General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
thedefiant.io
Privacy Protocol Aztec Raises $100M
Aztec Network, a London-based company that bills its technology as the VPN for Ethereum, has raised $100M in a Series B funding round led by a16z. Aztec’s privacy-enhancing protocol has more than 70,000 unique users who have deposited over 60,000 ETH ($75M) in its smart contracts since it launched in July, according to a Dune Analytics dashboard. The company’s latest raise brings its total to $119M, according to data from CrunchBase.
thedefiant.io
Markets Slide as Fed Says Higher Rates Are Here to Stay
Markets Slide As Fed Says Higher Rates Are Here To Stay. Markets turned lower after the Federal Reserve raised benchmark U.S. interest rates by 0.50% on Dec. 14 and the European Central Bank followed suit on Dec. 15. Bitcoin is down 1.2% in the last 24 hours. Ether, the second-largest crypto asset, is down 1%, and Binance’s BNB is down 0.6%.
