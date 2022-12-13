ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Markets Insider

Oil prices are headed to $110 a barrel in 2023, and the outlook for crude is 'very positive' despite China demand concerns and global recession fears, Goldman Sachs says

Goldman Sachs expects crude oil to hit $110 per barrel next year, representing upside of more than 30%. The investment bank's commodities chief said the outlook for oil in 2023 is "very positive." But in an interview with CNBC, he also acknowledged that there's "a lot of uncertainty" ahead. Despite...
NASDAQ

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies, stocks rise as dollar weakens

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most Asian emerging stock markets and currencies rose on Friday against a softer dollar, after China's move to drop key parts of its stringent zero-COVID regime improved sentiment, although there was caution ahead of a week full of risk events, including the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting due next week.
WSB Radio

World markets decline, rattled by plans for more rate hikes

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares in Europe and Asia skidded Friday as central bank plans for more interest rate hikes rattled markets. The fear is that the Federal Reserve and other central banks might bring on recessions by pushing rates higher to get inflation under control. Oil prices...
International Business Times

Dollar To Rebound, Accumulate Safe-haven Strength In 2023: Reuters Poll

The dollar will rebound against most currencies over the coming months, with the growing threat of recession in the U.S. and elsewhere keeping it firm in 2023 through safe-haven flows, according to market strategists polled by Reuters. While most said there was not much scope for further dollar upside based...
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on higher headline inflation, consumer sentiment

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yield gained on Friday after data showed U.S. monthly producer prices came in higher than expected for November and consumer sentiment improved, suggesting interest rates will remain higher for longer. However, the year-on-year rate for underlying producer prices, which exclude food and...
Action News Jax

World shares higher ahead of U.S. inflation update

BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were higher in Europe and Asia ahead of an update Friday on U.S. wholesale prices that will provide insights into how businesses are coping with inflation. Germany's DAX added 0.2% to 14,295.30 while the CAC 40 in Paris was nearly unchanged at 6,649.30....
NASDAQ

Australian Market Notably Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is notably lower on Friday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 7,200 level, following the broadly negative cues from global markets overnight, with weakness across most sectors, led by technology, financial and gold miner stocks, as rising concerns about global economic growth due to surging interest rates dented sentiment.
NASDAQ

'Fed Fatigue' and What It Means for Investors

Over my decade or so of contributing to Nasdaq.com, I have probably written the word “Fed” more than any other, and for good reason. In that time, central bank policy has consistently been the biggest influence on equity pricing. Stocks may individually reflect the fortunes of corporations, but collectively they reflect economic conditions and prospects. That means they are subject to central bank policy, whether we like it or not. Equities were supported by policy that was loose to an unprecedented degree from 2010-2021 and are falling now as those ultra-accommodative policies are being reversed. The Fed is now sucking money out of the system instead of pumping it in, and hiking interest rates that have been close to zero for a decade.
CNBC

Oil falls after data raises Fed interest rate worries

Oil prices fell on Monday, following U.S. stock markets lower, after U.S. service sector data raised worries that the Federal Reserve could continue its aggressive policy tightening path. Brent crude futures were down $2.57, or 3%, at $83 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) fell $2.67, or 3.3%, to...
NASDAQ

POLL-Japan Nov consumer inflation likely to hit fresh four-decade high

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japan's nationwide consumer price inflation likely hit a fresh 40-year high in November, as firms increasingly passed on high energy, food and raw material costs to households, a Reuters poll showed. November's nationwide core consumer price index (CPI), which excludes volatile fresh food prices but...
NASDAQ

ANALYSIS-Deutsche Bank's rollercoaster ride towards more stability

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - In 2019, Deutsche Bank set out on a journey to cut dependence on its volatile investment bank and rely instead on more stable businesses that serve companies and retail customers as a way to restore profitability. It didn't quite turn out that way. Germany's biggest...

