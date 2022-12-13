From Our Table to Yours
In each issue of Raleigh Fire News, we’ll disclose our firefighters’ favorite dishes and let you know what you need to do to eat like a firefighter.
A tried-and-true tradition when fire personnel work on a holiday is cooking a big breakfast. You can go to most any fire station throughout Raleigh on a holiday and find the smell of sausage and bacon cooking mid-morning. One easy adaptation to a traditional breakfast – and a delicious one at that – is detailed below. This is a favorite among many stations in the city.
Ingredients:
- Bass Farm Hot Sausage
- Cream cheese
- Pillsbury Crescent Rolls
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
- Start cooking your sausage, brown in a skillet on the stove top.
- Once the sausage is cooked, add cream cheese and mix until cream cheese is melted.
- Roll out crescent rolls and place a spoonful of cooked sausage and cream cheese into each roll and roll it up. Place each roll onto a prepared baking sheet.
- Bake for 10 to 20 minutes (time will vary depending on the brand you use. See how long your crescents call for and use that temp and time.)
- Enjoy!
Comments / 0