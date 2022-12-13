ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WWMTCw

Mask critics lose appeal over powers of health officers

County health officers don't need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates. Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity awarded $720,000 for 12 housing projects

LANSING, Mich. — Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity was among seven groups who received funding to build or upgrade homes or rentals through Michigan's Missing Middle Program, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Friday. "Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in their communities,” Gov. Whitmer...
LANSING, MI
WWMTCw

Infant's death considered suspicious, Portage Department of Public Safety say

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police responded to a report Thursday at 5:50 p.m. of an unresponsive 18-month-old baby boy at Anna's Vineyard Apartments, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Police and Fire Division personnel assessed the baby who was unresponsive but had a pulse, according to investigators. The...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMTCw

Forum against gun violence takes place in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 'Forum against Gun Violence in the Community' took place Saturday at the Washington Heights United Methodist Church in Battle Creek. The forum was hosted by activist Asia Graham who wants to bring an end to gun violence. Growing up in Battle Creek, Graham said...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMTCw

Suspended WMU football player allegedly punched, stomped on victim's face

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were hospitalized after a suspended Western Michigan University football player attacked them for no apparent reason, according to court records. Prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for two counts of assault and battery against suspended WMU running back La’Darius Jefferson, 23, Wednesday for the alleged...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo teen dies day after being shot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 17-year-old died at the hospital Saturday, a day after being shot in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Police are not identifying the victim until all family is notified. The shooting happened at Interfaith Homes around 4 p.m. on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Teenager suffers with life-threatening injuries in Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teenager was taken to a hospital Friday afternoon after a shooting on Interfaith Boulevard, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. near Woodward Avenue in Kalamazoo, police said. Kalamazoo violence: Suspended WMU football player allegedly punched, stomped on...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Suspect steals fire truck after reports of disorderly conduct

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect hopped in a fire truck Saturday morning and drove away, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to 15146 16th Avenue around 10:52 Saturday morning for a report of a disorderly person damaging property and pulling fire alarms, deputies said.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

One person injured in Cass County crash

One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a crash in Cass County. According to police, a 35-year-old man from South Bend was heading westbound on Redfield Street with a 63-year-old woman in his vehicle around 12:30 p.m. Authorities state the man lost control of his vehicle and...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Basement fire near Burke Acres neighborhood, no injuries reported

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a home on fire near the Burke Acres Neighborhood on Sunday. Police arrived on the scene and reported smoke coming from doors and windows of the home near Alpine Street, around 2:30 p.m. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers discovered...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Delta flight experiences engine problem departing Grand Rapids airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Delta Airlines fight experienced issues with its engine shortly after departing from Gerald R. Ford International Airport Friday, according to Alex Peric, the airport's chief operating officer. Flying in West Michigan: Non-Stop Flights from Kalamazoo to Orlando started in October. The airport received an...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Inflation leads Coldwater's 'The Patio' to close up shop

COLDWATER, Mich. — Over the last six years, residents who stopped at The Patio in Coldwater, Mich. enjoyed the multitude of flavors and options. Sadly, this small-business less than a mile from downtown Coldwater, is closing their doors for good on Sunday, due to inflation and other challenges. The...
COLDWATER, MI
WWMTCw

Grand Rapids family-owned ornament business goes viral

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family business out of Grand Rapids received new attention, after a TikTok post went viral. The horror-themed ornament company was struggling, until the owner's daughter recruited the internet for support. Makayla Burns, 24, told the internet that her dad was worried about business last...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Jackson woman dead after being hit by vehicle in Marshall Township

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI — A 26-year-old woman from Jackson is dead after being hit by a vehicle, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday on I-94 near Verona Road in Marshall Township, investigation shows. Investigation: Infant's death considered suspicious, Portage Department of...
JACKSON, MI

