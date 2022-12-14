Xbox has kickstarted its end-of-the-year Countdown Sale event, offering steep discounts on titles across the Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. While there are still 15 days left until the new year, the promotional offers will persist till January 2, 2023. Highly sought-after games like Red Dead Redemption 2 come in with a 67 percent price cut, listed at Rs. 1,319.67, while the newly released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s cross-gen bundle is available at a 15 percent discount, for Rs. 4,249.15. With the football craze at its peak, thanks to the 2022 FIFA World Cup that concludes this weekend, this might be the best time to grab a copy of FIFA 23, which has been slashed down to half the price, now costing Rs. 1,999.50 and Rs. 2,249.50 for the Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X versions, respectively.

1 DAY AGO