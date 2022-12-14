Home prices in the Boise area continue to fall drastically from their historic high valuations. The days of no inspections and multiple offers are over, thanks to Joe Biden's escalating interest rates. The Boise area mortgage business is tanking because no one wants to buy a home at seven or eight percent interest rates. The Boise Area Realtors reported that for the first time since Barrack Obama was president in 2014, that home prices in our area have dropped. In November, the median sales price of homes sold was $525,000, 2.5% lower than in November 2021 and 6.5% less than in October 2022.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO