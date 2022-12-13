Read full article on original website
Related
Men's Health
Will Smith Responds to Fans Skipping His New Movie After Oscars Slap Controversy
Will Smith has revealed he would “understand” if audiences wanted to skip his new movie following his controversial slap at the Academy Awards ceremony in March. The actor infamously hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, overshadowing his Best Actor win for King Richard.
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut
In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.
Collider
'The Little Mermaid': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know so Far About the Live Action Remake
What is the Official Release Date for The Little Mermaid?. Who are the Cast and Characters in The Little Mermaid's Live-Action?. Walt Disney Studios has established a remarkable trend of making live-action remakes of its classic stories. One after the other, all the fairytales of the past era are being brought to life by the studio in an attempt to tell the magical stories in a new light of living characters. With the success of the most recently released reimagined take on Pinocchio, Disney is back with another princess tale reimagined to make up for a beautiful movie experience.
James Gunn Sounds Off on DC Films’ Future: ‘We’re Not Going to Make Every Single Person Happy’
Filmmaker James Gunn has made his first lengthy public statement about the future of DC Studios after he and producer Peter Safran took the reins of the Warner Bros. Discovery division in October. “Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation and gaming,” Gunn tweeted Thursday. “But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
‘Thanos? Come on. Give me a break’: James Cameron boasts that Marvel’s VFX are ‘not even close’ to Avatar 2
James Cameron is confident that the visual effects in Avatar: The Way of the Water are going to blow fans away.In fact, the director said that when it comes to motion capture and crafting emotive faces, Marvel is “not even close”.Speaking to ComicBook.com, Cameron was asked if the explosion in superhero movies since the first Avatar movie was released in 2009 has raised the bar in terms of VFX.“Obviously, the big comic book films have been driving the sheer volume of the industry,” Cameron responded. “The rising tide of technique raises everybody together. It gives you higher quality artists,...
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Hit Sister With Restraining Order Before She Sued Him For Calling Her A ‘No Talent Hack’
Black-ish creator Kenya Barris’ family drama continued after his sister sued him for ruining her reputation in Hollywood — years after he asked the court for a restraining order against his family member, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents, Barris, 48, was hit with a civil lawsuit by his sister Colette. The case was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court this week. In the suit, first obtained by The Blast, Collette accused Barris of breaching an agreement they had to not trash each other to third parties. However, she said her brother had broken his promise and called her...
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Margot Robbie’s Pirates Movie Might Happen After All
Watch: Margot Robbie's Female-Led Pirates of the Caribbean Spinoff SCRAPPED. Margot Robbie may get her pirate's life after all. In November, the Suicide Squad star told Vanity Fair that she believed her Pirates of the Caribbean movie appeared to be dead in the water. But now, producer Jerry Bruckheimer is saying not so fast.
37 Classic Disney Movies, Ranked From Worst To Best
Please accept this noble attempt to rank all of our childhood memories.
EW.com
James Gunn reassures DC fans amid rumors about future movies: 'We're still just beginning'
James Gunn wants to reassure fans about his plans for future DC movies. The Suicide Squad director was recently named co-chair of DC Films alongside producer Peter Safran, and though they won't present their plans to Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav until next week, The Hollywood Reporter reports that big changes could be in store, including the potential end of Gal Gadot's time as Wonder Woman.
Initial reactions to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Never doubt James Cameron
Yes, the film is three hours long but Cameron said you can take a bathroom break. What is ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ about? What are the reviews for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’? When does ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ hit theaters?
Polygon
Emancipation, del Toro’s Pinocchio, and every other movie you can stream from home this weekend
This week, Pinocchio (no, not that one... no, not that one either), the new stop-motion musical fantasy from Pan’s Labyrinth director Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson (Fantastic Mr. Fox), finally arrives on Netflix. If an animated children’s film set in 1930s Fascist Italy doesn’t quite jibe with your vibe this weekend, not to worry — there’s tons of other new movies to stream on Netflix, like Emily the Criminal and The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus, not to mention all the other releases on VOD and streaming.
Guillermo Del Toro's 'Pinocchio' on Netflix Is Much Different Than the Disney Version
One of the most recent trends in film and television includes updating or remaking classic fairytales to suit a modern audience. In some instances, such as 2019's Aladdin, those updates are received with mixed reviews. Recently, famed director Guillermo del Toro crafted a stop-motion animated version of the fairy tale Pinocchio for Netflix.
ComicBook
Sister Act 3: Whoopi Goldberg Teases Roadblocks for Sequel in New Update
Things seem to be moving forward pretty well on Sister Act 3, with a script completed and a potential cast lined up, but during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon last night, franchise star Whoopi Goldberg was slow to get too excited, noting that there are still a number of people who have to see and approve of the script before the movie's green light is real. She also joked that the people who have to see it are "a whole lot of adults" who could "get in the way." Still, she seems confident it will happen sooner or later, and has hopes that it will be good.
Collider
'Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio’ Is Tempted by the Evil Count Volpe in New Clip [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip of Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, an upcoming stop-motion animated film that reimagines the classic Italian tale by Carlo Collodi. The clip gives a taste of the voice acting of Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, Christoph Waltz as Count Volpe, Cate Blanchett as Spazzatura, and Ewan McGregor as Sebastian J. Cricket.
WSVN-TV
Guillermo del Toro puts unique spin on beloved children’s story in new stop-motion animated ‘Pinocchio’
Pinocchio is back, and this time, he’s hungry for some non-puppet sex. You know, no strings attached?. Jiminy Cricket, we’re kidding. It’s just Pinocchio. Ewan McGregor (as Cricket, voice): “I want to tell you a story. It’s a story you may think you know, but you don’t.”
PHOTOS: The highs and lows of entertainment's 2022 comeback
After keeping the world at arm’s length for roughly two years, the entertainment world could finally get more personal again in 2022. Fans unfettered from pandemic restrictions flocked to film festivals and concerts to get glimpses of their favorite stars, whether Timothée Chalamet in Italy, Harry Styles in Toronto or Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar returning to the stage in triumphant form at the Glastonbury Festival. Months before her tour broke Ticketmaster, Taylor Swift donned a cap and gown and greeted New York University graduates at Yankee Stadium, receiving a hero’s welcome. Movies roared back to life: Tom Cruise provided a huge jolt with “Top Gun: Maverick,” complete with a high-flying promotional tour that spanned the globe and got even reluctant moviegoers back in theaters. Jeff Goldblum returned too, this time to the “Jurassic World” franchise that confirmed that yes, movies would find a way. That path often meant a mix of theaters and streaming, as Daniel Radcliffe and “Weird Al” Yankovic showed with their good-natured biopic of the comedian-musician.
Zoe Saldana Says She “Felt Artistically Stuck” While Working on Film Franchises for Past 10 Years
Zoe Saldaña is reflecting on the major tentpole projects that have helped define her career since the late 2000s. During a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily, the actress said that she is grateful for having been part of massive blockbusters but that they led her to feel “artistically stuck.” Saldaña, whose Netflix series From Scratch launched in October, stars as Neytiri in next month’s highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water and is set to reprise her role as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, due out in May.More from The Hollywood ReporterInside James Cameron's Billion-Dollar Bet...
Samuel L. Jackson responded to Quentin Tarantino's criticism of Marvel, saying 'Chadwick Boseman is a movie star'
Quentin Tarantino previously criticized Marvel movies, saying that audiences go to see the characters, not the actors.
Comments / 0