Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSLS
Amber Alert canceled after 6-year-old West Virginia girl found safe, suspect in custody
6-year-old Mila Carf has been found safe, according to the Winchester Police Department in Kentucky. An Amber Alert was issued from West Virginia on Wednesday morning but is now canceled now that Mila was found in Kentucky, according to police. We’re told Shana Carf was taken into custody after a...
2 law enforcement pursuits in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a short pursuit occurred on Interstate 64 East in Charleston, West Virginia. The incident happened around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday, according to Metro 911. Pile says a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on I-64. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, […]
wchsnetwork.com
Milton man found not guilty in GoMart parking lot shooting death
MILTON, W.Va. — A 12-member Cabell County says a Milton man is not guilty of second degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the GoMart in Milton last year. Carl Rose Jr., 41, was acquitted Friday following a trial that began earlier this...
WDTV
UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested
WINCHESTER, Ky (WSAZ/WDTV) -- A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia is facing several charges following a brief police pursuit on Wednesday in Kentucky. According to the Winchester Police Department, Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police after a chase on I-64 that ended as...
Man killed in Sissonville shooting identified
UPDATE (1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in Sissonville. The sheriff’s office says they responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. and found a deceased man lying in the driveway with a single gunshot wound. The […]
Metro News
Deputies: Kanawha County siblings exchange gunfire, one dead, one injured
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — A fight between a Kanawha County brother and sister ended in gunfire and death. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department released more information Thursday in connection with a Wednesday night shooting death in Sissonville. According to deputies, Jesse Slater, 51, and his sister, Jennifer Atencio, 39,...
WSAZ
Man dead, woman injured in shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died and another was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night after a shooting in the Sissonville area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. along Grand Kids Way. Investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say...
Ohio teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth High School bomb threat
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Portsmouth City School District in Ohio, authorities say. Portsmouth Police Department says the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A school resource officer received the threat, which was called into Portsmouth High School, according to authorities. Portsmouth PD […]
WSAZ
Family argument turns deadly
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An argument turned deadly on Wednesday, Dec. 14, as relatives armed themselves and fired shots. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on Grand Kids Way in Sissonville they found a man, later identified as Jesse Slater, 51, of Sissonville, lying in the driveway suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Cabell County, West Virginia, child found safe after Kentucky police chase; mother charged
Authorities say that six-year-old Mila Carf was most likely abducted by her mother, Shana Carf.
MacCorkle Avenue shut down in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — All lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shut down near the 2200 block in St. Albans, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10 p.m. They say a single-vehicle crash shut down the roadway. There is no word on any injuries. The St. Albans Police Department, the […]
4 arrested in Kentucky drug bust
LOUISA, KY (WOWK)—Four people were arrested in Louisa, Kentucky after officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday. The Louisa Police Department says that they searched a residence on Noah’s Landing and found drugs and evidence of identity theft. 52-year-old Hansel Wiley, of Louisa, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. 31-year-old […]
WOWK
Car crashes into post office in Barboursville, West Virginia
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says the driver of a car crashed into a post office on Friday in Barboursville, West Virginia. The crash happened at the post office at 680 Central Ave. in Barboursville. No one was injured, dispatchers say. Cabell 911 cannot confirm the seriousness...
House fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday. Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof. A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department […]
Missing West Virginia teen found
UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13): Lincoln County dispatchers say that Brooklyn Justice has been found. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl they say may be held against her will. Deputies say 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice was last seen yesterday morning at Harts PreK-8, in Harts, […]
WSAZ
One taken to hospital after house fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hopsital after fire broke out at a home along Blue Creek road in the Blue Creek area of Kanawha County. Crews say the fire started in the back corner of the home. They say one person who lives...
q95fm.net
One Man Injured Following Shooting In Mingo County
One man is now in the hospital following a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon in Mingo County. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Logan Street, in Williamson, just before 3:30 PM. Aman from Delbarton, West Virginia is said to have been shot in the stomach. He...
West Virginia widow testifies against man accused in husband’s murder
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The widow of a man shot and killed at a gas station last May took the stand in the case against the man accused of killing her husband. Today in court, Dec. 15, 2022, Veronica Willis-Oldham testified that she and her husband, James Oldham had been in an argument at a […]
Man arrested in Williamson, West Virginia, shooting
UPDATE (10:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16): New details have been released regarding a shooting that happened in Williamson on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint, 22-year-old Devin Browning shot another man in the stomach at a home in Williamson after the two men got into a fight. Two children were present in the home […]
Man charged after elderly person carjacked in Charleston, West Virginia, leads to police chase
UPDATE (Dec. 14, 2022, at 10:43 a.m.): The Charleston Police Department has identified a man accused in a carjacking Tuesday, Dec. 13 as Shannon Rogers, 45, of Charleston. Rogers faces charges of Grand Larceny Auto and Fleeing with Reckless Indifference, police say. According to the CPD, officers responded to the One Stop at 129 Lee […]
Comments / 0