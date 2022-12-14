Aztec Network, a London-based company that bills its technology as the VPN for Ethereum, has raised $100M in a Series B funding round led by a16z. Aztec’s privacy-enhancing protocol has more than 70,000 unique users who have deposited over 60,000 ETH ($75M) in its smart contracts since it launched in July, according to a Dune Analytics dashboard. The company’s latest raise brings its total to $119M, according to data from CrunchBase.

2 DAYS AGO