Sampson County, NC

Shelter to open Saturday

By Michael B. Hardison
 3 days ago
The Sampson County Animal Shelter is holding extended hours for adoptions this weekend only Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Looking to get a cute and furry addition to your family during the upcoming holiday? The Sampson County Animal Shelter has it covered, and the facility is extending hours this Saturday to accommodate adoptions.

“We know it can be ‘Ruff’ getting everything done during the Christmas season, so we’re adding some extra holiday hours for you to visit,” a flyer from the shelter stated.

To give people in the community more time to search for a new pet, the shelter is holding a one-day weekend adoption event. The shelter will be open for adoptions this coming Saturday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During that time potential adopters can visit the shelter which houses a variety of stray, homeless, quarantined, seized, abandoned or unwanted animals looking for a good home.

Never adopted a pet before and unsure of what’s needed prior to visiting for the upcoming adoption event? No need to worry as the Sampson County Animal Shelter website had a full list of details regard the process.

Here is a list of a few things to consider before adopting a new pet:

• If you have family members such as small children or disabled elderly persons living within your house, you may want to consider selecting a pet suitable for those age ranges. Will the new pet be able to safely cohabitate with all family members? Will the new pet be able to cohabitate with pets you may already own?

• Does your lease and/or rental agreement allow pets? There may be additional stipulations or costs; be sure to check all regulations prior to adopting a pet.

• Are you aware of the local animal control laws? Some areas have stricter laws and ordinances. Please become familiar with the local laws and ordinances; not all areas have the same standard laws.

• Pets sometimes cause allergies. These allergies may be harmful to you or members of your family. If so, how will you handle this?

• Inevitably, pet ownership and the responsibilities that come along with it causes changes in your lifestyle. Have you taken these potential changes into consideration? Will you and your family be able to make the adjustments?

• All pets require time and attention, but some require more than others. Be sure to select an animal that fits your schedule and daily routine. Be aware of the time needed to care for a pet. If you have little time to offer you may wish to adopt an older pet. Some older pets are more suitable, calmer and already housebroken.

• Pet ownership comes with a financial price tag. Have you taken into consideration the additional costs associated with owning a pet? Do you have supplies for a pet? Can you make a financial commitment to a new pet for the next 10–20 years? Are you willing to make an emotional commitment to a new pet?

• Do you have a veterinarian? If not, you will need to choose one to provide future medical care. Please refer to the Animal Shelter home pages to obtain information on local animal hospitals. If you have other pets at home, it is important for them to be current on all their vaccinations. These will help protect them against any illness your new pet may have that was not apparent at the time of adoption.

The Sampson County Animal Shelter is located at 168 Agriculture Place in Clinton. Call 910-592-8493 for more information.

