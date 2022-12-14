Virginia is putting $1.3 billion towards school construction and improvements. Enrollment for grants starts in January.

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We have a weekly weather email now, too. When Gov. Glenn Youngkin rolled out his energy plan in October, stating that Virginia must be “all in” on nuclear energy and that he wants to deploy a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) somewhere in Southwest Virginia within 10 years, Dominion Energy, the state’s largest utility company, was already one step ahead of the game.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO