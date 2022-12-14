Nancy Nealy passed away peacefully at home on December 12, 2022 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She will be missed dearly. Nancy was born in Seattle Washington on May 4th, 1946 to Thomas and Eleanor Thomson. Nancy was raised in the logging community of Camp 6, Bly, Oregon. The family later moved to the town of Bly where she graduated salutatorian from Bly High School and was a cheerleader. As a teenager, she enjoyed horseback riding on her beloved horse, Sugarfoot. After graduation she moved to Klamath Falls and worked at Big R while attending the local business school. She married Robert Nealy Jr. on Jan 22, 1966. They had 2 children, Jody and Rochelle. When her girls were young, she coached their Little League and All- Star softball teams. Nancy started working at Southern Pacific Railroad Credit Union as a part-time bank teller in 1978, soon thereafter became a loan officer and then branch manager. After a credit union merger, Nancy became President/Chief Executive Officer of Highland Credit Union of Klamath Falls and Bend for many years. She also served on numerous boards but especially enjoyed being a board member of the Girl Scouts of America/Oregon. Upon retirement, she and her husband enjoyed snowbirding to Arizona. She was an active member of the local bridge club and loved her monthly Bunco group. She also adored her many dachshunds throughout the years. She especially enjoyed actively participating in her two grandson's lives, Colton and Craig. She was a wonderful grandmother. One of her simple pleasures in life was sitting outside and having a cup of coffee with her family under the veranda. She is survived by her husband Robert L. Nealy Jr.; daughters Jody (Mike) Ronne and Rochelle (Leonard) Putnam; grandchildren Craig and Colton. Her sister Jeanie Cutburth and brother Dan Thomson. Her beloved friends in Yuma and her dear friend Nancy Holmes. Her countless friendships while living her whole life in Klamath County. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Eleanor Thomson and her sister Georgia Dunning. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in her name to Klamath Hospice which brought peace to her family in the final days or the Klamath Humane Society. Per Nancy's wishes, there will be no services.

