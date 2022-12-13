Ask the Fire Chief - Winter Newsletter

Fire Chief Herbert Griffin answers your questions about the Raleigh Fire Department and the fire service, just ask.

Question: As Raleigh grows “upward” to accommodate the need for housing, how will this affect the fire department’s fireground operations and what plans are under way now to prepare for this type of growth?

Answer: With ongoing growth, our fire ground operations will continue to focus on life safety, incident stabilization and property conservation. We have the best firefighters and officers who are providing superior public safety to the City of Raleigh and surrounding communities.

High-rise structures do present several challenges such as increased life hazard, access and egress for responding apparatus, span of control, and increased need for specialized equipment.

Anticipating growth has always been a focus point for the RFD as shown in the annual budget request. We are proactively working to address staffing concerns; and requesting the construction of new fire stations, enhanced firefighter training, officer development, cutting edge equipment, and public education to help reduce community risk.