Boise, ID

MIX 106

Idaho’s Best Deli is in Boise

I love sandwiches and deli foods. Sometimes there is nothing like a stellar sandwich to fill a hungry stomach. Here are some of the top places in the Treasure Valley when a sandwich craving gets you. Scroll to see the top Deli in the state with almost perfect customer ratings on both Yelp and Tripadvisor.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

15 Really Frigid Reasons You Shouldn’t Move to Boise, Idaho

So, you’re thinking about moving to Boise, Idaho? After reading this list, you may want to reconsider. We’re not going to be rude and tell you, “we’re full” but we will shoot you straight. According to a regional overview from the Boise Valley Economic Partnership, 53% of residents who moved to the Boise Metro from somewhere outside of Idaho came from California. We did a little more digging to find out exactly WHERE in California.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Area Home Prices Continue Falling At An Alarming Rate

Home prices in the Boise area continue to fall drastically from their historic high valuations. The days of no inspections and multiple offers are over, thanks to Joe Biden's escalating interest rates. The Boise area mortgage business is tanking because no one wants to buy a home at seven or eight percent interest rates. The Boise Area Realtors reported that for the first time since Barrack Obama was president in 2014, that home prices in our area have dropped. In November, the median sales price of homes sold was $525,000, 2.5% lower than in November 2021 and 6.5% less than in October 2022.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Popular Boise Car Wash Opens New Location, Offers Free Washes

Growing up, washing the car wasn't so...sexy? You would drive into a building made of literal brick with those big metal drains on the ground and you'd get to work--getting tangled in that long hose and feeding the timer so you could get a little more foam on that ride. If you were a real one--you'd do it at home with a garden hose.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

PHOTOS: Let’s Take A Look Inside Of Idaho’s Most Dangerous Prison

First and foremost, if you're into things like prison, you would love the series 60 Days In on A&E/Netflix. Essentially, people sign up to go into some of the most flawed prisons in the United States with the purpose of reporting back to the warden. The participants share their observations on things that could be improved upon and oftentimes, find themselves in the middle of dangerous situations.
KUNA, ID
MIX 106

Caldwell Lottery Winner Is The Luckiest Woman In Idaho

I'm not sure how your 2022 is going, but I'd be surprised if it's better than Caldwell's Sandralicia Martinez. For most people, one accomplishment per year is more than sufficient. Things like getting a promotion at work, moving into a new place, buying a new car, leaving the Treasure Valley on vacation, or getting out of the grocery store for less than $400 all count. When you reflect on a particular year, those things jump out at you first.
CALDWELL, ID
MIX 106

Update On Boise Chiropractor Accused of Being a ‘Peeping Tom’

Garden City Police arrested Justin Michael Anderson, 33, for an alleged 'Peeping Tom' incident that occurred on Sep. 16, 2022. According to CBS2 IdahoNews, a female patient had discovered a hidden "recording device" while undressing in the chiropractor's changing room. Outraged and distraught, the patient left the chiropractor's office and...
GARDEN CITY, ID
MIX 106

Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area

Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Canyon County Spuds Leave Caldwell For Desolate Wyoming

It's hard to believe that any person or business rarely leaves our thriving area, the Treasure Valley. The last time we lost a sports team was when the Idaho Stampede moved to Salt Lake City due to an ownership change. The Canyon County Spuds announced they're leaving Caldwell for Casper, Wyoming. The team announced this on their Facebook page. The team is now identifying as the Casper Spuds on Facebook.
CALDWELL, ID
MIX 106

These Extortionary Cupcake Shops In Boise Are The Best Around

Do you remember when cupcakes were just cupcakes? It's National Cupcake Day!. I'm talking about when cupcakes were just cake with some frosting and that was it. Now cupcakes have turned into extraordinary pieces of art. Now they consist of creations like caramel crunch, peanut butter crunch, cookie dough, and whatever your imagination can create.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Brantley Gilbert & 5 Finger Death Punch Love Nampa, Idaho! PHOTOS

Yeah, it’s safe to say Idaho loves Brantley Gilbert and Five Finger Death Punch, but are the feelings mutual? Absolutely. The incredibly unique duo brought a packed house to the Ford Idaho Center last night, and it stayed packed the whole time. Keep scrolling for pictures we got at the concert 👇
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

Does Idaho Rank as One of the Most Overweight States in America?

Would it surprise you if Idaho is one of the most obese states in America? Or if Boise was one of the most overweight cities in the country? It would definitely surprise me, purely because there are so many things to do around here that keep people active, and a lot of people move here specifically for those activities etc.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Would United Airines Ever Pull Out Of Boise?

United Airlines is making some significant changes. They are in the news today for purchasing 100 new Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplanes to replace some of their current fleet's big, aging 767 and 777 jets. In addition, they have announced that they are adding "thousands of jobs" at the San Francisco Airport as part of their expansion there.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

BREAKING NEWS: Idaho State Police Find Lost 84-Year-Old Nampa Man

KTVB reports the Idaho State Police have ended the search for missing R.J. Lewis of Nampa as of late Wednesday night. The 84-year-old man had left his home on his own accord yesterday. It was reported that Lewis got into his black 2001 Ford F250 at 12:30 p.m., and hadn't been seen or heard from since.
NAMPA, ID
MIX 106

Meridian Man Wins $1 Million on Survivor

Season 43 of Survivor on CBS wrapped up with Meridian’s Mike Gabler winning the grand prize. Gabler filmed the show for 26 days in the Mamanuca Islands in late May. He had to outplay, outwit, and outlast 17 other, younger contestants to win the $1 million grand prize. The...
MERIDIAN, ID
MIX 106

Unique Mid-Century Home In Boise Is A Stunner [Pictures]

Even as the market slows down, this incredible mid-century home was only on the market for 35 hours. The staging of this home was top notch providing interested parties with that "this could be my home" feeling. The realtor Jesse Bridgewater with Anthology LLC said "The kitchen pulls you in...
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Most “Idaho” Arrest Ever Just Happened In England

It's not uncommon to hear of a police dog helping police officers in the Boise area make an arrest. It wouldn't surprise you to hear of a horse assisting an officer in some way. But probably the most "Idaho" arrest you can imagine was a few days ago, and it wasn't near the Gem State. It happened in Devon and Cornwall, England.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise Area Hospital Asking You To Donate Toys For Sick Kids

Is there ever a good time for a child to be in the hospital? Have you ever wondered how Idaho kids are hospitalized due to poor health or disease? For years, Saint Luke's Children's Hospital has provided life medical care for kids in need. However, for kids that spend Christmas fighting for lives away from their families.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Boise, ID
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

