On Tuesday night the LSU men's basketball team looked to extend their three game win streak when they took on the NC Central Eagles in the PMAC. The Tigers and Eagles went back in forth for most of the first half, as NC Central gave LSU problems on the defensive end due to their use of screens. Towards the end of the half the Tigers began to figure it out and ended up holding the Eagles to just three points in the last few minutes of the first half.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO