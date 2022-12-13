ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.7 The River

St. Cloud Declares A Snow Emergency

ST. CLOUD (WJON News ) -- St. Cloud has declared a snow emergency. It will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will be in effect for 72 hours unless it is rescinded earlier when all the roads are plowed. This a reminder that parking restrictions will be enforced...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

St. Cloud Man Hurt in Semi Crash

ALBANY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when his semi left the road and rolled onto its side Thursday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got the call at around 9:15 a.m. that the big rig had crashed along County Road 10 in Albany Township. The driver,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Over A Foot of Snow in St. Cloud This Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud got over a foot of snow this week. The National Weather Service says we officially had 12.4 inches of snow from Tuesday through Thursday. St. Cloud averages just under eight inches of snow for the entire month of December. We're now up to 15.1 inches so far this month.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

St. Cloud Snow Total Early Wednesday Morning

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says we've had five inches of snow here in St. Cloud Wednesday morning. We're now at about 8.1 inches for the month of December. St. Cloud averages 7.8 inches of snow in the month of December. We're at 13.3 inches now for...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Arctic Cold Settling Into Minnesota for the Holidays

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says there is increasing confidence that potent arctic air will settle across the region next week, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 to 40 below zero. This will be a long-duration cold stretch, beginning this weekend and continuing until the...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 15, 2022

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 15, 2022. -- The Sartell Community Center is closed. -- Paramount Center for the Arts has canceled its Arts Underground Program. It will resume on January 12th. -- Northland Bible Baptist Church in St. Cloud is postponing its...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

A Reminder That it is Still Technically Fall in Minnesota

Looking at photos like the one above, and knowing that over a foot of snow fell in St. Cloud this week it is hard to believe that this is still technically Autumn. The first day of Winter in the Northern Hemisphere is Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. If we are getting really technical the official time for the start of winter is 3:48 PM CST. Winter Solstice sent its weather early this year.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Winter Weather Advisory Continues Until Noon Wednesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory will continue until noon on Wednesday for much of central Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. Snow is ending Wednesday morning as the system pushes into northern Minnesota. Be sure to check the road conditions before...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
96.7 The River

15th Annual Flight to the North Pole Aboard Minnesota Based Sun Country Airlines

I've always loved the Make A Wish foundation. They make it possible for kids with illnesses to have a "wish" granted. This is the 15th year that Sun Country has bee able to partner with the Make a Wish Foundation to grant wishes for up to 70 kids in Minnesota to take a "flight to the North Pole" to see Santa. They did have to take the last 3 years off due to COVID protocols, but they were very happy to be able to bring it back again this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Neary Appointed Next Bishop of Diocese of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Diocese of St. Cloud is getting a new bishop. Pope Francis has appointed Father Patrick Neary as the 10th bishop of the Diocese of St. Cloud. His episcopal ordination and installation have been set for Tuesday, February 14th. Vespers will take place on Monday, February 13th.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

MN DNR Awarded Funding to Restore Moose Habitat in Minnesota

Some really great news came out this week involving Minnesota's moose population. The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook shared the good news that the DNR has been awarded funding for large-scale moose habitat restoration:. The America the Beautiful Challenge, managed by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, has...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

