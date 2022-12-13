ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Trial of Florida "Proud Boy" begins Monday

Jury selection begins Monday for a Florida man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach is being tried in Washington, D.C. .after being arrested in Volusia County in January of 2021. Biggs is facing several federal charges, including conspiracy to commit sedition.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Arctic cold air expected for Christmas weekend in Florida

LAKE MARY, Fla. - BRRR! Christmas weekend across Florida will be downright cold!. Temperatures are expected to drop at least 20 degrees in the Orlando area from Thursday to Christmas Eve, thanks to a late-week Arctic front. The high on Christmas Eve is expected to be 50 degrees with feels-like...
FLORIDA STATE
Holiday travel rush underway at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - It is officially the holiday travel season at Orlando International Airport. The 19-day travel period starts Saturday and it's expected to rival the busiest holiday seasons prior to the pandemic. Airport officials are expecting nearly three million people to pass through the airport over the next couple...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando weather: Chilly start before warm up and rain hit Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 71 degrees. Rain: 30% chance of showers late Saturday evening and overnight. Most of Saturday looks great after a cool start to the day. Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of an overnight front. Scattered rain showers are possible overnight with the best chances south of I-4. Any rain should clear out before sunrise Sunday.
ORLANDO, FL
Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
COCOA, FL
Large law enforcement presence in Cocoa

First responders are on the scene at an incident in Cocoa near the intersection of West King St. and Clearlake Road. Late Friday afternoon, Brevard County sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a car and roped off a possible crime scene.
COCOA, FL

