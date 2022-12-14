Read full article on original website
Schuler's restaurant hosts open house for new apartments
Schuler's restaurant in Marshall hosted an open-house on Thursday to display their new second and third story apartments. Thursday's event gave people a chance to see phase one of the renovation Royal Hotel and Apartments project. "We have put in seven apartments and an elevator into the building. The units...
Artisanal dessert business coming to downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Pochis Sweet Designs, an artisanal dessert businesses founded by Paola Carlson, is coming to downtown Grand Rapids. The business, which is expected to move into the former Menna’s Joint location at 44 Ionia Ave SW, was awarded $51,199 in incentives Wednesday from the Grand Rapids Downtown Development Authority.
Grand Rapids family-owned ornament business goes viral
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family business out of Grand Rapids received new attention, after a TikTok post went viral. The horror-themed ornament company was struggling, until the owner's daughter recruited the internet for support. Makayla Burns, 24, told the internet that her dad was worried about business last...
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
New downtown Allegan business receives Michigan small business grant
ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new business is expected to open in Downtown Allegan. The City of Allegan announced Wednesday that Heronmark, a small local business, will serve the community in the coming years. Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsey are expecting to construct a modern and fresh interior layout that...
Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
Crafts, cocoa, and company: Kalamazoo to celebrate 'December to Remember'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It'll be a "December to Remember" in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park Thursday. Holiday happenings: West Michigan celebrates holiday season with festive events. Kzoo Parks is scheduled to host their second annual "December to Remember" holiday event from 5-7 p.m. in Bronson Park, offering a variety of holiday treats and activities for the public to enjoy, event organizers said.
New Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon location opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore and they’re now expanding their reach into the Grand Rapids Area. They have 22 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. In addition to their offices in Muskegon and Grand Haven, they have a new clinic in Grand Rapids adjacent to the Trinity Grand Rapids (formerly St. Mary’s) ER entrance. They offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee, as well as the extremities – foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
Residents worried after multiple businesses close in Leslie
LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say that small towns have needs just like larger communities and oftentimes, that need is greater. With businesses closing their doors in Leslie, some residents wonder if the small town they call home will survive, while others say it’s really not a big deal. “The more that leaves I’m afraid […]
Concern mounts over missing mother of 8 in West Michigan
Family and friends of a West Michigan mother of eight are growing increasingly concerned after she went missing almost a week ago and her car was found abandoned.
Kalamazoo bilingual school set to expand into new building
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo bilingual school is gearing up to expand in 2023. La Escuelita, a bilingual pre-school for 3-year-old children, runs out of El Concilio, a nonprofit supporting the local Latinx community in West Michigan. In 2023, the school plans to expand into a new building where...
Electrical issue caused fire at Kalamazoo County manufacturing plant, marshal says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A fire at a commercial building was caused by an electrical issue a fire official has ruled. A fire started at Landscape Forms, on Lawndale Avenue, off East Michigan Avenue, the morning of Dec. 12. The fire was caused by electrical issues, Comstock Township Fire Marshal Mike Kessler said.
This street is a Christmas tunnel on the west side of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in 2018, Mike Gipson says he was feeling sad about some of the things he saw going on in the world and decided Christmas was the best time to do something about it. "I decided, hey, I'm going to put some Christmas lights up...
Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity awarded $720,000 for 12 housing projects
LANSING, Mich. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity was among seven groups who received funding to build or upgrade homes or rentals through Michigan's Missing Middle Program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” Gov. Whitmer...
Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
House fire in Kalamazoo being investigated as suspicious
KALAMAZOO, MI – A house that caught fire Wednesday night is being investigated by Kalamazoo public safety officials as being suspicious. The fire caused significant damage to the house.
Kalamazoo Man’s Trash to Cash DIY Videos Get Millions of Views
A young Kalamazoo man turns furniture left out in the trash into stylish pieces and goes viral doing it. He goes by MrTrash2Cash, @mr..trash2cash on TikTok, where he has 174.4 thousand followers and 1.3 million total video likes. He is a self-proclaimed hustler and it shows on his TikTok profile. When he's not doing home improvement jobs around Michigan he's on the search for old beat-up furniture that he can turn into masterpieces. Let's check out his 3 most viewed videos on TikTok.
Road closure scheduled in Battle Creek due to fire hydrant replacement
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — City water crews are scheduled to replace a fire hydrant which will cause a temporary road closure of Riverside Drive, according to the City of Battle Creek. The project is expected to take place Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Kalamazoo: Fire Marshal to...
‘Almost glowing’: Water in Michigan creek mysteriously turns bright green
Officials and local residents are searching for answers after multiple people noticed a creek in Michigan turn an eye-popping shade of green.
Battle Creek Transit to roll out bus changes due to staffing shortages
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Service adjustments to all modes of transportation for the Battle Creek transit is scheduled to start Monday due to the ongoing staffing shortages, according to the City of Battle Creek. Battle Creek Transit bus routes are scheduled to operate Monday through Friday from 5:15 a.m....
