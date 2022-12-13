ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From Our Table to Yours

 6 days ago

In each issue of Raleigh Fire News, we’ll disclose our firefighters’ favorite dishes and let you know what you need to do to eat like a firefighter.

A tried-and-true tradition when fire personnel work on a holiday is cooking a big breakfast. You can go to most any fire station throughout Raleigh on a holiday and find the smell of sausage and bacon cooking mid-morning. One easy adaptation to a traditional breakfast – and a delicious one at that – is detailed below. This is a favorite among many stations in the city.

Ingredients:

  • Bass Farm Hot Sausage
  • Cream cheese
  • Pillsbury Crescent Rolls

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.
  2. Start cooking your sausage, brown in a skillet on the stove top.
  3. Once the sausage is cooked, add cream cheese and mix until cream cheese is melted.
  4. Roll out crescent rolls and place a spoonful of cooked sausage and cream cheese into each roll and roll it up. Place each roll onto a prepared baking sheet.
  5. Bake for 10 to 20 minutes (time will vary depending on the brand you use. See how long your crescents call for and use that temp and time.)
  6. Enjoy!

