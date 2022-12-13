Read full article on original website
Lodi homeowners concerned about frequent flooding in 2-year-old neighborhood
LODI, Calif. — When Saturday's storm pelted the city of Lodi with nearly 2.4 inches of rain, new homeowner Jade Watts was anxiously glued to her cell phone, watching real-time video from her security camera as her street turned into a small lake. "My husband was going in and...
Homeless: No Shelter from the Storm
Monday, homeless people in Modesto found no respite from the biggest rainstorm in years as Caltrans continued to sweep them away from encampments along Highway 99 and locations nearby. Governor Gavin Newsom’s ongoing program to get homeless people out of sight now includes pouring concrete along steep slopes under overpasses and erecting sturdy metal fences along highway borders as he attempts to sweep homelessness under the rug while he explores a presidential campaign. The concrete slopes and iron fencing are meant to prevent the possibility of homeless people camping along our major highways. Out of sight is out of mind.
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced native returns to help lead County Fair into future
The Merced County Fair is excited to announce Richard Sandoval as the new Deputy Manager for the Merced County Fair. Richard has an extensive history in the fair industry and the Merced community. He first started in the fair industry in 2002, when he joined the Merced County Fair team where he worked until 2018, managing fair-time operations and admissions personnel. In 2010, he joined the Madera District Fair team overseeing their fair-time operations before being named their Deputy Manager in 2015. Prior to joining the fair industry, Richard was in the insurance and banking industry in Merced.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Copperopolis, CA
Copperopolis, a small town in the Sierra Nevada foothills and part of Calaveras County, is rich in history. Copperopolis is a town in California discovered in 1860 and is recognized for producing copper ore during the Civil War. Due to its abundance of copper, this town was first known as...
abc10.com
Fog and frosty nights ahead following robust winter storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cold mornings, dense fog, and cooler than average high temperatures are expected this week after a powerful storm hit California this past weekend. In the valley, the ground is saturated and the Sierra is blanketed under feet of fresh powder. The latest storm dropped 1 to 3 inches of rain in the valley and 2 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra with local amounts up to nearly 6 feet.
NBC Los Angeles
Ten New California Lottery Millionaires Will be Celebrating a Bit Greener This Year
The old saying talks about a white Christmas but for 10 lucky winners a greener Christmas seems more like it. The California Lottery has announced 10 winners have just become the lottery's newest millionaires. Thomas Nguyen won his lucky $2,000,000 prize playing an Instant Prize Crossword Scratchers that he happened...
Pea Soup Andersen’s has delighted Calif. travelers with decades of soup
If you're making the drive between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Pea Soup Andersen's is a must-hit.
mymotherlode.com
Driver Identified In Columbia Cement Truck Rollover Crash
Columbia, CA – Traffic was backed up in Columbia for hours after a rollover cement truck crash yesterday morning. As reported here Wednesday morning, the collision happened in the 11400 block of Union Hill Road near the Dollar General store. The CHP reports that just before 10 a.m., 40-year-old Kevin Baker of Columbia was driving a 2022 Peterbilt cement truck for L.K. Lehman Trucking out of Sonora, heading north on Parrotts Ferry Road and turning left onto Union Hill Road. According to CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado, speed was a factor in the crash. He detailed, “As he was making that turn, the cement truck began to overturn on its right side. The vehicle came to rest on the right shoulder upon its right side. The driver was able to exit the truck without any injuries.”
Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s
(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
Cause of Stockton apartment explosion could be determined as early as Friday
STOCKTON -- Residents at a Stockton apartment complex are still displaced after an explosion on Friday night that investigators say was likely an accident.On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Stockton Fire Department said the cause of the explosion would likely be known, and shared publicly, as early as Friday and is still under investigation at this time.The American Red Cross stepped in and has helped 41 people displaced by the explosion with lodging, financial, and mental health support."After people know what they're going to do for the next several days, then they'll start thinking about 'What will I do in...
Modesto police arrest dozens in crackdown on retail theft during holiday shopping
MODESTO – Area law enforcement agencies are cracking down on retail theft.By now, many have seen the brazen haulouts by thieves caught on video. "They just don't want to work," said Henry Robles of Ceres. "They're desperate."In Modesto, police have seen the trend within the city limits, especially near Sisk Road. While shoppers check their lists, the department says its Property Crimes Unit is checking for thieves near stores."They love to do this type of theft everywhere," said Napoleon Napoleon, a shopper. But the department is cracking down by conducting proactive enforcement and using plainclothes detectives.During a two-week span, Modesto...
Suspects in $80K Dublin ‘takeover-style’ robbery sought
DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – Police are looking for suspects who stole $80,000 in merchandise from a camera store in Dublin, according to a press release. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers arrived at Mike’s Camera in the 7200 block of Regional Street after a reported armed robbery. When they entered, officers learned five suspects “entered the […]
TMZ.com
E-40 Introduces Chicken & Waffles Ice Cream Flavor
E-40's Goon with the Spoon ice cream brand just got a bit more flavorful ... thanks to the debut of the Bay Area legend's new chicken and waffles flavor!!!. The Mount Westmore member unveiled the interesting new dessert Monday ... marking the inaugural rollout for his soul food division. The...
A look at the emergency response in case of a 'megaflood' in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Atmospheric rivers, which are intensified by climate change, account for more than 90% of flood damages in California. These storms present the biggest threat to our low-lying areas sitting below levees. Liz Bryson is the Manager of Flood Operations at the California Department of Water Resources....
calmatters.network
Foothill band director charged with inappropriate conduct against minor while at prior district
Foothill High School director of bands Efrain Hinojosa faces charges this week for alleged inappropriate conduct against a minor that occurred during his time working in the Ceres Unified School District just outside Modesto, the Weekly has learned. Hinojosa, 40, was arrested on the Foothill campus in Pleasanton on Dec....
KCRA.com
'Awful': Sacramento neighbors of CHP captain, husband react to their deaths
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On the quiet block in Sacramento County where Michael and Julie Harding once lived, neighbors are left stunned and shocked after hearing the news of their deaths. Julie, a captain for the California Highway Patrol, was found dead in her Tennessee home Saturday. Her death happened...
Miguel Manzo identified as man killed in crash during San Joaquin Sheriff chase
STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the man killed in a crash during a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office chase, Friday. Authorities say Miguel Manzo, 35-years-old of Stockton, was killed after his white sedan crashed near Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue during a Sheriff's Office chase.
'I couldn't find home': Once missing 90-year old Stockton woman wants to educate others
STOCKTON, Calif. — 90-year old Betsy Brotby is right back where she wants to be in herNorth Stockton home, hanging with her dogs Mya, Gracie and Nino. But, she went missing for 28 anxious hours. "Terrifying, one word. To be driving and be lost when you know it's your...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: CHP commander found dead in Tennessee, new video of missing Roseville woman, Sac Co tiny home site delayed
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Missing 90-year-old from Stockton found in Sacramento, family says | Update
STOCKTON, Calif. — Update: 5:45 p.m. Family members said Betsy Brotby was found in Sacramento and is OK. The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 90-year-old woman. According to a news release, Betsy Brotby left her home in north Stockton around noon Sunday...
