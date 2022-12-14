Read full article on original website
Far Cry, Yakuza Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for December 2022
Far Cry and Yakuza games lead the December lineup of free games coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium catalogue. Starting December 20, higher-tier PS Plus subscribers gain access to three of Ubisoft’s FPS action-adventure games — Far Cry 5, Far Cry New Dawn, and Far Cry Primal — where you take up arms to best foes in innovative open worlds, teeming with local wildlife to a deranged cult leader, and a whole lot more. Or you could level up from an underdog to a dragon in Sega’s latest Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which shifts from its high-octane, real-time battle system to a turn-based mechanic. However, if you still feel like beating up thugs the old way, jump into Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, which marks the epic conclusion of Kazuma Kiryu’s arc.
8 Facts About Assassin’s Creed You Might Not Know
If you play a lot of video games, you might have already come across titles like Assassin’s Creed. Maybe you’ve even played one of the games in the franchise. The lore is rich with our actual history. So, how much do you know about the franchise? Here are a few facts you should know.
Xbox Countdown Sale 2022: Best Deals on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X Games
Xbox has kickstarted its end-of-the-year Countdown Sale event, offering steep discounts on titles across the Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. While there are still 15 days left until the new year, the promotional offers will persist till January 2, 2023. Highly sought-after games like Red Dead Redemption 2 come in with a 67 percent price cut, listed at Rs. 1,319.67, while the newly released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II’s cross-gen bundle is available at a 15 percent discount, for Rs. 4,249.15. With the football craze at its peak, thanks to the 2022 FIFA World Cup that concludes this weekend, this might be the best time to grab a copy of FIFA 23, which has been slashed down to half the price, now costing Rs. 1,999.50 and Rs. 2,249.50 for the Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X versions, respectively.
Death Stranding Is Getting a Movie Adaptation — Is There a Release Date?
Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding is going to the big screen. Kojima Productions has reportedly partnered with Hammerstone Studios to develop and produce a film adaptation of Kojima’s hit action shooter game following his exit from Konami. Kojima Productions released Death Stranding on Nov. 8, 2019, for current-gen and...
Amazon Acquires Rights to Warhammer 40,000; Henry Cavill To Star and EP
Warhammer 40,000 shows and films have found a new home. Amazon Studios recently announced it had secured global rights to all media for Warhammer 40K in the company’s first deal of its kind for IP of this scale, per the Warhammer Community official website. Henry Cavill will also star...
HTC Reveals First Image of Its Upcoming MR Headset for Consumers & It’s Aiming to Compete with Meta – Road to VR
HTC today unveiled the first official image of the headset it’s been teasing over the past few months. The company is also apparently looking to re-enter the consumer XR space with the unnamed device, which it’s set to further detail at CES on January 5th. As reported in...
Hogwarts Legacy For PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Delayed: All You Need to Know
Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming Harry Potter Wizarding World game from Avalanche Software, will see a delay in its launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The developer had initially planned the game to launch on February 10, 2023 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC. However, Hogwarts Legacy will now launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version of the game will launch on July 25, 2023. For what it’s worth, Hogwarts Legacy is keeping its February 10 date on PC, PS5, and Series S/X.
