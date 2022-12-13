Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family are easily two of the biggest anime series to release their first seasons in 2022. With both the Forger Family and the Devil Hunters taking two very different journeys, that hasn't stopped one fan from imagining what would happen if the two universes crossed paths. As fans await word on whether the anime adaptations will receive second seasons, it will be interesting to see which of these two series are able to come out on top.

9 DAYS AGO