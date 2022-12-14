Read full article on original website
Related
moneytalksnews.com
Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines
A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
technewstoday.com
Fix: “Windows Cannot Install Required Files” (Error 0x80070570)
Sometimes, while trying to install Windows on a new PC or reinstall Windows on an old one, the setup gets to a particular percentage and then fails while showing this error code. The error message should also display “Windows cannot install required files. The file may be corrupt or missing.” in such a scenario.
technewstoday.com
10 Ways to Fix “Server Execution Failed” on Windows Media Player
The Windows Media Player (WMP), in an attempt to access necessary system files and services, may face memory allocation glitches. This can cause the “server execution failed” error prompt to appear. WMP Network Service can also run into this error because of connectivity issues if media streaming is...
technewstoday.com
How to Create Shortcut on Windows
All your files/folders can be found and opened from the Windows file explorer. But going through the tedious navigation process each time isn’t so ideal, especially when you have to find the file from a deep pile of clutter. Though Windows Search will help you skip the hassle of...
technewstoday.com
How to Tell if Your Phone Has Been Hacked?
If you see suspicious things happening on your phone, like a new app you didn’t install or charges on your bill that don’t make sense, it’s possible that it’s been hacked. Some of the most common methods hackers can use to hack your phone are:. Phishing:...
technewstoday.com
Fix: DISM 0x800f081f Error Code in Windows
The DISM (Deployment Image Servicing and Management) command checks the integrity of critical Windows files and repairs them if necessary. The DISM uses an existing .wim (Windows Imaging Format) file to fix any corruption on Windows images. If the DISM command fails to locate or access this file, the command line will display the DISM 0x800f081f error.
technewstoday.com
How to Hide IP Address in 4 Different Ways
Contrary to what is believed, our internet activities are being tracked and monitored by ISPs, ad agencies, and even the authorities. Unless the internet traffic is encrypted or the IP is kept hidden, your internet privacy and security are always vulnerable. Hiding or Masking your IP address is one such...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Your Clock is Ahead” Error on Mac
While surfing the internet, you might encounter a “Your clock is ahead” error on your Mac’s browser. You’ll then get a warning stating that a private connection could not be formed and the resulting webpage might be unsafe. This error signifies a synchronization issue between your...
technewstoday.com
How to fix “DNS PROBE FINISHED NO INTERNET” error
Your computer first connects to a DNS server when you enter a domain name on a browser. The server then converts the domain name to its corresponding IP address. Once this process is complete, your PC links with the server using the IP address to access and view its data.
technewstoday.com
How To Check Your DNS Server
Domain Name System (DNS) works as a phone book in the network where it translates the hostname into the IP addresses. For instance, if we enter a domain name (For example, www.google.com) in our web browser, the DNS server receives the request and changes it into a machine-readable IP address format.
technewstoday.com
Fix: The Sign-in Method You’re Trying to Use Isn’t Allowed
System administrators on a computer with multiple users or a network with multiple clients can restrict a user from accessing the domain. In such cases, the user will get the error message “The sign-in method you’re trying to use isn’t allowed.”. It is not supposed to be...
technewstoday.com
How to Restore Contacts From Google
Transferring contacts from one phone to another is challenging. But if you have backed up the contacts on Google cloud services, you can easily restore them. Likewise, if the contacts disappear suddenly or you mistakenly delete them, you can also recover them instantly on your current device. However, it is...
technewstoday.com
Why is My Macbook Pro Fan Always on? How to Fix It
Your Macbook needs its fan to operate smoothly. However, if the system fan is always on and always loud, it can be a nuisance. A fan that’s always running at a high RPM usually indicates that your CPU usage is high and the core temperature is gradually rising. But dirt and dust built up in and around your system fans can also contribute to this issue. So, along with these factors, here are all the reasons your Macbook pro fan is always on:
technewstoday.com
Why Does My iPad Keep Shutting Down? How to Fix it
Your iPad may keep shutting down for numerous reasons. For some users, it could happen due to something as simple as a drained battery or a software glitch. But, for others, it could likely happen due to hardware issues like a damaged battery or faulty internal components. You can try...
technewstoday.com
How to Increase Upload Speed
Upload speed means how fast you can transmit data from a device over the internet. Whether sending an e-mail, liking a social media post, playing online games, or video chatting, it’s essential to consider upload speed over the download. If you’re a home user and have tested the internet...
technewstoday.com
How to Subtract in Excel
Excel doesn’t have a specific function made for subtraction, like the SUM function for addition. But you can still perform the function by the minus (-) operator. It is one of the most frequently used and essential operators in Excel. You can subtract columns, cells, dates, times, and even...
technewstoday.com
How to Remove Video From Continue Watching on Amazon Prime?
Amazon Prime’s Continue Watching section allows you to resume the video from where you’ve last stopped. Although it makes your streaming easier, it looks cluttered on your home screen if you do not clear it. You might want to remove the show you no longer intend to continue. Or you might just want to hide your watchlists from others.
technewstoday.com
How to Factory Reset Samsung TV? 5 Best Ways
Factory Resetting your Samsung TV can be useful if it frequently runs into issues like crashing and freezing. Or, it can be helpful if you are planning to give it away. There are several methods you can use to factory reset the Samsung TV. You can easily go through the built-in TV settings to reset it. Besides, you can use physical buttons on the TV to complete the reset process. By the end of the article, you will also learn to factory reset your Samsung TV without using a remote.
Comments / 0