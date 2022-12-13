ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Less Than Five Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Sypris Solutions Is Down By 9%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Sypris Solutions‘s pre-market value is already 9.05% down. Sypris Solutions’s last close was $2.21, 37.92% under its 52-week high of $3.56. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Sypris Solutions (SYPR) rising 2.31% to $2.21. NASDAQ fell...
American Software And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – American Software (AMSWA), Sempra Energy (SRE), Kaman Corporation (KAMN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
XP Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and XP‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% down. XP’s last close was $15.13, 58.39% below its 52-week high of $36.36. The last session, NASDAQ finished with XP (XP) dropping 3.01% to $15.13. NASDAQ rose 1.01% to $11,256.81, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around up trend trading session.
Less Than Six Hours Before The NYSE Open, Nautilus Is Down By 5%

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and Nautilus‘s pre-market value is already 5.52% down. Nautilus’s last close was $1.63, 78.21% under its 52-week high of $7.48. The last session, NYSE finished with Nautilus (NLS) jumping 6.54% to $1.63. NYSE slid 0.43% to $15,494.98,...
Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, Niu Technologies Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Niu Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.23% down. Niu Technologies’s last close was $5.44, 71.22% under its 52-week high of $18.90. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Niu Technologies (NIU) sliding 3.55% to $5.44. NASDAQ dropped...
Two Harbors Investment Corp, ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES, Another 8 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO), ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS), Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) 16.17 0.19% 19.32% 2022-12-11 23:46:15. 2 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) 21.14...
Western Digital Stock Is 9% Down So Far On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) slid 9.1% to $32.57 at 14:11 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a very down trend exchanging session today.
Upland Software Stock Went Up By Over 17% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ: UPLD) jumped by a staggering 17.11% in 5 sessions from $6.84 at 17.11, to $8.01 at 12:28 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.55% to $11,318.64, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains.
Less Than Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Sorrento Therapeutics Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Sorrento Therapeutics‘s pre-market value is already 4.58% up. Sorrento Therapeutics’s last close was $1.06, 83.77% under its 52-week high of $6.53. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) dropping 5.36% to $1.06. NASDAQ dropped...
Futu Holdings Stock Up Momentum With A 28% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) jumped by a staggering 28.65% in 21 sessions from $52.26 at 2022-11-17, to $67.23 at 11:12 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.54% to $10,752.09, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.

