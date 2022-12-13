Read full article on original website
Mask critics lose appeal over powers of health officers
County health officers don't need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates. Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments. The...
Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity awarded $720,000 for 12 housing projects
LANSING, Mich. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity was among seven groups who received funding to build or upgrade homes or rentals through Michigan's Missing Middle Program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” Gov. Whitmer...
New restaurant set to open, a high-speed chase, flying to NY, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. New restaurant to open in vacant Arcadia Brewing company location. Three years after Arcadia Ales closed in downtown Kalamazoo, it appears a new restaurant will soon take over the space. Now hiring signs are posted...
Infant's death considered suspicious, Portage Department of Public Safety say
PORTAGE, Mich. — Police responded to a report Thursday at 5:50 p.m. of an unresponsive 18-month-old baby boy at Anna's Vineyard Apartments, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Police and Fire Division personnel assessed the baby who was unresponsive but had a pulse, according to investigators. The...
Forum against gun violence takes place in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 'Forum against Gun Violence in the Community' took place Saturday at the Washington Heights United Methodist Church in Battle Creek. The forum was hosted by activist Asia Graham who wants to bring an end to gun violence. Growing up in Battle Creek, Graham said...
Suspended WMU football player allegedly punched, stomped on victim's face
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after a suspended Western Michigan University football player attacked them for no apparent reason, according to court records. Prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for two counts of assault and battery against suspended WMU running back La’Darius Jefferson, 23, Wednesday for the alleged...
Kalamazoo teen dies day after being shot
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 17-year-old died at the hospital Saturday, a day after being shot in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Police are not identifying the victim until all family is notified. The shooting happened at Interfaith Homes around 4 p.m. on...
Teenager suffers with life-threatening injuries in Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teenager was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after a shooting on Interfaith Boulevard, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. near Woodward Avenue in Kalamazoo, police said. Kalamazoo violence: Suspended WMU football player allegedly punched, stomped on...
Suspect steals fire truck after reports of disorderly conduct
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect hopped in a fire truck Saturday morning and drove away, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to 15146 16th Avenue around 10:52 Saturday morning for a report of a disorderly person damaging property and pulling fire alarms, deputies said.
One person injured in Cass County crash
One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a crash in Cass County. According to police, a 35-year-old man from South Bend was heading westbound on Redfield Street with a 63-year-old woman in his vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Authorities state the man lost control of his vehicle and...
Close to 500 wreaths laid on graves of veterans at Arlington Hill Cemetery
BANGOR, Mich. — Around 500 wreaths were laid on graves of veterans at the Arlington Hill Cemetery in Bangor Saturday afternoon. The wreaths were laid on the graves as a thank you for their service, according to organizers. The ceremony held was called the 'Official National Wreaths Across America...
Basement fire near Burke Acres neighborhood, no injuries reported
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a home on fire near the Burke Acres Neighborhood on Sunday. Police arrived on the scene and reported smoke coming from doors and windows of the home near Alpine Street, around 2:30 p.m. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers discovered...
Two people extricated, taken to hospital after crash with Rapid Bus in Tallmadge Township
TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were extricated from a silver Mercury Sable after a Friday night crash with an accordion style Rapid bus, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened on Lake Michigan Drive near Linden Drive in Tallmadge Township, deputies said. According to initial...
Delta flight experiences engine problem departing Grand Rapids airport
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Delta Airlines fight experienced issues with its engine shortly after departing from Gerald R. Ford International Airport Friday, according to Alex Peric, the airport's chief operating officer. Flying in West Michigan: Non-Stop Flights from Kalamazoo to Orlando started in October. The airport received an...
Inflation leads Coldwater's 'The Patio' to close up shop
COLDWATER, Mich. — Over the last six years, residents who stopped at The Patio in Coldwater, Mich. enjoyed the multitude of flavors and options. Sadly, this small-business less than a mile from downtown Coldwater, is closing their doors for good on Sunday, due to inflation and other challenges. The...
Grand Rapids family-owned ornament business goes viral
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family business out of Grand Rapids received new attention, after a TikTok post went viral. The horror-themed ornament company was struggling, until the owner's daughter recruited the internet for support. Makayla Burns, 24, told the internet that her dad was worried about business last...
Crash kills man trying to pass driver in Comstock Township, deputies say
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 61-year-old man died Sunday after he lost control of his car and hit a tree, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrived at East ML Avenue near 35th Street in Comstock Township around 5:30 Sunday night and found the man stuck inside an SUV, the sheriff's office said.
Woman & child dead after suspicious mobile home fire, causes of death under investigation
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are dead following a Saturday evening fire that investigators are now calling suspicious. The fire started just after 6 p.m. at a mobile home on Mt. Blanc Lane, just off Lake Michigan Drive near 48th Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Jackson woman dead after being hit by vehicle in Marshall Township
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI — A 26-year-old woman from Jackson is dead after being hit by a vehicle, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on I-94 near Verona Road in Marshall Township, investigation shows. Investigation: Infant's death considered suspicious, Portage Department of...
