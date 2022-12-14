Read full article on original website
Gerald R. Ford International Airport expansion set to be largest in America
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Gerald R. Ford International Airport is expected to show off its new $110 million dollar expansion project in the coming years. An expansion of Concourse A, is a part of the capital expansion program called Elevate, according to airport officials. Proposals: Artists invited to...
Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity awarded $720,000 for 12 housing projects
LANSING, Mich. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity was among seven groups who received funding to build or upgrade homes or rentals through Michigan's Missing Middle Program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” Gov. Whitmer...
New downtown Allegan business receives Michigan small business grant
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new business is expected to open in Downtown Allegan. The City of Allegan announced Wednesday that Heronmark, a small local business, will serve the community in the coming years. Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsey are expecting to construct a modern and fresh interior layout that...
Delta flight experiences engine problem departing Grand Rapids airport
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Delta Airlines fight experienced issues with its engine shortly after departing from Gerald R. Ford International Airport Friday, according to Alex Peric, the airport's chief operating officer. Flying in West Michigan: Non-Stop Flights from Kalamazoo to Orlando started in October. The airport received an...
Fresh water will draw millions, but Michigan lacks systems to harness it
This story is part of a series exploring Michigan’s housing, infrastructure and greenspace amid climate change. Michigan is the Saudi Arabia of fresh water. The Great Lakes hold 20% of the globe’s fresh water supply. Saudi Arabia has 21% of the world’s crude oil reserve. In a...
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
Power outages impacting thousands across West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A combination of rain, ice, and wind is having a big impact in West Michigan. Thousands of people are without power Thursday morning. There are currently 323 outages across the state impacting nearly 19,000 customers. “Typically when you see wind gusts began to hit 50...
Hope College warns of potential data breach
HOLLAND, Mich. — Hope College discovered potential unauthorized access into its network, targeting individuals' personal information, according to college officials Thursday. The information believed to be at risk included individuals’ first and last names, in combination with date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license number, and Student ID...
Kalamazoo business brings in financial author to help employees with money
Inflation reached a 40-year high this year according to numbers released by the U.S. Labor Department.
mibiz.com
Medical equipment manufacturer plans $38.7M expansion in Walker
WALKER — Medical equipment manufacturer Tech Group Grand Rapids Inc. plans a $38.7 million expansion to “significantly expand production capacity” at its Walker facility. The Walker City Commission on Monday backed the project with a 12-year industrial facilities tax exemption valued at $910,000 in total property tax...
Fox17
Consumers Energy: system updates to cause outages in Plainfield, Rockford
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Consumers Energy is alerting residents of Rockford and Plainfield to a scheduled power interruption early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson says Consumers Energy will be making electric upgrades, which will require power interruptions between 12 to 2 am on Wednesday, December 15. The interruption reduces the...
wastetodaymagazine.com
Kent County to construct transfer station for residents, waste haulers
Kent County, Michigan, residents and waste haulers will soon have a safer facility to drop off recycling and waste. The Kent County Board of Public Works (DPW) is planning to construct a transfer station in Plainfield Township, Michigan. The board approved a $15.9 million budget for the transfer station and construction is slated to be completed in spring 2024. The DPW has been planning for this expansion for several years and the project will not incur any debt.
Here comes the cold! Arctic air spills in right before Christmas
Santa Claus will be bringing more than just presents to the Midwest this week!
Is Grand Rapids Recycling Tricky? Yes, So Be Aware of These No No’s
Most of us recycle our trash. Not all of it, of course, but glass, cardboard, food boxes, and more. We will probably have more "stuff" to throw away and recycle this holiday season but you should know there are a lot of things that you can't recycle. According to the...
Fox17
Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan transforming the fight against heart disease
The newly formed Cardiovascular Network of West Michigan is transforming the fight against heart disease, the number one cause of death in the United States. The network combines the expertise of Trinity Health and the University of Michigan Health-West, along with more than 125 years of cardiovascular leadership from Michigan Medicine.
11 charged in ring involving gun switches
An investigation with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies.
"It's hit or miss right now," Bronson Healthcare officials address Ozempic shortage
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo healthcare officials said they're dealing with a shortage of Ozempic, a drug to treat type 2 diabetes. “We see it in our own Bronson outpatient pharmacies, and I know there's problems that exist in other pharmacies within the community. It's really hit or miss right now,” said Dr. Troy Shirley, system director of pharmacy for Bronson Healthcare.
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
25,000 left without power following gusty winds, freezing rain in Michigan
Winter weather conditions have left thousands without power Thursday, Dec. 15, throughout Michigan, mainly affecting the West Side of the state. As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy is reporting 506 power outages, leaving 25,103 customers without power. The power outages are scattered throughout the state, with most of them located north of Mt. Pleasant in the Lower Peninsula’s western half.
Residents worried after multiple businesses close in Leslie
LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say that small towns have needs just like larger communities and oftentimes, that need is greater. With businesses closing their doors in Leslie, some residents wonder if the small town they call home will survive, while others say it’s really not a big deal. “The more that leaves I’m afraid […]
