St. Cloud Declares A Snow Emergency
ST. CLOUD (WJON News ) -- St. Cloud has declared a snow emergency. It will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and will be in effect for 72 hours unless it is rescinded earlier when all the roads are plowed. This a reminder that parking restrictions will be enforced...
St. Cloud Man Hurt in Semi Crash
ALBANY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when his semi left the road and rolled onto its side Thursday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got the call at around 9:15 a.m. that the big rig had crashed along County Road 10 in Albany Township. The driver,...
Over A Foot of Snow in St. Cloud This Week
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud got over a foot of snow this week. The National Weather Service says we officially had 12.4 inches of snow from Tuesday through Thursday. St. Cloud averages just under eight inches of snow for the entire month of December. We're now up to 15.1 inches so far this month.
Minnesota 20 Year Old Cited For Speeding 3 Times, In The Same Day
I'm just going to file this under "Young & Dumb". No offense intended, it's just that one ticket would cause most people to take it easy on the accelerator and 2 tickets in one day would really make one step back and be extra cautious. But that wasn't the case...
St. Cloud Snow Total Early Wednesday Morning
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says we've had five inches of snow here in St. Cloud Wednesday morning. We're now at about 8.1 inches for the month of December. St. Cloud averages 7.8 inches of snow in the month of December. We're at 13.3 inches now for...
Arctic Cold Settling Into Minnesota for the Holidays
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says there is increasing confidence that potent arctic air will settle across the region next week, with wind chills dropping as low as 30 to 40 below zero. This will be a long-duration cold stretch, beginning this weekend and continuing until the...
Weather Announcements for Thursday, December 15, 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Thursday, December 15, 2022. -- The Sartell Community Center is closed. -- Paramount Center for the Arts has canceled its Arts Underground Program. It will resume on January 12th. -- Northland Bible Baptist Church in St. Cloud is postponing its...
A Reminder That it is Still Technically Fall in Minnesota
Looking at photos like the one above, and knowing that over a foot of snow fell in St. Cloud this week it is hard to believe that this is still technically Autumn. The first day of Winter in the Northern Hemisphere is Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. If we are getting really technical the official time for the start of winter is 3:48 PM CST. Winter Solstice sent its weather early this year.
St. Cloud Police Release New Information on Death Investigation
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police have released additional information on a non-suspicious death Tuesday night. Officers were called to 54 4th Avenue North at around 6:45 p.m. where they found the body of a 33-year-old man who was a resident of the apartment building. Police say the...
Residents Hear ‘Bold’ Vision for Future of Downtown St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- In order for St. Cloud's downtown to grow it needs to be much more walkable, with a lot more mixed uses. That is the basic takeaway from the downtown Summit featuring two national experts on the topic. The event was held Monday night at the...
Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
Winter Weather Advisory Continues Until Noon Wednesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory will continue until noon on Wednesday for much of central Minnesota including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties. Snow is ending Wednesday morning as the system pushes into northern Minnesota. Be sure to check the road conditions before...
Rain, Snow, Sleet Will Fall Across Minnesota Tuesday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Snow, sleet, and rain will make its way across Minnesota Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the main change from the previous forecast is for less freezing rain and more sleet. Areas in west central and north central Minnesota will see more snow. There is a...
15th Annual Flight to the North Pole Aboard Minnesota Based Sun Country Airlines
I've always loved the Make A Wish foundation. They make it possible for kids with illnesses to have a "wish" granted. This is the 15th year that Sun Country has bee able to partner with the Make a Wish Foundation to grant wishes for up to 70 kids in Minnesota to take a "flight to the North Pole" to see Santa. They did have to take the last 3 years off due to COVID protocols, but they were very happy to be able to bring it back again this year.
St. Cloud Police Investigating ‘Non-Suspicious’ Death
ST. COUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police say officers are investigating a non-suspicious death. Officers responded to the 10 Block of 4th Avenue North Tuesday night where they found the body of an adult man. Police Chief Jeff Oxton says the death did not involve any type of shooting...
Eighth Shady’s Location Coming to Central Minnesota
ST. ANNA (WJON News) -- The owners of the Shady's Bar and Grill properties are adding an eighth location. Co-owner Lee Mergen says they are taking over RReV's Lakeside Tavern in St. Anna. Most people might know it better as The Landing which is what it was called for about 35 to 40 years.
Report: MN Municipal Liquor Stores Have 26th Year of Record Sales
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesota's municipal liquor stores continue to have strong sales overall. State Auditor Julie Blaha released the annual Municipal Liquor Store Report Thursday. During 2021, Minnesota's municipal liquor operations reported a 26th consecutive year of record sales, totaling $423.5 million. The combined net profit of all...
Watkins Boy Creates “Rain-doh” to Sell and Save Up for a 4-Wheeler
You just never know what you are going to find on Facebook community garage sale pages. I was scrolling through the "St. Cloud Area Online Garage Sale" page today and came across this fun story. A Watkins boy is taking matters into his own hands when it comes to raising money to buy himself a 4-wheeler.
Neary Appointed Next Bishop of Diocese of St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Diocese of St. Cloud is getting a new bishop. Pope Francis has appointed Father Patrick Neary as the 10th bishop of the Diocese of St. Cloud. His episcopal ordination and installation have been set for Tuesday, February 14th. Vespers will take place on Monday, February 13th.
MN DNR Awarded Funding to Restore Moose Habitat in Minnesota
Some really great news came out this week involving Minnesota's moose population. The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook shared the good news that the DNR has been awarded funding for large-scale moose habitat restoration:. The America the Beautiful Challenge, managed by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, has...
