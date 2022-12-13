Read full article on original website
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
The Fed cutting rates by 200 basis points and oil falling to $40 a barrel are among Standard Chartered's list of potential surprises for 2023
In another 2023 surprise scenario, bitcoin could crash a further 70% to $5,000, according to Standard Chartered.
EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise as dollar weakens
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stock markets and currencies rose on Friday against a softer dollar, after China's move to drop key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime improved sentiment, although there was caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week.
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks rise on China optimism ahead of c.bank decisions
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks rose on Friday over hopes that further easing of COVID curbs in China would boost economic activity and demand, while investors awaited a slew of central bank meetings next week. While most emerging markets rose boosting the MSCI index .MSCIEF by 1.0%, Indian...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Amid Hot PPI, Sentiment Data as Fed Meeting Looms
Stocks finished lower Friday amid a hotter-than-expected reading for producer price inflation that could trigger broader concerns over the pace of Federal Reserve rate hikes as traders looked to close out a difficult week for domestic stocks highlighted by added concerns over a near-term recession. Factory gate inflation rose 0.3%...
World markets decline, rattled by plans for more rate hikes
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares in Europe and Asia skidded Friday as central bank plans for more interest rate hikes rattled markets. The fear is that the Federal Reserve and other central banks might bring on recessions by pushing rates higher to get inflation under control. Oil prices...
Recession may force Fed rate cut in 2023, sending Treasury yields lower -BofA
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yields will fall next year as the Federal Reserve slows monetary tightening and eventually cuts interest rates to stimulate a dwindling economy, according to a forecast from Bank of America (BofA).
Dollar To Rebound, Accumulate Safe-haven Strength In 2023: Reuters Poll
The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based...
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on higher headline inflation, consumer sentiment
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yield gained on Friday after data showed U.S. monthly producer prices came in higher than expected for November and consumer sentiment improved, suggesting interest rates will remain higher for longer. However, the year-on-year rate for underlying producer prices, which exclude food and...
World shares higher ahead of U.S. inflation update
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were higher in Europe and Asia ahead of an update Friday on U.S. wholesale prices that will provide insights into how businesses are coping with inflation. Germany's DAX added 0.2% to 14,295.30 while the CAC 40 in Paris was nearly unchanged at 6,649.30....
Australian Market Notably Lower
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably lower on Friday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 7,200 level, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, with weakness across most sectors, led by technology, financial and gold miner stocks, as rising concerns about global economic growth due to surging interest rates dented sentiment.
Factbox-Big banks see global economy slowing more in 2023, with likely U.S. recession
Dec 15 (Reuters) - The world's largest investment banks expect global economic growth to slow further in 2023 following a year roiled by the Ukraine conflict and soaring inflation, which triggered one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in recent times.
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher As Markets Test Fed 'Soft Landing' Thesis
Stocks finished higher Thursday, while the dollar held firm against its global peers, as investors continue to worry that the Federal Reserve will fail to engineer the 'soft landing' needed to tame inflation pressures while avoiding falling into recession. With stocks riding a five-day losing streak, giving back most of...
S&P 500, Nasdaq post worst day in month after strong data fuels worry about Fed rate hikes
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indexes recorded their worst day in almost a month on Monday, after a hotter-than-expected U.S. services-sector reading fueled concerns that the Federal Reserve may need to be even more aggressive in its inflation battle. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down...
'Fed Fatigue' and What It Means for Investors
Over my decade or so of contributing to Nasdaq.com, I have probably written the word “Fed” more than any other, and for good reason. In that time, central bank policy has consistently been the biggest influence on equity pricing. Stocks may individually reflect the fortunes of corporations, but collectively they reflect economic conditions and prospects. That means they are subject to central bank policy, whether we like it or not. Equities were supported by policy that was loose to an unprecedented degree from 2010-2021 and are falling now as those ultra-accommodative policies are being reversed. The Fed is now sucking money out of the system instead of pumping it in, and hiking interest rates that have been close to zero for a decade.
Oil falls after data raises Fed interest rate worries
Oil prices fell on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down $2.57, or 3%, at $83 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $2.67, or 3.3%, to...
POLL-Japan Nov consumer inflation likely to hit fresh four-decade high
TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japan's nationwide consumer price inflation likely hit a fresh 40-year high in November, as firms increasingly passed on high energy, food and raw material costs to households, a Reuters poll showed. November's nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food prices but...
ANALYSIS-Deutsche Bank's rollercoaster ride towards more stability
FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - In 2019, Deutsche Bank set out on a journey to cut dependence on its volatile investment bank and rely instead on more stable businesses that serve companies and retail customers as a way to restore profitability. It didn't quite turn out that way. Germany's biggest...
