is designed to recognize outstanding efforts of Extension staff teams for responding to and incorporating a specific educational program one or more critical issues. The Tai Chi for Beginners team offered three free online programs in 2022 to help reduce the number of injury related falls in older adults.
countynewsonline.org
Local shop owner Tyler Anderson best Auto Tech in the nation
The U.S. Auto Tech National Championship was created to showcase skills of auto technician professionals and students across the country. Auto Technicians were invited to participate in the National Championship in Tampa. Qualifying events were held across the Nation as well as digitally and at each event one professional (and...
countynewsonline.org
Midmark Earns Award for Creating a Healthy Workplace for its Teammates
VERSAILLES, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2022 — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, today announced the company received a gold-level Healthy Worksite Award from the Healthy Business Council of Ohio (HBCO). The...
countynewsonline.org
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners 12/15
MOU – Non-CSEA (shared) Employees. Certificate of Appointment Darke County Commissioners/Maintenance Worker. Agreement btwn DC Sheriff & FOP – Unit A FOR: Sergeants & Lieutenants (approved by Asst. Pros. Atty.) Agreement btwn DC Sheriff & FOP – Unit B FOR: Deputy Sheriffs (approved by Asst. Pros. Atty.)
countynewsonline.org
Greenville Transit Holiday Schedule
Greenville Transit System will be closing at 5:00 pm on Christmas Eve and we will be closed on Christmas Day. GTS will be closing at 5:00 pm on New Years Eve and we will be closed New Years Day, as well as Monday, January 2nd. We will return to regular business hours on January 3rd.
countynewsonline.org
Bowling: MV Lady Hawks win 1947 – 1570
Hosting the second week of the MWOBL season, the Blackhawks faced Ansonia’s varsity. The 1st round saw a close score with MV in the lead 599-544. The Blackhawks improved their scores in the 2nd round, hitting the Tigers with a 690 to their 494. In the baker round, MV kept up most of their momentum and held on to take the match 1947-1570.
countynewsonline.org
Regular Fair Board meeting started with a bang: another resignation!
On Wednesday 14, the Darke County Fair Board held the regular meeting with seven members, the required minimum – with a one week delay. And it stated with the information about another resignation: President Greg Pearson received a phone call from Dudley Lipps at 4:15PM. Treasurer Dudley Lipps resigned verbally from his place on the board pf directors. This made it the fourth resignation within just a few months.
Comments / 0