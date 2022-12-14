ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, GA

'The Voice': Gwen Stefani Gets Emotional About Blake Shelton's Reaction to Bryce Leatherwood's Performance

Bryce Leatherwood has been a favorite of his coach, Blake Shelton, all throughout this season of The Voice, but Monday's semifinals performance may have his best yet!. The country singer took the stage alongside his fellow Top 8 performers, and showed off his impressive and faithful rendition of Justin Moore's "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away" that got his coach on his feet and had Blake's wife, Gwen Stefani, tearing up over his emotional reaction.
The Voice Semi-Finals Results-Show Recap: Season 22's Top Five Are…

Dunno about you, but I went into Tuesday’s Semi-Finals Results Show of The Voice braced for disaster. Although Team John Legend’s Kim Cruse and Team Camila Cabello’s Morgan Myles had given performances Monday that should have incontrovertibly catapulted them into the Top 5, our fellow viewers’ favorites… well, they aren’t always the actual standouts, are they. (Yes, I still miss Team Camila’s Devix.) Did the audience get it right this time? Before we found out, we were treated to a performance of “No Body” by Blake Shelton (whose voice was so full of personality, future country contestants should study it), “Nervous”...
Country Singer Martina McBride's Career In Shambles, Vocal Cords Shot After Years Of Overuse

Martina McBride surprised concertgoers with her raspy voice that sounded like a wounded cat when she performed at the Judds Final Tour show in Nashville, raising fears for her singing future, RadarOnline.com learned.Insiders said the 56-year-old Concrete Angel singer's vocal cords were put through the wringer on the tour — and over the years — limiting her ability to hit the notes on some of her favorite hits."This isn't the first time Martina has sung off-key," a source spilled. "At other concerts, she's performed the same songs perfectly and others not nearly as well. She can't blame the sound system."The popular...
NASHVILLE, TN
Blake Shelton Brings Feel-Good Tune 'No Body' to 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton got in on the fun on Tuesday night's (Dec. 6) episode of The Voice on NBC. He took the stage to perform his latest single, "No Body." Shelton was joined by his band to perform the song, which he released in August 2022. The song features a throwback country groove perfect for line dancing in a honky tonk (there's plenty of that in the music video), and the crowd at The Voice kept that theme going by raising neon signs in various shapes. The intermittent fireworks that shot off from the stage kept the performances energized, but so did Shelton's naturally energetic performance style. Shelton seemed to be having genuine fun onstage as he closed out the tune and the crowd cheered.
Kelly Clarkson, Maluma, Kane Brown and More to Perform on 'The Voice' Season 22 Finale

The Voice's season 22 finale is set to be a star-studded affair!. Following two performances apiece by the Top 5 competitors on Monday night, Tuesday's two-hour finale will feature famous friends and familiar faces returning to the Voice stage for some epic entertainment. To kick things off, season 22 coaches...
How Cracker Barrel Honored Loretta Lynn's Legacy

On October 4, iconic country star Loretta Lynn passed away in her sleep at 90 years old (via AP News). After her death, her family confirmed that she died peacefully in her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee ranch. Lynn became one of the first female country stars to sing about sex, divorce, and even topics that were controversial at her time, such as birth control. "It was what I wanted to hear and what I knew other women wanted to hear, too," she told the outlet about her music's content. "I didn't write for the men; I wrote for us women. And the men loved it, too."
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
