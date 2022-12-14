Virginia is putting $1.3 billion towards school construction and improvements. Enrollment for grants starts in January.

Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin wants to cut taxes, ramp up spending on site development and train workers better
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather email now, too. Now would be a good time to invest in bulldozers. That’s my quick takeaway from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed amendments to the two-year state budget that he...
cardinalnews.org
State report says Virginia’s mental health bed registry is out-of-date and unusable
A new report out this week laid out the life-or-death problems facing Virginia’s Community Services Board’s (CSB) Behavioral Health Services and the people who use those services, and laid out suggested fixes to address those issues. The Virginia nonpartisan Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission’s (JLARC) 136-page report,...
Special election timing could impact ‘blue wall’ blocking Youngkin priorities
Two special elections currently underway in Virginia could shift the balance of power in the General Assembly. The results could lower or build up the main barrier blocking GOP priorities, including abortion restrictions.
theriver953.com
Governor Youngkin Announces Budget to Accelerate Results for Virginians
Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the Joint Meeting of the Senate Finance, House Appropriations, and House Finance Committee and announced his amendments to the Biennial Budget. “Together we can accelerate results for Virginians and my administration is committed to going faster and getting the job done, so buckle up because we’ve...
royalexaminer.com
State adds 11 historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register
Eleven historic places were listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8, 2022, including four historic districts in the central, eastern and southwestern regions of Virginia, two historic schools in northern and eastern Virginia that served the African American community before the end of segregation, and a 19th century cemetery located in northern Virginia.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks now urged for 8 Va. localities
Masking is recommended for eight localities in Virginia and Metro Richmond remains medium, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Youngkin unveils new tax relief proposal in budget plan
Governor Glenn Youngkin released his proposal for more tax cuts on Thursday.It's just one component of the budget plan he unveiled in a speech to members of the General Assembly, which also proposes new investments in education, behavioral health, public safety, economic development and environmental initiatives.
Disability Rights Lawsuit Settlement Carves Out Narrow Exception To Virginia School Masking Rules
The settlement only applies to schools where the plaintiff students attend school. A challenge brought by a group of families of students with disabilities to Virginia’s law preventing schools from instituting mask requirements has been settled. The settlement, between the commonwealth and a group of civil rights advocacy organizations...
Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement
Virginia utility regulators have accepted a settlement over ratepayer protections tied to Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Project. The State Corporation Commission Thursday wrote in its approval that all parties had agreed the settlement “adequately protects the interests of consumers” or expressed no opposition to it. The settlement was proposed by Dominion, the attorney […] The post Virginia regulators approve offshore wind settlement appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Colette McEachin officially endorses McClellan for Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District
On Saturday, Dec. 17, Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Richmond Colette McEachin officially endorsed State Senator Jennifer McClellan for Virginia's 4th Congressional District, a seat that was left behind by McEachin's late husband Congressman Donald McEachin.
cardinalnews.org
Gov. Youngkin calls for another $11 million in flood relief for Buchanan County
RICHMOND – Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday introduced amendments to the two-year state budget the General Assembly passed last year that not only include another $1 billion in tax cuts, but a $200 million deposit in the newly created Resilient Virginia Revolving Loan Fund for flooding prevention projects statewide, and an additional $11 million in emergency funds for the Buchanan County flood victims.
Resident warns of scam caller posing as Dominion Energy employee in Richmond
A Richmond resident is warning others after she says she almost fell victim to a scammer posing as a Dominion Energy representative.
Henrico School Board to state legislators: raise teacher pay, increase funding for recruitment
Henrico School Board members told the county’s legislative delegation Wednesday that they want the General Assembly to increase funding for teacher pay to the national average; provide more funding for teacher recruitment; and remove the 90-day long-term substitute limit. Those were among the legislative priorities board members discussed with...
Richmond Public Schools becomes first Virginia school division to approve collective bargaining agreements
School district and union representatives celebrated the approval of tentative labor contracts for pay raises and new benefits, calling them "life-changing" for staff and students.
Henrico family makes $1M gift to Virginia Repertory Theatre in memory of late daughter
A Henrico family has gifted $1 million to the Virginia Repertory Theatre to name the main theatre at its new Virginia Rep Center in memory of their late daughter and sibling. The gift from Susan Stevens Bogese and her two children, Allyson Bogese Ashcraft and Michael Bogese, III, will allow the theatre to be named for Jessica (Jessie) Michael Bogese, who died unexpectedly in March 2021.
cardinalnews.org
Dominion Energy plans to deploy small modular nuclear reactors statewide by 2032
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather email now, too. When Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolled out his energy plan in October, stating that Virginia must be “all in” on nuclear energy and that he wants to deploy a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) somewhere in Southwest Virginia within 10 years, Dominion Energy, the state’s largest utility company, was already one step ahead of the game.
Virginia Rogers Holton, former First Lady of Virginia, dies at 97
Virginia Rogers Holton, the wife of former Virginia Governor A. Linwood Holton Jr. and an early advocate for school desegregation, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16 at the age of 97.
Youngkin addresses 2024 rumblings as some in GOP seek Trump alternatives
Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin reacted to questions about his potential to join the 2024 presidential field after winning the governorship last year.
signsofthetimes.com
Jones Sign to Build New Virginia Facility
Jones Sign (De Pere, WI) is building a new facility in Richmond, VA and beefing up its payroll to support the expansion. The new Richmond plant will have a production floor spanning 33,000 sq. ft., more than doubling the 16,000-sq.-ft. space the company currently occupies. The move is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.
