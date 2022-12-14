ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’

Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry called out for mocking 'small' home Queen gifted to them

If one thing’s been made clear since the release of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, it’s that people love to hate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And after the final three episodes dropped on the streaming giant today (15 December), viewers were quick to express anger over the way the loved-up couple described their former home Nottingham Cottage.
Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
The 3 Best Brow Treatments In L.A.

Unless you’ve decided to embrace the bleached brow trend like Bella Hadid did last fall, a strong brow is still the look du jour lately. We’re happy to see the overly bushy brow fade to something more subdued lately, but a strong, face-framing look still reigns supreme. If...
