ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripon, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Valley Citizen

Homeless: No Shelter from the Storm

Monday, homeless people in Modesto found no respite from the biggest rainstorm in years as Caltrans continued to sweep them away from encampments along Highway 99 and locations nearby. Governor Gavin Newsom’s ongoing program to get homeless people out of sight now includes pouring concrete along steep slopes under overpasses and erecting sturdy metal fences along highway borders as he attempts to sweep homelessness under the rug while he explores a presidential campaign. The concrete slopes and iron fencing are meant to prevent the possibility of homeless people camping along our major highways. Out of sight is out of mind.
MODESTO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Merced native returns to help lead County Fair into future

The Merced County Fair is excited to announce Richard Sandoval as the new Deputy Manager for the Merced County Fair. Richard has an extensive history in the fair industry and the Merced community. He first started in the fair industry in 2002, when he joined the Merced County Fair team where he worked until 2018, managing fair-time operations and admissions personnel. In 2010, he joined the Madera District Fair team overseeing their fair-time operations before being named their Deputy Manager in 2015. Prior to joining the fair industry, Richard was in the insurance and banking industry in Merced.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Copperopolis, CA

Copperopolis, a small town in the Sierra Nevada foothills and part of Calaveras County, is rich in history. Copperopolis is a town in California discovered in 1860 and is recognized for producing copper ore during the Civil War. Due to its abundance of copper, this town was first known as...
COPPEROPOLIS, CA
abc10.com

Fog and frosty nights ahead following robust winter storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cold mornings, dense fog, and cooler than average high temperatures are expected this week after a powerful storm hit California this past weekend. In the valley, the ground is saturated and the Sierra is blanketed under feet of fresh powder. The latest storm dropped 1 to 3 inches of rain in the valley and 2 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra with local amounts up to nearly 6 feet.
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Driver Identified In Columbia Cement Truck Rollover Crash

Columbia, CA – Traffic was backed up in Columbia for hours after a rollover cement truck crash yesterday morning. As reported here Wednesday morning, the collision happened in the 11400 block of Union Hill Road near the Dollar General store. The CHP reports that just before 10 a.m., 40-year-old Kevin Baker of Columbia was driving a 2022 Peterbilt cement truck for L.K. Lehman Trucking out of Sonora, heading north on Parrotts Ferry Road and turning left onto Union Hill Road. According to CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado, speed was a factor in the crash. He detailed, “As he was making that turn, the cement truck began to overturn on its right side. The vehicle came to rest on the right shoulder upon its right side. The driver was able to exit the truck without any injuries.”
COLUMBIA, CA
FOX40

Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s

(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Cause of Stockton apartment explosion could be determined as early as Friday

STOCKTON -- Residents at a Stockton apartment complex are still displaced after an explosion on Friday night that investigators say was likely an accident.On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Stockton Fire Department said the cause of the explosion would likely be known, and shared publicly, as early as Friday and is still under investigation at this time.The American Red Cross stepped in and has helped 41 people displaced by the explosion with lodging, financial, and mental health support."After people know what they're going to do for the next several days, then they'll start thinking about 'What will I do in...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto police arrest dozens in crackdown on retail theft during holiday shopping

MODESTO – Area law enforcement agencies are cracking down on retail theft.By now, many have seen the brazen haulouts by thieves caught on video. "They just don't want to work," said Henry Robles of Ceres. "They're desperate."In Modesto, police have seen the trend within the city limits, especially near Sisk Road. While shoppers check their lists, the department says its Property Crimes Unit is checking for thieves near stores."They love to do this type of theft everywhere," said Napoleon Napoleon, a shopper. But the department is cracking down by conducting proactive enforcement and using plainclothes detectives.During a two-week span, Modesto...
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspects in $80K Dublin ‘takeover-style’ robbery sought

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) – Police are looking for suspects who stole $80,000 in merchandise from a camera store in Dublin, according to a press release. Around 10 a.m. Wednesday, officers arrived at Mike’s Camera in the 7200 block of Regional Street after a reported armed robbery. When they entered, officers learned five suspects “entered the […]
DUBLIN, CA
TMZ.com

E-40 Introduces Chicken & Waffles Ice Cream Flavor

E-40's Goon with the Spoon ice cream brand just got a bit more flavorful ... thanks to the debut of the Bay Area legend's new chicken and waffles flavor!!!. The Mount Westmore member unveiled the interesting new dessert Monday ... marking the inaugural rollout for his soul food division. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy