Schuler's restaurant hosts open house for new apartments

Schuler's restaurant in Marshall hosted an open-house on Thursday to display their new second and third story apartments. Thursday's event gave people a chance to see phase one of the renovation Royal Hotel and Apartments project. "We have put in seven apartments and an elevator into the building. The units...
MARSHALL, MI
WWMTCw

Grand Rapids family-owned ornament business goes viral

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family business out of Grand Rapids received new attention, after a TikTok post went viral. The horror-themed ornament company was struggling, until the owner's daughter recruited the internet for support. Makayla Burns, 24, told the internet that her dad was worried about business last...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
FOX59

Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
ELKHART, IN
WWMTCw

New downtown Allegan business receives Michigan small business grant

ALLEGAN, Mich. — A new business is expected to open in Downtown Allegan. The City of Allegan announced Wednesday that Heronmark, a small local business, will serve the community in the coming years. Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsey are expecting to construct a modern and fresh interior layout that...
ALLEGAN, MI
MLive

Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Crafts, cocoa, and company: Kalamazoo to celebrate 'December to Remember'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It'll be a "December to Remember" in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park Thursday. Holiday happenings: West Michigan celebrates holiday season with festive events. Kzoo Parks is scheduled to host their second annual "December to Remember" holiday event from 5-7 p.m. in Bronson Park, offering a variety of holiday treats and activities for the public to enjoy, event organizers said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

New Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon location opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Orthopaedic Associates of Muskegon is the largest orthopaedic practice on the lakeshore and they’re now expanding their reach into the Grand Rapids Area. They have 22 physicians who specialize in the treatment of all types of bone and joint issues. In addition to their offices in Muskegon and Grand Haven, they have a new clinic in Grand Rapids adjacent to the Trinity Grand Rapids (formerly St. Mary’s) ER entrance. They offer state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical options, including physical therapy, to treat disorders and injuries to the shoulder, spine, hip and knee, as well as the extremities – foot/ankle, leg, hand/wrist and elbow.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Residents worried after multiple businesses close in Leslie

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) – Experts say that small towns have needs just like larger communities and oftentimes, that need is greater. With businesses closing their doors in Leslie, some residents wonder if the small town they call home will survive, while others say it’s really not a big deal. “The more that leaves I’m afraid […]
LESLIE, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo bilingual school set to expand into new building

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo bilingual school is gearing up to expand in 2023. La Escuelita, a bilingual pre-school for 3-year-old children, runs out of El Concilio, a nonprofit supporting the local Latinx community in West Michigan. In 2023, the school plans to expand into a new building where...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity awarded $720,000 for 12 housing projects

LANSING, Mich. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity was among seven groups who received funding to build or upgrade homes or rentals through Michigan's Missing Middle Program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” Gov. Whitmer...
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Man’s Trash to Cash DIY Videos Get Millions of Views

A young Kalamazoo man turns furniture left out in the trash into stylish pieces and goes viral doing it. He goes by MrTrash2Cash, @mr..trash2cash on TikTok, where he has 174.4 thousand followers and 1.3 million total video likes. He is a self-proclaimed hustler and it shows on his TikTok profile. When he's not doing home improvement jobs around Michigan he's on the search for old beat-up furniture that he can turn into masterpieces. Let's check out his 3 most viewed videos on TikTok.
KALAMAZOO, MI

