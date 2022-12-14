Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
WWE Main Event Results (12/15/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on December 15. Matches were taped on December 12 from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The event aired on Hulu. You can read the results below. – Dana Brooke def. Briana Ray (Kylie Rae) – Cedric Alexander & Mustafa Ali def....
bodyslam.net
Former NXT Name To Make IMPACT Wrestling Debut
Austin Grey is on his way to IMPACT Wrestling. Following his WWE release, Grey went back to his old name, Anthony Greene. He also worked in Evolve and other indie promotions. Fans wondered whether he would ever debut in a major promotion. According to a report by PW Insider, Anthony...
bodyslam.net
NXT Star Medically Cleared For In Ring Return
Quincy was last seen on WWE television on the October 25th episode of NXT when he accompanied Shotzi to the ring for her match against Lash Legend. The Super Diva was also co-host of NXT Halloween Havoc. Since then, Quincy Elliott hasn’t been seen on television. Recently, Quincy Elliot...
bodyslam.net
List Of Producers From SmackDown This Week
This week’s edition of SmackDown was an action packed edition with multiple championship matches and a horror filled reveal. As ever, Fightful Select have provided the full list of producers from this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. A notable inclusion is Road Dogg, who is a former match agent. He produced LA Knight and Bray Wyatt’s segment on the show.
bodyslam.net
Charlotte Flair Was “Torn” Over On Screen Split With Ric Flair
The Queen moved up to the main roster in 2015 and was again paired with her father Ric Flair shortly after winning the WWE Divas championship. Their heel pairing was well-regarded, but soon came to an end in 2016. WWE executive Road Dogg recently spoke about the split and Charlotte Flair was left at a crossroads to take the next step in her career going in alone. He spoke about this on the latest episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast.
bodyslam.net
STARDOM Results (12/17/22)
STARS (Hanan, Koguma & Momo Kohgo) def. Cosmic Angels (Tam Nakano, Natsupoi & Waka Tsukiyama) STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Saya Iida) def. Oedo Tai (Fukigen Death, Saki Kashima & Rina) Oedo Tai (Momo Watanabe, Starlight Kid, Ruaka & Natusko Tora) def. Queen’s Quest (Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, AZM &...
bodyslam.net
Lineup For 12/23 SmackDown Revealed
Championships and Contenders galore. Next Week’s SmackDown is being taped in Chicago, IL and we have the lineup for you. As announced, Hit Row will challenge The Usos for the Tag Team Championships. Plus, there will be a women’s gauntlet match to determine a new number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. You can see the full lineup for the show below.
bodyslam.net
WWE Tribute To The Troops Results (12/17/22)
WWE aired its Tribute To The Troops event on December 17 on FOX. The matches were taped on November 11 from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. You can read the results for the show below. – Braun Strowman def. LA Knight. – Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Tamina...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Viewership Sees Slight Increase This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage. Alfred Konuwa reports that the December 16th episode of AEW Rampage pulled a fast national viewership number of 447,000, with 185k in the 18 to 49 demographic. The overall viewership is down 22% from last year’s number.
bodyslam.net
“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan Tackled Intruder In His Home
Jim Duggan recounts a scary story of his house being broken into. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., Duggan explained that his home was broken into by an intruder on Thursday, December 8th around 6:45 p.m. and a man in his mid-20s, entered the front door of his South Carolina home. Duggan claimed he took the man down by grabbing his .44 caliber pistol and holding the intruder at gunpoint.
bodyslam.net
WWE Logo Trademarked For NFTs And ’Virtual Reality Game Services’
WWE has a new set of trademarks. The WWE logo is a very recognizable logo for their brand. On December 13th, WWE filed for three new trademarks on its logo for usage on a variety of merchandise. Also, furthering the company’s attempts to make its mark in the world of cryptocurrency and new digital ventures, WWE applied to trademark its logo for NFT purposes and for use in online “virtual reality games.”
bodyslam.net
Dax Harwood Reveals Brutal Bruising From Final Battle
At ROH Final Battle, FTR put their ROH World Tag Team Championships on the line against The Briscoes, in the third match of their trilogy. It was truly a blood war from start to finish, as fans were at the edge of their seats throughout the match. In the end,...
bodyslam.net
Giulia Reveals What Inspired Her To Be A Pro-Wrestler And Gives Advice To Up and Comers
On December 29th Stardom Dream Queendom 2022 is set to take place from Ryogoku Sumo Hall. At the event, Giulia will battle Syuri for for the World of Stardom Championship. Ahead of the big event, Giulia sat down with Fightful’s Scott Edwards to discuss a heap of topics, including how she got her start in Pro-Wrestling. When asked what inspired her to become a Pro-Wrestler, this is what Giulia had to say;
bodyslam.net
Ilia Topuria Doesn’t See UFC Booking Him Vs. Paddy Pimblett Anytime Soon, Would Love To Fight Brian Ortega Next
Ilia Topuria would love nothing more than to fight Paddy Pimblett inside of the UFC octagon. Although the rivals have now been booked on the same fight cards on two occasions, Topuria isn’t sure that’s on purpose. He believes his run-ins with Pimblett may be incidental rather than on purpose.
bodyslam.net
Demand Lucha A Very Merry Lucha Christmas Results (12/15/22)
Demand Lucha held its A Very Merry Lucha Christmas event on December 15 from Parkdale Hall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results below. – Demand Royal Canadian Tag Team Championship: Los Medicos (Medico One & Medico Two) (w/ Dr. Zoknov) (c)...
bodyslam.net
William Regal Explains Why He Hates The Term “Mark” In Pro Wrestling
William Regal’s Gentleman Villain podcast will end with his anticipated return to WWE. In the final episode, he expanded on his views on the wrestling industry. Regal continued by discussing the “wasp theory” for younger wrestlers and gave his reasons for disliking the term “mark” in professional wrestling.
bodyslam.net
MLW Continuing With Lawsuit Against WWE
MLW is moving forward with their WWE lawsuit. As first noted by PW Insider, Judge Edward J. Davila scheduled a conference yesterday to discuss a trial date for the case between MLW and WWE. Currently, the conference date is scheduled September 7, 2023 in San Jose, California. Davila also ruled that all amended pleadings in the lawsuit are due on February 13, 2023. Back on December 7th, MLW laid out the materials they were seeking in discovery, which usually takes place after the amended pleadings are submitted.
bodyslam.net
WWE SmackDown Results – 12/16/22 – Intercontinental And Women’s Tag Title Matches And More
Tonight’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown is set to be a large one as both the Intercontinental and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships are set to be defended on tonight’s show. You can see the full advertised show for tonight below. – Undisputed WWE Universal World Heavyweight...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Live Spoilers – 12/16/22
AEW Rampage (12/16/22):. Jon Moxley defeats Sammy Guevara: Jon Moxley and Sammy Guevara has a competitive match that saw Sammy hit the paradigm shift on Moxley, and followed up with a Swanton but Moxley kicked out. Sammy tried for a Spanish Fly but Moxley reversed it into a bulldog choke and Sammy passed out. Moxley picked up the win, but Adam Page interrupted after and it turned into another big brawl!
bodyslam.net
NXT Live From Fort Pierce, FL Results (12/16/22)
NXT held a live event on December 16 from the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, Florida. You can read the full results below. – Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne) def. Dani Palmer & Kayden Carter. – Dijak def. Hank Walker. – Edris Enofe & Malik Blade...
