Herald and News
Towne, Barbara Jean
Barbara Jean Towne passed away December 14, 2022 at her Crystal Terrace residence in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Barbara was born May 5, 1932 in Perry, Oregon to John and Sonia (Reher) Anderson. Final arrangements are being made at O'Hair Wards Funeral Chapel in Klamath Falls, Oregon.
Herald and News
Baldwin, Neal
Neal R. Baldwin, 90, passed away in Klamath Falls on Dec. 13, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday Dec. 21, at First United Methodist Church, followed by interment at Eternal Hills Memorial Park. For additional information, please visit www.ohairwards.com .
Herald and News
Phillips, James Timothy
James Timothy Phillips passed away December 8, 2022, in Klamath Falls, Oregon. He was born November 1, 1948, in Klamath Falls. He leaves behind son Timothy Phillips and his wife Jodie. A private family memorial will take place on a later date. For a full obituary, see ohairwards.com .
Herald and News
Davis, Robert E.
Robert "Bob" Davis, 79, of Klamath Falls, OR passed away on December 4, 2022. Bob leaves behind by his wife, Louise Bernardo-Davis; children Marlene (Sam) Murphy, Ken (Debora) Davis, Ted Davis, Alan (Astri) Bernardo, Christopher (Nicole) Bernardo; 11 grandchildren Heather, Carrie, Jennifer, Rachelle, Nicole, Raymond, Kylie, Katie, Kai, Madeline, Lauren; 2 great-grandsons; sisters Colleen (John) Childers, Deborah Grumbine, Janet (Mark) Grumbine and brother Doug (Jackie) Wiggins; his nieces and nephews; and the rest of his family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held in January, 2023 in California, a celebration will follow in Klamath Falls later in January 2023. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested to consider donating to the or any Cancer charity in his name.Memories, stories and tributes of Bob can be shared at https://bobdavis.forevermissed.com/.Cascade Cremation & Burial is assisting the family.
Herald and News
Nealy, Nancy
Nancy Nealy passed away peacefully at home on December 12, 2022 after a lengthy battle with cancer. She will be missed dearly. Nancy was born in Seattle Washington on May 4th, 1946 to Thomas and Eleanor Thomson. Nancy was raised in the logging community of Camp 6, Bly, Oregon. The family later moved to the town of Bly where she graduated salutatorian from Bly High School and was a cheerleader. As a teenager, she enjoyed horseback riding on her beloved horse, Sugarfoot. After graduation she moved to Klamath Falls and worked at Big R while attending the local business school. She married Robert Nealy Jr. on Jan 22, 1966. They had 2 children, Jody and Rochelle. When her girls were young, she coached their Little League and All- Star softball teams. Nancy started working at Southern Pacific Railroad Credit Union as a part-time bank teller in 1978, soon thereafter became a loan officer and then branch manager. After a credit union merger, Nancy became President/Chief Executive Officer of Highland Credit Union of Klamath Falls and Bend for many years. She also served on numerous boards but especially enjoyed being a board member of the Girl Scouts of America/Oregon. Upon retirement, she and her husband enjoyed snowbirding to Arizona. She was an active member of the local bridge club and loved her monthly Bunco group. She also adored her many dachshunds throughout the years. She especially enjoyed actively participating in her two grandson's lives, Colton and Craig. She was a wonderful grandmother. One of her simple pleasures in life was sitting outside and having a cup of coffee with her family under the veranda. She is survived by her husband Robert L. Nealy Jr.; daughters Jody (Mike) Ronne and Rochelle (Leonard) Putnam; grandchildren Craig and Colton. Her sister Jeanie Cutburth and brother Dan Thomson. Her beloved friends in Yuma and her dear friend Nancy Holmes. Her countless friendships while living her whole life in Klamath County. She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Eleanor Thomson and her sister Georgia Dunning. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in her name to Klamath Hospice which brought peace to her family in the final days or the Klamath Humane Society. Per Nancy's wishes, there will be no services.
