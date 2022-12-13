Read full article on original website
This Mediterranean dip may be the healthiest thing on your holiday table
When Instagram star Suzy Karadsheh's Mediterranean cookbook published this year, it became a fast New York Times best seller. No wonder, her dreamy dishes are fresh, healthy and tasty. She shows CNN her citrusy dip for gatherings that will have you saving that cream cheese for morning bagels. Find the full recipe here.
Grandmother Petra's love is baked into this Mexican bread pudding recipe
Sweet and savory capirotada was an expression of Grandmother Petra's love for her family, especially at Christmastime. She never wrote it down, so her grandchild had to re-create it from memory.
ktalnews.com
Best casserole dish
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When making a casserole, the most crucial piece isn’t your recipe or ingredients; it’s the dish itself. It’s the act of baking your food in a casserole dish that makes it a casserole. Whether you’re trying to...
womansday.com
Holiday Sugar Cookies
Step 1In large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. In second large bowl, using electric mixer, beat butter and granulated sugar until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Beat in egg, then vanilla. Step 2Reduce mixer speed to low and gradually add flour mixture, mixing until just incorporated....
Delish
Kung Pao Chicken
Growing up eating a ton (and yes, I mean a ton) of American Chinese food, kung pao chicken was near the top of my all-time faves. Slightly spicy, a bit sweet, packed with peanuts and tender nubs of chicken, it was perfect to eat over rice or out of the fridge at midnight.
agupdate.com
Italian Cookies
Add T. of milk, if needed. Cream sugar and shortening. Beat eggs with vanilla. Mix all dry ingredients; add to shortening and sugar, a little at a time, alternating between egg mixture and flour mixture until all are mixed thoroughly. Dough will be very stiff. If the dough seems dry or crumbly, add a little milk, 1 T. at a time. It should not be sticky but hold together and be soft.
therecipecritic.com
Bunuelos Recipe
If you’ve never tried buñuelos before, meet your new obsession. They are a disc-shaped fritter commonly found in Spain, Mexico and Colombia! Their texture is similar to a scone but with a light, crispy shell. They’ve been around since the second century B.C. so you know they’ve got to be good, passed down from generation to generation. Buñuelos are a popular street food around Christmastime. With this recipe you can join in on the fun and enjoy some in the comfort of your kitchen. No vacation needed!
The Daily South
Pecan Kisses
Holiday baking is where pecans really shine. Starting with Pecan Pie for Thanksgiving, through to Christmas where they dazzle in all sorts of showstopping cakes and of course, cookies. With only four ingredients in these Pecan Kisses, the nut’s buttery, sweet flavor is on center stage. Which is why in a cookie like this, it’s important to use fresh pecans—the ones hanging around the pantry from last year are probably well past stale.
Delish
Perfect Sweet Potato Fries
I'm asked a lot how I make sweet potato fries, and I'll admit, as a chef I've even gone through the trial and error of avoiding the soggy mess that can come with using sweet potato. But there are four major rules to the perfectly crispy sweet potato fry:. Rule...
Mini Cheesecake Recipe
Mini cheesecakes are an amazing treat for any holiday gatheringPhoto byCourtesy of the meatloafandmelodrama.com website. The holidays are always a time of sharing special things. One of those things is the seasonal treats that so many look forward to every year. In many households, there are favorite sweets or dishes that only come once a year and create great memories.
fitfoodiefinds.com
Classic Pot Roast
Our classic pot roast recipe uses the best cut of meat for the juiciest and most tender roast that’ll just melt in your mouth! This rich, hearty meal will fill you right up. If you still need to make a juicy pot roast in a Dutch oven, this is your chance! The convenience of an Instant pot or Crockpot is certainly unmatched, but we find that the Dutch oven will always reign king for making the best-tasting pot roast every time.
No Bake Desserts: 10 Minute Nutella Cookies, A Rich Chocolate Hazelnut Treat
No Bake Nutella CookiesPhoto bykirbiescravings.com. These easy, No Bake Nutella Cookies that don’t require you to use an oven are a chocolate lovers dream dessert. Only 3 ingredients; Nutella, coconut or almond flour and water. These cookies are so decadent, yet simple, with all the ingredients mixed in one bowl and take about 10 minutes to prepare. This recipe makes 10 cookies, so feel free to double ingredients if you are a chocoholic like me.
Caramelised Candied Almonds
Caramelised almondsPhoto byrigamondis (depositphotos) Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Caramelised Candied Almonds.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CREAM CHEESE CHOCOLATE FUDGE
Cream Cheese Chocolate Fudge made with only 5 ingredients, no cooking required! Easy fudge recipe made with unsweetened chocolate, cream cheese and powdered sugar. Fudge is such a great treat, especially around the holidays. Some fudge recipes are a little bit tricky and require a lot of boiling and stirring and a candy thermometer, but recipes like this one are so much easier and they taste just as delicious!
The Daily South
Divinity Candy
Divinity candies are soft sugary clouds that are fluffy like a marshmallow, but not as chewy. Similar to nougat, this old-school candy is made from whipped egg whites, sugar, and corn syrup. Some variations add chopped fruit or nuts, but this divinity recipe tops the confection with a pecan halve for a bit of nutty crunch.
thecountrycook.net
Millionaire Fudge - Weekend Potluck #560
Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck was this Millionaire Fudge from Cooking with K! This recipe is always a hit every year at the potluck! Our other featured recipes include: Peanut Butter Buckeye Pretzels from The Kitchen is My Playground, Hot Chocolate Dip from This Silly Girl's Kitchen and Mary is sharing her recipe for Gingerbread Crazy Cake (no eggs, milk or butter!)
Creamy Tuscan sausage pasta: one pan pasta
So, what is "Tuscan" food? Tuscan food is based on the Italian idea of “poor cooking.” It’s a concept of cooking that started very literally. It means simple meals that are inexpensive to cook and could easily be made into large amounts. This creamy Tuscan sausage pasta is the perfect one pan pasta dinner that is delicious and takes less than 1 hour to prep and prepare. This recipe comes from TheRecipeCritic.com, and it is sure to become your family's new favorite. So, let's get cooking.
Epicurious
Peel and Eat Boiled Shrimp
I like to boil shrimp with the shells on because it’s less work for me. It also keeps the shrimp more tender, juicy, and flavorful, and it creates a fun ice-breaking project for dinner party guests to peel shrimp themselves and get a little dirty as they eat. Ask your fishmonger for deveined and “easy-peel” shell-on shrimp if you can, or follow the instructions for prep below. Set out a few empty bowls around the table for people to dump shrimp shells in and save them to make a shrimp stock! Serve with aioli, French bread, and a green salad.
delishably.com
Chess Dessert Bars: Cream Cheese and Yellow Cake Mix
This recipe is one that my family requests very often. They love it. It is super easy to make and requires only a few ingredients. I love the recipes that use the yellow cake mix. The yellow cake mix for this recipe is used in the crust. The versatility of the yellow cake mix is amazing. I always keep one in my pantry for last-minute desserts that I want to bake.
