Riders should check schedules and plan trips in advance of the holidays. Snohomish County, Wash. – Community Transit will operate Sunday schedules for the upcoming observed holidays. Riders are advised to plan their trip and check schedules in advance, or contact Customer Care at (425) 353-RIDE (7433) or riders@commtrans.org for help before the holidays.

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO