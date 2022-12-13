ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Valley, NY

Taxicab Driver Robbed in Spring Valley

At around 2:51 a.m. on December 13, Spring Valley Police responded to a call at the Transportation Center reporting the robbery of a taxicab driver. Officers from the Spring Valley Police Department arrived to assist the taxi driver following his call to report he had been robbed of personal items after the suspect displayed a weapon at the completion of the ride.
SPRING VALLEY, NY
Daily Voice

22-Year-Old Man Caught After Police Chase Ends In Crash By Highway In Yonkers: Police

After his attempt to avoid police ended in a crash near a Westchester County highway, a man has been charged with fleeing authorities and stealing mail, police said. On Tuesday, Dec. 13, around 1:20 a.m., members of the Pleasantville Police Department reported that a white SUV with a temporary tag from out-of-state had refused to stop after authorities had attempted to pull it over for a traffic violation on Route 117, according to police.
YONKERS, NY
Daily News

Family blames NYPD, medic’s false assault charge in Queens crash death; man shackled in ICU in final days

After a car slammed into Genci Frasheri in a Queens crosswalk, a delay in medical care caused by EMTs and police confusing his involuntary flailing with an assault contributed to the 70-year-old’s death three days later, his family says The confusion led one EMT to leave the scene, delaying Frasheri’s arrival at a hospital — where because he was accused of assault, he was handcuffed to his ...
QUEENS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Murdered state trooper remembered on anniversary of his death

TOWN OF WALLKILL – It was 47 years ago on December 14, 1975 when State Trooper William McDonagh was shot and killed in Sugar Loaf when he responded to a fight. A man shot and killed his girlfriend near the phone booth she had used to call for help. When Trooper McDonagh arrived at the scene of the woman’s murder, he was shot by the suspect.
WALLKILL, NY

