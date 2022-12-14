Read full article on original website
Lineup For 12/23 SmackDown Revealed
Championships and Contenders galore. Next Week’s SmackDown is being taped in Chicago, IL and we have the lineup for you. As announced, Hit Row will challenge The Usos for the Tag Team Championships. Plus, there will be a women’s gauntlet match to determine a new number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. You can see the full lineup for the show below.
Giulia Reveals What Inspired Her To Be A Pro-Wrestler And Gives Advice To Up and Comers
On December 29th Stardom Dream Queendom 2022 is set to take place from Ryogoku Sumo Hall. At the event, Giulia will battle Syuri for for the World of Stardom Championship. Ahead of the big event, Giulia sat down with Fightful’s Scott Edwards to discuss a heap of topics, including how she got her start in Pro-Wrestling. When asked what inspired her to become a Pro-Wrestler, this is what Giulia had to say;
Former NXT Name To Make IMPACT Wrestling Debut
Austin Grey is on his way to IMPACT Wrestling. Following his WWE release, Grey went back to his old name, Anthony Greene. He also worked in Evolve and other indie promotions. Fans wondered whether he would ever debut in a major promotion. According to a report by PW Insider, Anthony...
NXT Star Medically Cleared For In Ring Return
Quincy was last seen on WWE television on the October 25th episode of NXT when he accompanied Shotzi to the ring for her match against Lash Legend. The Super Diva was also co-host of NXT Halloween Havoc. Since then, Quincy Elliott hasn’t been seen on television. Recently, Quincy Elliot...
WWE Legends Confirms Appearance For RAW 30th Anniversary Event
We know a name heading to RAW XXX. WWE will be holding the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW on January 23, 2023 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. WWE has not officially announced any names for the event, but, WWE legend Tatanka revealed on his Facebook that he’s been asked to appear on the 30th anniversary of Raw. He went on to thank fans for the support as well.
WWE Books Bayley vs Becky Lynch For Monday’s RAW
We will see a blow off match between Bayley and Becky Lynch on Monday’s RAW. WWE announced that Becky Lynch will square off against Bayley live on the December 19, 2022 edition of Raw. The two last had a singles match against each other on April 30, 2019. The match joins a ladder match between Dexter Lumis and The Miz on the show.
MLW Fusion Results (12/15/22)
Major League Wrestling aired the latest episode of MLW Fustion on December 15. Matches were taped on September 18 from Space Event Center in Norcross, GA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results from the show below. – Star Roger def. Cosmos. – There...
Mandy Rose “Was In Good Spirits” Before Dropping NXT Women’s Championship
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE the day after she lost the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez. Since then, an onslaught of viral messages have called for WWE to re-hire her. Fightful Select have now reported some backstage details regarding this week’s NXT. It was reported that the situation was treated in a hasty manner, but Mandy Rose was in good spirits.
WWE Main Event Results (12/15/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on December 15. Matches were taped on December 12 from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The event aired on Hulu. You can read the results below. – Dana Brooke def. Briana Ray (Kylie Rae) – Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali def....
Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivac Officially Rebooked To Headline UFC Vegas 68
Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivac will be given another shot at headlining a UFC card. Lewis and Spivac will meet at UFC Vegas 68, which takes place Feb. 4 at the UFC APEX. The event was initially targeted to take place in Seoul, South Korea, but that is no longer the case.
Freelance Deck The Halls With Balls Of Fury Results (12/16/22)
Freelance Wrestling held its Deck The Halls With Balls of Fury event on December 16 from Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, IL. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results below. – Storm Grayson def. Angel Escalera and Chico Suave and Ezio Orlandi and Sean Galway and...
MLW Continuing With Lawsuit Against WWE
MLW is moving forward with their WWE lawsuit. As first noted by PW Insider, Judge Edward J. Davila scheduled a conference yesterday to discuss a trial date for the case between MLW and WWE. Currently, the conference date is scheduled September 7, 2023 in San Jose, California. Davila also ruled that all amended pleadings in the lawsuit are due on February 13, 2023. Back on December 7th, MLW laid out the materials they were seeking in discovery, which usually takes place after the amended pleadings are submitted.
Charlotte Flair Was “Torn” Over On Screen Split With Ric Flair
The Queen moved up to the main roster in 2015 and was again paired with her father Ric Flair shortly after winning the WWE Divas championship. Their heel pairing was well-regarded, but soon came to an end in 2016. WWE executive Road Dogg recently spoke about the split and Charlotte Flair was left at a crossroads to take the next step in her career going in alone. He spoke about this on the latest episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast.
William Regal Explains Why He Hates The Term “Mark” In Pro Wrestling
William Regal’s Gentleman Villain podcast will end with his anticipated return to WWE. In the final episode, he expanded on his views on the wrestling industry. Regal continued by discussing the “wasp theory” for younger wrestlers and gave his reasons for disliking the term “mark” in professional wrestling.
Billie Starkz Makes Her AEW Debut During AEW Dark Tapings
Billie Starkz is one of the youngest and most highly touted independent wrestlers going right now. The 18 year old has made a name for herself on the independent scene and recently went over to Japan for TJPW. Now, she’s making more waves as she has debuted at tonight’s AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Twitter User JJWilliamsWON posted photos of her making her debut.
Mauricio Rua Confirms UFC 283 Bout vs. Ihor Potieria Is His Last Fight
Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua is looking to hang up the gloves next month at home. The Brazilian veteran announced Monday in an interview with Combate. Rua, who has only fight left in his contract with the UFC, looks to end to his 20-year MMA career on a win after suffering defeats to Paul Craig and Ovince Saint Preux in his most recent octagon appearances.
Chris Jericho Cast In Pro Wrestling Horror Movie
Chris Jericho has been cast in an upcoming horror movie. Chris Jericho is a pro wrestler by trade but is also the front man for his band, Fozzy. Jericho has also explored acting and looks to be dipping his toe back into that water. Andreas Wiseman of Deadline reports that...
Demand Lucha A Very Merry Lucha Christmas Results (12/15/22)
Demand Lucha held its A Very Merry Lucha Christmas event on December 15 from Parkdale Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results below. – Demand Royal Canadian Tag Team Championship: Los Medicos (Medico One & Medico Two) (w/ Dr. Zoknov) (c)...
Kenny Omega Competes On AEW Dark
The Cleaner loves wrestling with just about anyone at any promotion, be it in the USA, Japan or anywhere else for that matter. He has faced numerous top opponents all over the world, which helped Omega hone his craft. Now, he’s taken his expertise to Universal Studios. As revealed...
Braun Strowman Still Owns Control Your Narrative Promotion
Braun Strowman decided to start his own promotion alongside EC3, called ‘Control Your Narrative’, doing their first event as a traveling promotion in March 2022. Upon Strowman’s return to WWE, EC3 announced that the vision for the promotion will remain the same, but there was no information regarding its future. The former WWE Universal champion revealed that he still owns the CYN promotion and is happy being back in WWE, during an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri.
