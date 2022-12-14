ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ona, WV

wchsnetwork.com

Milton man found not guilty in GoMart parking lot shooting death

MILTON, W.Va. — A 12-member Cabell County says a Milton man is not guilty of second degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the GoMart in Milton last year. Carl Rose Jr., 41, was acquitted Friday following a trial that began earlier this...
MILTON, WV
WDTV

UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested

WINCHESTER, Ky (WSAZ/WDTV) -- A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia is facing several charges following a brief police pursuit on Wednesday in Kentucky. According to the Winchester Police Department, Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police after a chase on I-64 that ended as...
ONA, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Sissonville shooting identified

UPDATE (1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in Sissonville. The sheriff’s office says they responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. and found a deceased man lying in the driveway with a single gunshot wound. The […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WSAZ

Man dead, woman injured in shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died and another was taken to the hospital late Wednesday night after a shooting in the Sissonville area, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The incident was reported just after 11 p.m. along Grand Kids Way. Investigators with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office say...
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth High School bomb threat

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Portsmouth City School District in Ohio, authorities say. Portsmouth Police Department says the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A school resource officer received the threat, which was called into Portsmouth High School, according to authorities. Portsmouth PD […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

Family argument turns deadly

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An argument turned deadly on Wednesday, Dec. 14, as relatives armed themselves and fired shots. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on Grand Kids Way in Sissonville they found a man, later identified as Jesse Slater, 51, of Sissonville, lying in the driveway suffering from a single gunshot wound.
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

4 arrested in Kentucky drug bust

LOUISA, KY (WOWK)—Four people were arrested in Louisa, Kentucky after officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday. The Louisa Police Department says that they searched a residence on Noah’s Landing and found drugs and evidence of identity theft. 52-year-old Hansel Wiley, of Louisa, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. 31-year-old […]
LOUISA, KY
WOWK

Car crashes into post office in Barboursville, West Virginia

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says the driver of a car crashed into a post office on Friday in Barboursville, West Virginia. The crash happened at the post office at 680 Central Ave. in Barboursville. No one was injured, dispatchers say. Cabell 911 cannot confirm the seriousness...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

House fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday. Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof. A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Missing West Virginia teen found

UPDATE (8:50 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 13): Lincoln County dispatchers say that Brooklyn Justice has been found. LINCOLN COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a teenage girl they say may be held against her will. Deputies say 15-year-old Brooklyn Justice was last seen yesterday morning at Harts PreK-8, in Harts, […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

One taken to hospital after house fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been taken to the hopsital after fire broke out at a home along Blue Creek road in the Blue Creek area of Kanawha County. Crews say the fire started in the back corner of the home. They say one person who lives...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

One Man Injured Following Shooting In Mingo County

One man is now in the hospital following a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon in Mingo County. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Logan Street, in Williamson, just before 3:30 PM. Aman from Delbarton, West Virginia is said to have been shot in the stomach. He...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Williamson, West Virginia, shooting

UPDATE (10:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16): New details have been released regarding a shooting that happened in Williamson on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint, 22-year-old Devin Browning shot another man in the stomach at a home in Williamson after the two men got into a fight. Two children were present in the home […]
WILLIAMSON, WV

