SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle is finally caught out as Paddy makes huge decision
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Chas Dingle has finally been caught over her affair with the late Al Chapman in Emmerdale. The walls started closing in on Chas earlier this week when Belle Dingle put together that Cain must have shot Al because he'd discovered the affair was still going on. In reality, Kyle shot Al.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Summer Spellman flees after baby drama
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Tonight’s (December 16) episode of Coronation Street was an intense one as we saw Summer Spellman flee after her baby drama. In case you missed it, Summer had been threatened with a police visit following her act of fraud. She had previously struck a deal...
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son’s Death
Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, has expressed her thanks at the outpouring of people remembering her son in the wake of his suicide on Tuesday at age 40. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She was frequently seen on the “Ellen” show with her son and accompanied him to events. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she wrote. Alexander concluded with a message...
hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms Mick and Janine's shock Christmas exit story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed a dramatic car chase in Mick Carter's final storyline. Danny Dyer is bowing out of his popular role as Mick over the festive season, with his exit due to air as part of this year's Christmas episodes. Charlie Brooks, who plays his on-screen partner Janine, is also departing.
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Kai Widdrington returns for final after illness
Strictly Come Dancing star Kai Widdrington has returned to the show in time for the series final following a bout of illness. As per tradition, all the contestants from the series will return for one final group dance during tonight’s showpiece, with the show’s official social media accounts sharing a teaser.
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise star Tahj Miles responds to Marlon and Naomi fan theory
Death in Paradise is all about the sun-soaked whodunnits, but viewers also love a bit of romance too, and we know that people have gotten excited over the prospect of Marlon and Naomi becoming an item after spotting some chemistry between them in previous episodes. When asked about the theories...
digitalspy.com
Suranne Jones drops big Vigil series 2 storyline hint
Suranne Jones has dropped a hint about what fans can expect from the second series of Vigil. The first series of the BBC police procedural drama took place on the eponymous submarine, but lead actor Jones revealed on The Graham Norton Show that the setting for the follow-up series would be different.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Kellie Bright admits disappointment over Mick and Linda ending
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Kellie Bright has opened up about the approaching end of Mick and Linda, with Danny Dyer leaving the soap after almost nine years. Dyer announced he was departing EastEnders earlier this year, meaning the soap had to figure out a way to write off his character Mick Carter. The time has almost come, with Mick set to exit the show in some way or another this Christmas.
digitalspy.com
First look at WandaVision star in new Disney+ show
Disney+ has an exciting new series coming out next spring, titled Tiny Beautiful Things. Based on Cheryl Strayed's collection Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Someone Who's Been There, the show follows Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision) as Clare, a writer who finds great success just as her personal life begins to crumble.
digitalspy.com
Pokémon replaces Ash in first trailer for new series
Following Ash Ketchum's decades-in-the-making Champion win, Pokémon has confirmed a brand new series that will introduce new characters, as well as say goodbye to Ash. Fans will know that Ash recently became Pokémon World Champion in TV series Pokémon Ultimate Journeys, and in a series of special episodes set to air in 2023, fans will get to see the final chapter of Ash and Pikachu's story.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders confirms 2023 kidnap story for Kat Slater and Tommy Moon
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has confirmed a terrifying 2023 storyline for Kat Slater and her son Tommy Moon. The pair will be kidnapped in mysterious circumstances in early January, setting the stage for a dramatic set of episodes. The show's New Year episodes see Kat's fiancé Phil Mitchell take centre...
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise star Ralf Little teases complicated "on and off" romance for Neville Parker
Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has teased a complicated romance for his character Neville Parker in the upcoming 12th series, which airs in the new year. Little was speaking to Digital Spy and other press when he discussed his character's romantic life away from solving murders in the tropical paradise of Saint Marie.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders reveals behind-the-scenes look at Milly Zero's exit as Dotty Cotton
EastEnders has unveiled a behind the scenes look at Milly Zero and her character Dotty Cotton’s exit from the show. In a video posted to the show’s Twitter account, we get to see the actress film her final scenes as well as say goodbye to the cast and crew she’s spent so much time with.
digitalspy.com
Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy's TV comeback reveals air date
Eugene Levy's next show has been given a release date for Apple TV+. The Reluctant Traveller, a continent-hopping travel series which sees Levy visiting some of the world's most intriguing destinations, will launch on February 24. Across the eight episodes, the star – known to many as Jim's dad in...
digitalspy.com
This Is Us star Justin Hartley's TV comeback gets exciting update
This Is Us star Justin Hartley's new TV series has been given an exciting update, with the show now given a series order. The Never Game was confirmed for a pilot back in the summer and follows the actor's character Colton Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who travels the country as a 'reward seeker'.
digitalspy.com
Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte spin-off gets teased by Netflix boss
Bridgerton's upcoming Queen Charlotte spin-off has been described by Netflix boss Peter Friedlander as "stunning". The prequel is set to tell the epic love story of the young Queen's marriage to King George and how it sparked a societal upheaval, thereby creating the world of the Ton as we've come to know it in Bridgerton.
digitalspy.com
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson teases "heavy" and "emotional" final episode
His Dark Materials will close out with a "heavy" finale, according to Amir Wilson. Set to premiere on BBC One in the UK this weekend, the third and final season of the epic fantasy drama brings back Dafne Keen as the heroic Lyra Belacqua, who was abducted by Ruth Wilson's ruthless Mrs Coulter at the end of season 2.
digitalspy.com
Sons of Anarchy star has Apple TV+ show future revealed
Sons of Anarchy and The Gentleman actor Charlie Hunnam’s new show Shantaram has been cancelled on Apple TV+. According to Deadline, the show was cancelled after just one season and the season finale of the show, which dropped on Friday, will now serve as its series finale. Shantaram was...
