Best practices for improving the patient financial experience can help orthopedic clinics stand out

The former digital chief of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health has joined managed care organization AmeriHealth Caritas. Neil Gomes will serve as senior vice president and chief digital officer and report to the chairman and CEO. He was senior vice president for digital and human experiences at CommonSpirit from 2020 to 2022 and executive vice president and chief digital officer of Jefferson Health, where he worked from 2014 to 2020.

19 HOURS AGO