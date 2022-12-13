Read full article on original website
Marathon Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.38% down. Marathon’s last close was $4.34, 89.36% under its 52-week high of $40.78. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) falling 8.05% to $4.34. NASDAQ dropped 3.23% to $10,810.53,...
Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, Niu Technologies Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Niu Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.23% down. Niu Technologies’s last close was $5.44, 71.22% under its 52-week high of $18.90. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Niu Technologies (NIU) sliding 3.55% to $5.44. NASDAQ dropped...
Less Than Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Sorrento Therapeutics Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Sorrento Therapeutics‘s pre-market value is already 4.58% up. Sorrento Therapeutics’s last close was $1.06, 83.77% under its 52-week high of $6.53. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) dropping 5.36% to $1.06. NASDAQ dropped...
Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, Upwork Is Down By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Upwork‘s pre-market value is already 4.88% down. Upwork’s last close was $11.67, 67.65% below its 52-week high of $36.07. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Upwork (UPWK) rising 1.3% to $11.67. NASDAQ slid 0.76% to $11,170.89,...
Masimo Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Masimo Corporation (MASI), Halliburton Company (HAL), CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Less Than Six Hours Before The NYSE Open, Nautilus Is Down By 5%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than six hours and Nautilus‘s pre-market value is already 5.52% down. Nautilus’s last close was $1.63, 78.21% under its 52-week high of $7.48. The last session, NYSE finished with Nautilus (NLS) jumping 6.54% to $1.63. NYSE slid 0.43% to $15,494.98,...
Futu Holdings Stock Up Momentum With A 28% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) jumped by a staggering 28.65% in 21 sessions from $52.26 at 2022-11-17, to $67.23 at 11:12 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.54% to $10,752.09, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) slid by a staggering 19.08% in 5 sessions from $0.43 at -19.08, to $0.35 at 11:45 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.03% to $10,699.46, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Beyond Meat Stock Down By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) dropped by a staggering 16.1% in 5 sessions from $16.15 at -16.1, to $13.55 at 13:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. Beyond Meat’s...
Nucor Corporation Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) slid 9.34% to $134.11 at 13:57 EST on Thursday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is dropping 2.15% to $15,161.91, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, an all-around down trend trading session today.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) slid by a staggering 30.92% in 21 sessions from $1.52 at 2022-11-16, to $1.05 at 12:57 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.38% to $10,661.50, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Mesa Royalty Trust, Delek Logistics Partners, L.P., Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR), Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL), Moelis & Company (MC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) 16.58 4.67% 11.59% 2022-12-10 09:10:10. 2 Delek Logistics Partners, L.P....
Sorrento Therapeutics And Sypris Solutions On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Sorrento Therapeutics, Banco Santander Brasil, and ING Group. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
Weibo Stock Went Up By Over 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Weibo (NASDAQ: WB) rose by a staggering 21.25% in 10 sessions from $15.15 at 2022-12-01, to $18.37 at 15:27 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 2.88% to $10,849.00, following the last session’s downward trend. Weibo’s last close...
American Software And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – American Software (AMSWA), Sempra Energy (SRE), Kaman Corporation (KAMN) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Datadog Stock Jumps By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) rose by a staggering 17.9% in 5 sessions from $68.28 at 17.9, to $80.50 at 14:56 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.9% to $11,155.51, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains.
NYSE FANG Falls By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.65% for the last session’s close. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 15 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,765.68. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.67% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,846.85 and 3.5% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,938.33.
Internationa Flavors & Fragrances And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH), Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (IFF), Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information about stocks with the highest payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise...
Nano Dimension And Upland Software On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Nano Dimension, ImmunoGen, and Wipro Limited. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change. Updated...
Western Digital Stock Is 9% Down So Far On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) slid 9.1% to $32.57 at 14:11 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a very down trend exchanging session today.
