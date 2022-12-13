Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
rocklanddaily.com
Taxicab Driver Robbed in Spring Valley
At around 2:51 a.m. on December 13, Spring Valley Police responded to a call at the Transportation Center reporting the robbery of a taxicab driver. Officers from the Spring Valley Police Department arrived to assist the taxi driver following his call to report he had been robbed of personal items after the suspect displayed a weapon at the completion of the ride.
Man Wanted For Clarkstown Armed Robbery Nabbed Following Chase, Police Say
A man wanted for the alleged armed robbery of a Hudson Valley mini-mart was nabbed by state police following a chase on the Sprain Brook Parkway. The incident started in Rockland County around 9:43 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, in Clarkstown. New York State Police were advised to be on the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former Green Haven correction officer and supervisor charged in assault on inmate
WHITE PLAINS – A former Green Haven Correctional Facility officer and former sergeant have been charged in a federal indictment in connection with the May 28, 2020 assault of an inmate at the prison. Taj Everly, 32, of Cortlandt Manor, a former correction officer, and Rosita Rossy, 49, of...
Check Fraud In Westchester Under Investigation By Police
A police department in Westchester County is giving residents tips to avoid having their mail stolen in light of numerous incidents of check fraud. The White Plains Police Department is warning residents that checks can be stolen from both personal and US Postal mailboxes and altered, similar …
Woman Robbed At Bank In Hartsdale After Being Lured Out Of Car By Suspect: Police
Police are investigating a second theft at a Chase Bank in Westchester County involving a victim being lured out of their vehicle with a distraction. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, around 11:45 a.m., a theft occurred in the parking lot of a Chase Bank in Hartsdale located at 353 North Central Ave. (Route 100), according to Greenburgh Police.
Police: Over $10,000 stolen in Spring Valley burglary; suspect located
The crime occurred Thursday night at a residence on Bethune Boulevard, police say.
District officials: Newburgh school security guards attacked
District officials say the parent was driving the wrong way and refused the guard's directions to go another way.
Hackensack Stolen Car Driver, Three Underage Passengers Caught At Mall In Paramus
A 19-year-old Hackensack man was charged with using three minors to break the law after Paramus police caught all of them in a stolen car at the Garden State Plaza, authorities said. Hackensack police had issued an alert after the 2010 Volkswagen Beetle was stolen on Saturday, Dec. 10, Paramus...
Five Charged With Posing As FBI Agents In Bergen County Home Invasion, Shooting
UPDATE: Authorities in Georgia captured five men accused of shooting a Bergen County resident while posing as FBI agents during a summer home invasion.The 60-something victim survived the July 7 shooting in Cresskill’s East Hill neighborhood, which multiple sources told Daily Voice occurred af…
Bomb threat forces evacuation of New City Elementary School
Clarkstown police tell News 12 that someone called New City Elementary School this morning and said a bomb was going to go off.
Mid-Hudson News Network
CSEA wants concerns addressed before agreeing to merge Newburgh city police and fire dispatching
NEWBURGH -Before the City of Newburgh can move forward with its plan to merger police and fire dispatching, it will need the approval of the CSEA, the union representing those employees. CSEA spokeswoman Jessica Ladlee said concerns include that of logistics of a combined operation and the proposed outsourcing of...
New Update: Hudson Valley Elementary School Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat
This story has been updated.A Hudson Valley elementary school was evacuated due to a bomb threat.The incident took place in Rockland County on Thursday, Dec. 15 at New City Elementary School in New City.According to Det. Norm Peters, of the Clarkstown Police, school staff told police that a caller …
talkofthesound.com
Porgy and a Mess: Three Men Busted by NYSDEC in New Rochelle for Violating Fishing Regulations
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 14, 2022) — Three men were on for arraignment in New Rochelle City Court on November 30, 2022, on charges brought by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement. Juan Gonzalez-Davila, Mario Ortiz-Rodriguez and Ivan Sanchez were ticketed by...
22-Year-Old Man Caught After Police Chase Ends In Crash By Highway In Yonkers: Police
After his attempt to avoid police ended in a crash near a Westchester County highway, a man has been charged with fleeing authorities and stealing mail, police said. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, around 1:20 a.m., members of the Pleasantville Police Department reported that a white SUV with a temporary tag from out-of-state had refused to stop after authorities had attempted to pull it over for a traffic violation on Route 117, according to police.
Family blames NYPD, medic’s false assault charge in Queens crash death; man shackled in ICU in final days
After a car slammed into Genci Frasheri in a Queens crosswalk, a delay in medical care caused by EMTs and police confusing his involuntary flailing with an assault contributed to the 70-year-old’s death three days later, his family says The confusion led one EMT to leave the scene, delaying Frasheri’s arrival at a hospital — where because he was accused of assault, he was handcuffed to his ...
Police: Monroe-Woodbury graduate killed in Connecticut domestic violence attack
The 40-year-old mother of three was killed with an ax last Tuesday inside her Milford, Connecticut condo.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Murdered state trooper remembered on anniversary of his death
TOWN OF WALLKILL – It was 47 years ago on December 14, 1975 when State Trooper William McDonagh was shot and killed in Sugar Loaf when he responded to a fight. A man shot and killed his girlfriend near the phone booth she had used to call for help. When Trooper McDonagh arrived at the scene of the woman’s murder, he was shot by the suspect.
Orange County officials urge caution amid wintry conditions on the road
There were a few accidents reported, including one on I-84 that involved a truck and caused delays.
Men In Porsche Steal Woman's SUV As She Pumps Gas At LI Gas Station, Police Say
Police on Long Island are searching for three suspects in a white Porsche Cayenne who allegedly stole a woman's Range Rover as she pumped gas, dragging her for a short distance.The incident occurred in Glen Head at the 76 station at 676 Glen Cove Road around 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13.According to N…
talkofthesound.com
Pelham Woman Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter & DWI in Fiery Mamaroneck Crash that Killed 2 New Rochelle Passengers
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 14, 2022) — Bethzy Higueros, 23, of Pelham, NY, appeared today before Judge James McCarty at the Westchester County Criminal Court where she pleaded guilty to reduced charges related to a fatal car crash in Mamaroneck that killed two New Rochelle woman. She is scheduled...
