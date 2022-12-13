ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, Niu Technologies Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Niu Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.23% down. Niu Technologies’s last close was $5.44, 71.22% under its 52-week high of $18.90. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Niu Technologies (NIU) sliding 3.55% to $5.44. NASDAQ dropped...
Marathon Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.38% down. Marathon’s last close was $4.34, 89.36% under its 52-week high of $40.78. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) falling 8.05% to $4.34. NASDAQ dropped 3.23% to $10,810.53,...
NEVADA STATE
Less Than Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Sorrento Therapeutics Is Up By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Sorrento Therapeutics‘s pre-market value is already 4.58% up. Sorrento Therapeutics’s last close was $1.06, 83.77% under its 52-week high of $6.53. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) dropping 5.36% to $1.06. NASDAQ dropped...
Weibo Stock Went Up By Over 21% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) rose by a staggering 21.25% in 10 sessions from $15.15 at 2022-12-01, to $18.37 at 15:27 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 2.88% to $10,849.00, following the last session’s downward trend. Weibo’s last close...
Futu Holdings Stock Up Momentum With A 28% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) jumped by a staggering 28.65% in 21 sessions from $52.26 at 2022-11-17, to $67.23 at 11:12 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.54% to $10,752.09, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
AbbVie And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), AbbVie (ABBV), Employers Holdings (EIG) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
ILLINOIS STATE
Western Digital Stock Is 9% Down So Far On Thursday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) slid 9.1% to $32.57 at 14:11 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a very down trend exchanging session today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NYSE FANG Falls By 2% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.65% for the last session’s close. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 15 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,765.68. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.67% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,846.85 and 3.5% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,938.33.
Nucor Corporation Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) slid 9.34% to $134.11 at 13:57 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 2.15% to $15,161.91, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around down trend trading session today.
Beyond Meat Stock Down By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) dropped by a staggering 16.1% in 5 sessions from $16.15 at -16.1, to $13.55 at 13:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. Beyond Meat’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Datadog Stock Jumps By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose by a staggering 17.9% in 5 sessions from $68.28 at 17.9, to $80.50 at 14:56 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.9% to $11,155.51, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) slid by a staggering 19.08% in 5 sessions from $0.43 at -19.08, to $0.35 at 11:45 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.03% to $10,699.46, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IBOVESPA Down Momentum With A 9% Fall In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – IBOVESPA (BVSP) has been up by 9.06% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Wednesday, 14 December, IBOVESPA (BVSP) is $102,912.46. About IBOVESPA’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.03% up from its 52-week low and 15.39% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. IBOVESPA’s...

