bodyslam.net
Lineup For 12/23 SmackDown Revealed
Championships and Contenders galore. Next Week’s SmackDown is being taped in Chicago, IL and we have the lineup for you. As announced, Hit Row will challenge The Usos for the Tag Team Championships. Plus, there will be a women’s gauntlet match to determine a new number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. You can see the full lineup for the show below.
bodyslam.net
List Of Producers From SmackDown This Week
This week’s edition of SmackDown was an action packed edition with multiple championship matches and a horror filled reveal. As ever, Fightful Select have provided the full list of producers from this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. A notable inclusion is Road Dogg, who is a former match agent. He produced LA Knight and Bray Wyatt’s segment on the show.
bodyslam.net
NXT Star Medically Cleared For In Ring Return
Quincy was last seen on WWE television on the October 25th episode of NXT when he accompanied Shotzi to the ring for her match against Lash Legend. The Super Diva was also co-host of NXT Halloween Havoc. Since then, Quincy Elliott hasn’t been seen on television. Recently, Quincy Elliot...
bodyslam.net
Freelance Deck The Halls With Balls Of Fury Results (12/16/22)
Freelance Wrestling held its Deck The Halls With Balls of Fury event on December 16 from Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, IL. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results below. – Storm Grayson def. Angel Escalera and Chico Suave and Ezio Orlandi and Sean Galway and...
bodyslam.net
Former NXT Name To Make IMPACT Wrestling Debut
Austin Grey is on his way to IMPACT Wrestling. Following his WWE release, Grey went back to his old name, Anthony Greene. He also worked in Evolve and other indie promotions. Fans wondered whether he would ever debut in a major promotion. According to a report by PW Insider, Anthony...
bodyslam.net
Mercedes Varnado Discusses Filming Her Movie And Teases Makeup Line
The former Sasha Banks is making moves. On December 4th, Mercedes Varnado announced that she had wrapped her first movie in Boston. Since walking out of WWE back in May, Mercedes has been busy with movies, fashion shows and a CBD line. Yesterday, she appeared on a charity stream to benefit Family Giving Tree on Instagram Live with Bayley, Mercedes discussed filming the movie.
bodyslam.net
MLW Fusion Results (12/15/22)
Major League Wrestling aired the latest episode of MLW Fustion on December 15. Matches were taped on September 18 from Space Event Center in Norcross, GA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. You can read the full results from the show below. – Star Roger def. Cosmos. – There...
bodyslam.net
William Regal Explains Why He Hates The Term “Mark” In Pro Wrestling
William Regal’s Gentleman Villain podcast will end with his anticipated return to WWE. In the final episode, he expanded on his views on the wrestling industry. Regal continued by discussing the “wasp theory” for younger wrestlers and gave his reasons for disliking the term “mark” in professional wrestling.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Viewership Sees Slight Increase This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Rampage. Alfred Konuwa reports that the December 16th episode of AEW Rampage pulled a fast national viewership number of 447,000, with 185k in the 18 to 49 demographic. The overall viewership is down 22% from last year’s number.
bodyslam.net
Mandy Rose “Was In Good Spirits” Before Dropping NXT Women’s Championship
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE the day after she lost the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez. Since then, an onslaught of viral messages have called for WWE to re-hire her. Fightful Select have now reported some backstage details regarding this week’s NXT. It was reported that the situation was treated in a hasty manner, but Mandy Rose was in good spirits.
bodyslam.net
Charlotte Flair Was “Torn” Over On Screen Split With Ric Flair
The Queen moved up to the main roster in 2015 and was again paired with her father Ric Flair shortly after winning the WWE Divas championship. Their heel pairing was well-regarded, but soon came to an end in 2016. WWE executive Road Dogg recently spoke about the split and Charlotte Flair was left at a crossroads to take the next step in her career going in alone. He spoke about this on the latest episode of his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast.
bodyslam.net
Braun Strowman Still Owns Control Your Narrative Promotion
Braun Strowman decided to start his own promotion alongside EC3, called ‘Control Your Narrative’, doing their first event as a traveling promotion in March 2022. Upon Strowman’s return to WWE, EC3 announced that the vision for the promotion will remain the same, but there was no information regarding its future. The former WWE Universal champion revealed that he still owns the CYN promotion and is happy being back in WWE, during an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri.
bodyslam.net
WWE Legends Confirms Appearance For RAW 30th Anniversary Event
We know a name heading to RAW XXX. WWE will be holding the 30th anniversary of Monday Night RAW on January 23, 2023 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. WWE has not officially announced any names for the event, but, WWE legend Tatanka revealed on his Facebook that he’s been asked to appear on the 30th anniversary of Raw. He went on to thank fans for the support as well.
bodyslam.net
Braun Strowman Explains Why Feud With Triple H Never Happened
Braun Strowman explains why a feud with Triple H never happened. While speaking to SHAK Wrestling, Strowman addressed the feud never happening. Strowman made it clear he had no idea why it never happened but it’s just how it is in pro wrestling. “In all honesty, I really have...
bodyslam.net
Braun Strowman Says Triple H Got Him Out Of A Recent Funk
The Monster of Monsters has mostly been booked as an unstoppable force in the company due to his size. He also has a very good relationship with Triple H and he has come up to Triple H for advice in the past. While speaking to CBS Sports, Braun Strowman revealed...
bodyslam.net
Chris Jericho Cast In Pro Wrestling Horror Movie
Chris Jericho has been cast in an upcoming horror movie. Chris Jericho is a pro wrestler by trade but is also the front man for his band, Fozzy. Jericho has also explored acting and looks to be dipping his toe back into that water. Andreas Wiseman of Deadline reports that...
bodyslam.net
Billie Starkz Makes Her AEW Debut During AEW Dark Tapings
Billie Starkz is one of the youngest and most highly touted independent wrestlers going right now. The 18 year old has made a name for herself on the independent scene and recently went over to Japan for TJPW. Now, she’s making more waves as she has debuted at tonight’s AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Twitter User JJWilliamsWON posted photos of her making her debut.
bodyslam.net
Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivac Officially Rebooked To Headline UFC Vegas 68
Derrick Lewis vs. Sergey Spivac will be given another shot at headlining a UFC card. Lewis and Spivac will meet at UFC Vegas 68, which takes place Feb. 4 at the UFC APEX. The event was initially targeted to take place in Seoul, South Korea, but that is no longer the case.
bodyslam.net
Ilia Topuria Doesn’t See UFC Booking Him Vs. Paddy Pimblett Anytime Soon, Would Love To Fight Brian Ortega Next
Ilia Topuria would love nothing more than to fight Paddy Pimblett inside of the UFC octagon. Although the rivals have now been booked on the same fight cards on two occasions, Topuria isn’t sure that’s on purpose. He believes his run-ins with Pimblett may be incidental rather than on purpose.
bodyslam.net
Giulia Talks STARDOM Dream Queendom, Possible Future Title Defenses
Giulia is looking for the gold. At Stardom Dream Queendom on December 29th, Giulia will challenge Syuri for the World Of Stardom Championship in the main event. Heading into that match, Giulia talked with Scott Edwards of Fightful to discuss the big title match and how she feels going into it, plus, she reveals possible future defenses if she were to win.
