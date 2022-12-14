ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMTCw

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity awarded $720,000 for 12 housing projects

LANSING, Mich. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity was among seven groups who received funding to build or upgrade homes or rentals through Michigan's Missing Middle Program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” Gov. Whitmer...
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

New downtown Allegan business receives Michigan small business grant

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new business is expected to open in Downtown Allegan. The City of Allegan announced Wednesday that Heronmark, a small local business, will serve the community in the coming years. Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsey are expecting to construct a modern and fresh interior layout that...
ALLEGAN, MI
WWMTCw

Delta flight experiences engine problem departing Grand Rapids airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Delta Airlines fight experienced issues with its engine shortly after departing from Gerald R. Ford International Airport Friday, according to Alex Peric, the airport's chief operating officer. Flying in West Michigan: Non-Stop Flights from Kalamazoo to Orlando started in October. The airport received an...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Hope College warns of potential data breach

HOLLAND, Mich. — Hope College discovered potential unauthorized access into its network, targeting individuals' personal information, according to college officials Thursday. The information believed to be at risk included individuals’ first and last names, in combination with date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license number, and Student ID...
mibiz.com

Medical equipment manufacturer plans $38.7M expansion in Walker

WALKER — Medical equipment manufacturer Tech Group Grand Rapids Inc. plans a $38.7 million expansion to “significantly expand production capacity” at its Walker facility. The Walker City Commission on Monday backed the project with a 12-year industrial facilities tax exemption valued at $910,000 in total property tax...
WALKER, MI
Fox17

Consumers Energy: system updates to cause outages in Plainfield, Rockford

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Consumers Energy is alerting residents of Rockford and Plainfield to a scheduled power interruption early Wednesday morning. A spokesperson says Consumers Energy will be making electric upgrades, which will require power interruptions between 12 to 2 am on Wednesday, December 15. The interruption reduces the...
ROCKFORD, MI
wastetodaymagazine.com

Kent County to construct transfer station for residents, waste haulers

Kent County, Michigan, residents and waste haulers will soon have a safer facility to drop off recycling and waste. The Kent County Board of Public Works (DPW) is planning to construct a transfer station in Plainfield Township, Michigan. The board approved a $15.9 million budget for the transfer station and construction is slated to be completed in spring 2024. The DPW has been planning for this expansion for several years and the project will not incur any debt.
KENT COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

"It's hit or miss right now," Bronson Healthcare officials address Ozempic shortage

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo healthcare officials said they're dealing with a shortage of Ozempic, a drug to treat type 2 diabetes. “We see it in our own Bronson outpatient pharmacies, and I know there's problems that exist in other pharmacies within the community. It's really hit or miss right now,” said Dr. Troy Shirley, system director of pharmacy for Bronson Healthcare.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend

It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
Kalamazoo Gazette

25,000 left without power following gusty winds, freezing rain in Michigan

Winter weather conditions have left thousands without power Thursday, Dec. 15, throughout Michigan, mainly affecting the West Side of the state. As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Consumers Energy is reporting 506 power outages, leaving 25,103 customers without power. The power outages are scattered throughout the state, with most of them located north of Mt. Pleasant in the Lower Peninsula’s western half.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Residents worried after multiple businesses close in Leslie

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say that small towns have needs just like larger communities and oftentimes, that need is greater. With businesses closing their doors in Leslie, some residents wonder if the small town they call home will survive, while others say it’s really not a big deal. “The more that leaves I’m afraid […]
LESLIE, MI

