If you’ve never tried buñuelos before, meet your new obsession. They are a disc-shaped fritter commonly found in Spain, Mexico and Colombia! Their texture is similar to a scone but with a light, crispy shell. They’ve been around since the second century B.C. so you know they’ve got to be good, passed down from generation to generation. Buñuelos are a popular street food around Christmastime. With this recipe you can join in on the fun and enjoy some in the comfort of your kitchen. No vacation needed!

3 DAYS AGO