ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
albanyschools.org

Wintry weather reminders

When bad weather hits, New York school districts once again have the option to hold either a distance learning day or a traditional snow day this school year. The City School District of Albany will evaluate these decisions on a case-by-case basis, including whether a two-hour delay may be an option.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Grandparents of Missing Schenectady Teen Change Mind About the GoFundMe

Last week, the grandparents of missing Schenectady teen Samantha Humphrey openly denounced a GoFundMe set up by her mom, Jaclyn. That's changed, and here's why. The search for missing Schenectady teenager Samantha Humphrey has entered its third week and despite police efforts to locate her - or even clues into her disappearance - most of us here in the Capital Region have more questions than answers.
SCHENECTADY, NY
northcolonie.org

Shaker High School Student’s Winning Design Unveiled on Route 9 Billboard

Tenth-grade health classes at Shaker High School recently embarked on a project with Lamar Advertising. The partnership, which was organized by SHS Health Teacher Jennifer Moran, allowed students to create public service announcements for their community and the winning billboard was unveiled on Wed., Dec. 14. Lamar Advertising donated the...
LATHAM, NY
Hot 99.1

Albany Police Warn Anyone Using Facebook Marketplace

The Albany Police sent a message out warning residents about several scams people are reporting on social media sites like Facebook Marketplace and here's what they want you to know. On their Facebook page, the Albany Police chronicled what appears to be an ongoing problem in the area, where people...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Lake George mourning two prominent leaders

The Lake George-area is mourning two men who were champions of economic growth and environmental protection. Jeff Killeen, who was a leader of the Lake George Association and the Fund for Lake George, died Wednesday morning. Killeen was a driving force behind efforts to preserve and protect the lake. He...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Careful, Upstate New York Shoppers! Did Walmart Rip You Off in December?

Holiday shopping is already an expensive endeavor as is. Now, imagine that you have to take the total amount of money you spend on gifts for your loved ones, and double it. That's a bill that none of us want to pay, yet some consumers in the Capital Region, Upstate New York and around the country had that scenario unfold for them earlier this month. Now, a prominent retailer is back-tracking, warning shoppers to check receipts from recent trips to their stores.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Owner of Albany’s Central Warehouse faces critical deadline

The final deadline to fix the Central Warehouse is approaching, and this is the most important one. The owner, Evan Blum, needs to provide a final structural condition report to the city of Albany by Friday. Blum’s been ordered to make several significant repairs to the building, after it raised...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady Police hold Coffee with a Cop at Stewart’s Shops

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police held Coffee with a Cop at the Stewart’s Shops on Van Vranken Ave in Schenectady. The outreach effort helps police connect with members of different communities throughout the city, understanding their concerns. Sgt. Nick Mannix said it’s also a way for the police to reach out to people who […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hallmark movie based in Troy to premiere December 17

Tis the season for hot chocolate, warm fires, and of course, cheesy Hallmark movies. "Twas the Night Before Christmas," a new Hallmark movie is inspired by the play, "The Trial Before Christmas,” by Duncan Crary and Jack Casey which is based in our very own Collar City.
TROY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy