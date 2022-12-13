After his attempt to avoid police ended in a crash near a Westchester County highway, a man has been charged with fleeing authorities and stealing mail, police said. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, around 1:20 a.m., members of the Pleasantville Police Department reported that a white SUV with a temporary tag from out-of-state had refused to stop after authorities had attempted to pull it over for a traffic violation on Route 117, according to police.

YONKERS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO