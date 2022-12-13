ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Charlieonnafriday On Taking His Music From His Room To The Radio

Charlieonnafriday started making songs like most young artists today, in his room with his friends. But now that his hobby has turned into a career, Z100's JingleBall is the perfect time to take a minute to appreciate how far he's come. Charlie tells Shelley Rome at the Mercedes-Benz Interview Lounge...
ComicBook

Spy x Family Welcomes Chainsaw Man to the Family In Viral Fan-Film: Watch

Chainsaw Man and Spy x Family are easily two of the biggest anime series to release their first seasons in 2022. With both the Forger Family and the Devil Hunters taking two very different journeys, that hasn't stopped one fan from imagining what would happen if the two universes crossed paths. As fans await word on whether the anime adaptations will receive second seasons, it will be interesting to see which of these two series are able to come out on top.
pawesome.net

Dog Warns Sister To Turn Off The TV And Work On Homework When Dad Is Coming

Dogs can form strong bonds with their human siblings. There is love, affection, and a protective instinct toward their human siblings. Sometimes that protective instinct extends to helping your human sister avoid getting caught for naughty behavior. TikTok channel @filtonfitness uploaded a funny video of a German Shepherd warning his...

