Freethink
Playing sea soundscapes can summon thousands of baby oysters – and help regrow oyster reefs
Imagine you’re in a food court and spoilt for choice. How will you choose where to eat? It might be the look of the food, the smell, or even the chatter of satisfied customers. Marine animals do the same thing when choosing a good place to live. Even seemingly...
LOOK: Deep-Sea Fish Discovered Over 3 Miles Under the Sea Will Give You Nightmares
A team of Australian scientists made discovered new deep-sea fish when they ventured into unknown territory underwater. The researchers used cameras to explore the frigid sea bottom under enormous pressure, down to 3.6 miles deep. Of course, this is deeper than scuba divers and submarines can go. Dianne Bray, Senior...
To save coral reefs, color the larvae
Tropical fish in a coral reef. Deposit PhotosCorals are crucial to the marine ecosystem, but are threatened by pollution and climate change.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a New Ecosystem – “The Trapping Zone” – That Is Creating an Oasis of Life
The new ecosystem is located in the depths of the Indian Ocean. Researchers from the University of Oxford and the Nekton Maldives Mission have discovered evidence of an ecosystem known as “The Trapping Zone” that is creating an oasis of life 500 meters (1640 feet) under the surface of the Indian Ocean. The Maldives Government has hailed the finding as highly significant.
Marine life hit by ‘perfect storm’ as red list reveals species close to extinction
Illegal and unsustainable fishing, fossil fuel exploration, the climate crisis and disease are pushing marine species to the brink of extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list, with populations of dugongs, abalone shellfish and pillar coral at risk of disappearing for ever. Marine life...
Enormous Dead Humpback Whale Covered in Barnacles Washes up on Beach
The whale is thought to have likely died from natural causes such as old age, and was removed from the beach via a truck and taken to a landfill site.
Crazy moment worker almost eaten by crocodile in Australia
A man working in the Northern Territory of Australia has escaped a potential attack from a saltwater crocodile. Traveling across the Arnhem Land region, Kane Marcus and his friend spotted the massive reptile while driving to work. In footage later shared with the ABC, Marcus exits his truck to try to take a photo with the crocodile. At this point the animal leaps off the ground and can be seen snapping at him. This prompts the man to jump back onto the truck, while his friend continues filming. Eventually, after hiding underneath the truck, the crocodile crosses the road and disappears into the...
What Is a Giant Phantom Jellyfish? This Rare Creature Was Spotted off California Coast
The deep sea is a world unknown — there are so many plants, animals, and areas we don't even realize exist. And recently, footage of a giant phantom jellyfish went viral, deterring all of us from ever wanting to explore the ocean floor. Although the footage was captured about a year ago, it recently made waves on the World Wide Web, showing the rare and jaw-dropping 33-foot-long creature floating along at about 3,200 feet below the ocean's surface. Needless to say, it was a shocking sight.
France 24
‘Thousands of livelihoods destroyed’ after masses of fish die in Kenya's Lake Victoria
Kenyan fish cage farmers in Lake Victoria have suffered enormous losses following the death of their fish stock in early November, which experts have attributed to upwelling and pollution. Images circulating online and sent to us by our Observers show thousands of lifeless fish in cages in Lake Victoria. More than 364 million fish are believed to have died, with an estimated value of 1.4 billion Kenyan shillings (equivalent to 11 million euros).
Deadly 'rogue wave' smashes into cruise ship near Antarctica — but where did it come from?
A suspected rogue wave recently crashed into a cruise ship near Antarctica killing one and injuring four others. Where did it come from?
CNET
Watch Sharks 'Walk' on the Seafloor to Get Snacks
You can't just ask a shark, "What's you favorite eating position?" You have to go where they live and find out yourself. A team of researchers used baited remote underwater video, or BRUV, cameras to investigate the secret snacking lives of nurse sharks. The footage turned up some fascinating feeding moves, including a "walking" style of behavior.
Germany: Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, releases flood of fish
BERLIN (AP) — A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday. Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store, were damaged as 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) of water poured from the aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500 GMT). Berlin’s fire service said two people were slightly injured. Mayor Franziska Giffey said the incident had unleashed a “veritable tsunami” of water but the early morning timing had prevented far more injuries. “Despite all the destruction, we were still very lucky,” she said. “We would have had terrible human damage” had the aquarium burst even an hour later, once more people were awake and in the hotel and the surrounding area, she said.
Jailing Indonesians for shark finning in Australian waters doesn't solve the real driver – poverty
Last week, four Indonesian fishermen were convicted for taking shark fins and poaching fish in Australian waters. The four men were spotted off remote Niiwalarra/Sir Graham Moore island in the Kimberley region of Western Australia, more than 150 nautical miles inside Australia’s exclusive economic zone. But is fining them up to A$6,000 – a huge sum for these men – likely to stop sharks being killed? Hardly. The reality is, they have no capacity to pay the sum. Instead, they’ll likely serve a month or so in jail and return to Indonesia. There, they’ll face the same problem driving them into...
Fur Seals Made a Tremendous Comeback. That Might Be a Problem.
This article was originally published by Hakai Magazine. In the Antarctic, the fur-seal population is booming. Having rebounded from near eradication by hunters in the 18th and 19th centuries, Antarctic fur seals are making their way to new frontiers. Their recovery has been so successful that the animals are pushing beyond their known historical range, causing “unexpected terrestrial conservation challenges” for Antarctica’s fragile vegetation, a recent study warns.
maritime-executive.com
Hurricane Nicole Unearthed a 19th-Century Shipwreck
The heavy wave action and storm surge of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole took a toll on the beachfront in Volusia County, Florida, and photos of the damage were distributed by news outlets around the world. But the same agitation was a boon to archaeologists. The same heavy erosion that undermined condos also dug up the remains of a previously unknown shipwreck.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Rays play their own World Cup at UK aquarium
An unlikely team of football-loving rays are causing a splash at SEA LIFE London Aquarium after playing their own version of the beautiful game. Diving may be frowned upon at the World Cup but inside the London Aquarium display tank there’s no need for VAR replays, as a variety of different species show off their skills as part of their new underwater football game to stimulate natural behaviours.
What is a rogue wave? These monsters of the ocean are more common than you think
Humans have been contending with waves ever since we decided to build boats and take on the high seas, but not all waves are created equal.
Phys.org
Study finds low salinity can work to culture popular Florida pompano fish
The Florida pompano, Trachinotus carolinus, a fish species that can live in waters of a wide range of salinity, is a prime candidate for aquaculture commercial fish production in the United States. Identified by its compressed silvery body with yellow dorsal and ventral surfaces, this species is found in warm water habitats along the eastern Atlantic Ocean. Florida pompano also is a popular target for recreational anglers along the U.S. Atlantic Coast from Massachusetts to Florida.
BBC
How Seychelles ocean plants could help tackle climate change
When the tide is out, Errol Renaud can see seagrass meadows on the ocean floor from his coastal home on the Seychelles island of Mahe. He's among many local people who have held up a hotel development that would have reclaimed the area. "There's a lot of seagrass meadows here,...
