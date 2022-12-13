Best practices for improving the patient financial experience can help orthopedic clinics stand out

Read full article on original website
How an integrated, automated revenue cycle improves the patient experience and boosts efficiency
The revenue cycle is ripe for digitalization and alignment with other core health system functions — and making the right changes can have a positive impact on the patient experience. During Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable, in a session sponsored by RCM, Will Reilly, senior vice president...
Tampa General to launch concierge medicine center, hires physician
Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital, one of the largest hospitals in the U.S. with 1,040 licensed beds, is launching a concierge practice based in Jupiter, Fla., and has hired its first physician for the facility. For a flat fee, some of the features of the new service include same-day or next-day...
Viewpoint: Safety work relies too much on clinicians' heroism
A national patient safety effort that standardizes best practices across all U.S. hospitals is required to achieve and sustain meaningful improvements in patient care, five patient safety experts said in a NEJM Catalyst article published Dec. 12. The pandemic erased years of progress in preventing healthcare-associated infections and other adverse...
Tennessee health system strikes partnership to deploy AI-driven virtual nursing
Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services has partnered with software company Care.ai to implement the company's Virtual Nursing platform at Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Medical Center. The artificial intelligence-powered Virtual Nursing platform allows virtual nurses to manage a wide variety of patient care tasks that do not require physical proximity, according to...
6 hospitals, health systems choosing Oracle Cerner EHRs in 2022
Below are six hospitals and health systems that launched a new Oracle Cerner EHR system, announced plans to do so, or renewed a contract in 2022. Adventist Health Mendocino Coast in Fort Bragg, Calif., went live with a new Oracle Cerner EHR on Dec. 1. The hospital had previously used Meditech as its EHR vendor.
HCA Healthcare: 10 key facts
HCA Healthcare is one of the largest health systems in the U.S., providing care for millions of patients each year. Here are 10 facts illustrating the health system's reach. 1. HCA Healthcare has 182 hospitals and 2,300 sites of care in 20 states and the United Kingdom. 2. HCA operates...
Hospitals living paycheck to paycheck, unable to make long-term investments
Healthcare added almost 45,000 jobs in November, but many hospitals and health systems will continue to struggle to meet staffing needs, retain top executives and providers, and foster long-term pipelines for talent, Ted Chien, president and CEO of independent consulting firm SullivanCotter, wrote in a Dec. 15 article for Nasdaq.
Maryland health system partners with revenue cycle analytics company
Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health has tapped VisiQuate to manage its revenue cycle management operations. Through the five-year partnership, Luminis will deploy VisiQuate's denials management, revenue management and reverse analytics tools. A major factor in Luminis' selection of VisiQuate was the analytics company's relationship with Epic, the health systems' EHR vendor,...
10 biggest charity care updates of the year
The 10 biggest charity care stories Becker's has covered this year:. Washington instituted a new charity care law that established mandatory discounts and two tiers of hospitals, adopted procedures for retroactive Medicaid eligibility, and established a definition of "indigent persons." American Hospital Association CEO Rick Pollack responded to a Wall...
AHA commends CMS for new steps taken on Medicare Advantage programs
CMS should be commended for "taking important steps to increase oversight of Medicare Advantage plans," the American Hospital Association said in statement Dec. 15. The AHA response comes in the wake of new CMS proposals to tackle prior authorization barriers and excessive marketing practices, among other issues. "CMS' proposed rule...
The cost of diagnostic errors in the ER: 5 study notes
A new study led by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality that estimates 370,000 patients may suffer serious harm as a result of misdiagnosis in U.S. emergency departments every year is being met with strong criticism from medical societies representing emergency physicians, The New York Times reported Dec. 15.
Medicare telehealth utilization: 7 trends to know
Only 15 percent of patients who were eligible for Medicare fee-for-service telehealth used the service in the second quarter of 2022, according to a Dec. 15 telehealth utilization report from CMS. CMS analyzed data from Medicare Fee-for-Service Part B claims data and Medicare enrollment information for beneficiaries who utilized telehealth...
Pharmacy technician certification board scoops education council
The Pharmacy Technician Certification Board acquired the Pharmacy Technician Educators Council Dec. 15 with the hopes of helping pharmacists build their careers and ensure patient safety. "Technicians constantly require new and enhanced training to keep pace with their expanding role and increased responsibility," the PTCB said in a Dec. 15...
The advice 8 hospital CEOs remember most
The Corner Office series asks healthcare leaders to answer questions about their life in and outside the office. In each interview, leaders share the piece of advice they remember most clearly. Here are answers collected by Becker's Hospital Review since March. John Couris. President and CEO of Tampa (Fla.) General...
Former CommonSpirit, Jefferson Health digital chief joins managed care company
The former digital chief of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health has joined managed care organization AmeriHealth Caritas. Neil Gomes will serve as senior vice president and chief digital officer and report to the chairman and CEO. He was senior vice president for digital and human experiences at CommonSpirit from 2020 to 2022 and executive vice president and chief digital officer of Jefferson Health, where he worked from 2014 to 2020.
Colorado hospital to raise both wages and patient bills 6%, add 25 full-time jobs
Aspen (Colo.) Valley Hospital is instituting an across-the-board 6 percent wage hike along with an equivalent increase in patient bills and fees, The Aspen Times reported Dec. 15. The changes will take effect Jan. 1, the report said. The 25-bed public hospital is also adding nearly 25 full-time jobs to...
Viewpoint: When healthcare loses the most
We lose a lot when dehumanization in healthcare occurs in any direction. The past two years have been a test for people, an expedited trial as we all learned more about ourselves — our strengths, limits, fears and heartstrings. There are as many findings and results from this big...
FDA approves 1st gene therapy for bladder cancer
The FDA approved Adstiladrin, the first gene therapy to treat high-risk, non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer, Dec. 16. Adult patients with bladder cancer who have a high risk of not responding to Bacillus Calmette-Guérin — a tuberculosis vaccine and the most common intravesical immunotherapy for early-stage bladder cancer — with carcinoma in situ are now eligible for the biologic.
2 defibrillation methods increase survivability
A recent study found two new methods of delivering defibrillation improved survivability and neurologic outcomes. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Nov. 24, studied patient outcomes for three methods of defibrillation: standard defibrillation; double sequential external defibrillation, or rapid sequential shocks from two defibrillators; and vector-change defibrillation, or switching defibrillation pads to an anterior-posterior position.
Keck Medicine launches gender-affirming care program
While some hospitals pause gender-affirming surgeries, Keck Medicine of USC in Los Angeles has launched a gender-affirming care program that will offer a range of services, including surgery. "To address the many healthcare disparties faced by transgender individuals, Keck Medicine has launched the Gender-Affirming Care Program to meet the comprehensive...
