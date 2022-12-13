Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Related
Local professor to appear on Jeopardy
Theater Arts for 500! Local assistant professor from Fulton Montgomery Community College (FMCC) is living out his dream appearing on Jeopardy on an upcoming episode.
albanyschools.org
Wintry weather reminders
When bad weather hits, New York school districts once again have the option to hold either a distance learning day or a traditional snow day this school year. The City School District of Albany will evaluate these decisions on a case-by-case basis, including whether a two-hour delay may be an option.
Grandparents of Missing Schenectady Teen Change Mind About the GoFundMe
Last week, the grandparents of missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey openly denounced a GoFundMe set up by her mom, Jaclyn. That's changed, and here's why. The search for missing Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey has entered its third week and despite police efforts to locate her - or even clues into her disappearance - most of us here in the Capital Region have more questions than answers.
northcolonie.org
Shaker High School Student’s Winning Design Unveiled on Route 9 Billboard
Tenth-grade health classes at Shaker High School recently embarked on a project with Lamar Advertising. The partnership, which was organized by SHS Health Teacher Jennifer Moran, allowed students to create public service announcements for their community and the winning billboard was unveiled on Wed., Dec. 14. Lamar Advertising donated the...
Albany Police Warn Anyone Using Facebook Marketplace
The Albany Police sent a message out warning residents about several scams people are reporting on social media sites like Facebook Marketplace and here's what they want you to know. On their Facebook page, the Albany Police chronicled what appears to be an ongoing problem in the area, where people...
Gloversville barbershop offers free haircuts for kids
Fulton County Barbershop in Gloversville is spreading Christmas spirit on December 17 with free haircuts. The barbershop encourages children to come in and look their best for the holidays.
World-renowned blues band coming to Saratoga Springs
A world-renowned blues band will be performing live at Caffe Lena on Saturday, January 14.
Steve McLaughlin announces cancer diagnosis
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin announced on Tuesday he was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. McLaughlin, 59, released the following statement regarding his diagnosis.
Adam Weitsman no longer plans to buy $17.9 million ‘palazzo’ in Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman had entered into a contract agreement to purchase one of the Spa City’s most palatial residential properties without going inside. But now Palazzo Riggi is back on the market after Weitsman got a firsthand look and realized the property failed to strike a chord.
WNYT
Lake George mourning two prominent leaders
The Lake George-area is mourning two men who were champions of economic growth and environmental protection. Jeff Killeen, who was a leader of the Lake George Association and the Fund for Lake George, died Wednesday morning. Killeen was a driving force behind efforts to preserve and protect the lake. He...
Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?
Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
Saratoga PLAN protects 126 acres of farmland
Saratoga PLAN completed two conservation easements with the Pott and VanVorsts families permanently protecting 126 acres of farmland in the Saratoga County Town of Ballston on December 14. This land will now forever be available for farming and critical wildlife.
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan mourns loss of her dog
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan' s four-legged friend, Odell, has sadly passed away.
'50 Long, Successful, Beautiful Years': It's Closing Time For Popular Capital Region Pub
After a half century of serving up award-winning pizza and wings in a “tremendous atmosphere,” a popular Capital Region pub is closing its doors.The Purple Pub, located in Albany County at 2 Cohoes Road in Watervliet, will close for good on Friday, Dec. 30, owners Greg and Butch Rentz announced on …
WNYT
Owner of Albany’s Central Warehouse faces critical deadline
The final deadline to fix the Central Warehouse is approaching, and this is the most important one. The owner, Evan Blum, needs to provide a final structural condition report to the city of Albany by Friday. Blum’s been ordered to make several significant repairs to the building, after it raised...
Schenectady Police hold Coffee with a Cop at Stewart’s Shops
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police held Coffee with a Cop at the Stewart’s Shops on Van Vranken Ave in Schenectady. The outreach effort helps police connect with members of different communities throughout the city, understanding their concerns. Sgt. Nick Mannix said it’s also a way for the police to reach out to people who […]
Hallmark movie based in Troy to premiere December 17
Tis the season for hot chocolate, warm fires, and of course, cheesy Hallmark movies. "Twas the Night Before Christmas," a new Hallmark movie is inspired by the play, "The Trial Before Christmas,” by Duncan Crary and Jack Casey which is based in our very own Collar City.
Dave’s Hot Chicken opens Albany doors on Friday
Dave's Hot Chicken is officially opening its doors on Western Avenue on Friday.
Riggi Palace $18M Jewel of Saratoga Springs is Back on the Market!
Back in November, we highlighted this absolute gem of a home in Saratoga Springs that listed for $18 million dollars. When we published the story over a month ago, it was after we learned that its owner, Saratoga socialite Michele Riggi had an acceptable offer for the famed "Pallazo Riggi".
WNYT
Albany County woman who changed flights at last-minute reflects on Pan Am 103 arrest
Local Syracuse University alum, Kim Wickham, says that she was almost on Pan Am Flight 103 in 1988. The doomed flight was shot down over Lockerbie, Scotland on Dec. 21, 1988. All 259 people on board were killed. A Libyan man accused of making the bomb that destroyed the flight...
Comments / 0