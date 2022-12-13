Read full article on original website
wogx.com
Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Trial of Florida "Proud Boy" begins Monday
Jury selection begins Monday for a Florida man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Joseph Biggs of Ormond Beach is being tried in Washington, D.C. .after being arrested in Volusia County in January of 2021. Biggs is facing several federal charges, including conspiracy to commit sedition.
wogx.com
Arctic cold air expected for Christmas weekend in Florida
LAKE MARY, Fla. - BRRR! Christmas weekend across Florida will be downright cold!. Temperatures are expected to drop at least 20 degrees in the Orlando area from Thursday to Christmas Eve, thanks to a late-week Arctic front. The high on Christmas Eve is expected to be 50 degrees with feels-like...
wogx.com
Driver accused of DUI after crashing truck into Orlando's Hideaway Bar, injuring 4: affidavit
ORLANDO, Fla. - The driver accused of crashing a truck into the popular, Hideaway Bar in Orlando Sunday evening is in police custody. Jackson Click, 45, was arrested by the Orlando Police Department on a charge of DUI with serious bodily injury, according to court records. Officers responded to the...
wogx.com
Holiday travel rush underway at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. - It is officially the holiday travel season at Orlando International Airport. The 19-day travel period starts Saturday and it's expected to rival the busiest holiday seasons prior to the pandemic. Airport officials are expecting nearly three million people to pass through the airport over the next couple...
wogx.com
Body found confirmed to be missing 73-year-old Florida man who disappeared on Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the body found in a swampy pond in Kissimmee is 73-year-old Herman McClenton of Eustis. His body was retrieved from deputies on Dec. 1 around 1:10 p.m., nearly one mile from the area of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee where McClenton was last seen going for a walk.
wogx.com
Orlando weather: Chilly start before warm up and rain hit Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 71 degrees. Rain: 30% chance of showers late Saturday evening and overnight. Most of Saturday looks great after a cool start to the day. Clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of an overnight front. Scattered rain showers are possible overnight with the best chances south of I-4. Any rain should clear out before sunrise Sunday.
wogx.com
video AdventHealth Orlando: Tips to keep stress levels low during the holidays
The holidays can be stressful. AdventHealth Orlando discusses tips to keep your mental health in check -- and stress levels low -- during the holidays, as well as how to enjoy those treats while keeping your fitness goals aligned. Visit CentralFloridaPrimaryCare.com for more information.
wogx.com
Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa
COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area. She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
wogx.com
Large law enforcement presence in Cocoa
First responders are on the scene at an incident in Cocoa near the intersection of West King St. and Clearlake Road. Late Friday afternoon, Brevard County sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a car and roped off a possible crime scene.
