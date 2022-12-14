Read full article on original website
USD/EUR Down Momentum With A 2% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.29% for the last 21 sessions. At 09:13 EST on Friday, 16 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.046% up from its 52-week low and 10.322% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
CBOE Down By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.18% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:14 EST on Friday, 16 December, CBOE (VIX) is $22.38. Concerning CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 36.96% up from its 52-week low and 42.53% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
USD/EUR Up Momentum: 0.78% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.7798% for the last session’s close. At 13:16 EST on Thursday, 15 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.662% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $0.94 and 0.191% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $0.94.
EUR/JPY Is 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.1596% for the last session’s close. At 13:07 EST on Saturday, 17 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.73. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.022% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $144.76 and 1.243% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $146.55.
Palladium Futures Down By 6% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 6.7% for the last 5 sessions. At 01:54 EST on Friday, 16 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,824.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 335, 99.99% below its average volume of 5607589344.81. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Copper Futures Slides By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.39% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Thursday, 15 December, Copper (HG) is $3.76. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 57425, 99.99% below its average volume of 15616859325.48. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Futu Holdings Stock Up Momentum With A 28% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) jumped by a staggering 28.65% in 21 sessions from $52.26 at 2022-11-17, to $67.23 at 11:12 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.54% to $10,752.09, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 3% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 3.38% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 16 December, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,884.75. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.04% up from its 52-week low and 14.74% down from its 52-week high.
Silver Futures Went Up By Over 11% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 11.68% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:53 EST on Thursday, 15 December, Silver (SI) is $23.43. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 46549, 99.99% below its average volume of 15390424110.84. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Coffee Futures Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 8.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:56 EST on Friday, 16 December, Coffee (KC) is $171.40. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 333, 98.09% below its average volume of 17482.61. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DocuSign Stock Up By 27% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose by a staggering 27.63% in 5 sessions from $43.69 at 27.63, to $55.76 at 13:27 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. DocuSign’s...
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) slid by a staggering 30.92% in 21 sessions from $1.52 at 2022-11-16, to $1.05 at 12:57 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.38% to $10,661.50, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 5.13% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Friday, 16 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,664.18. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 226874448, 37.79% below its average volume of...
Liberty Broadband Stock Falls By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) slid by a staggering 21.59% in 10 sessions from $90.28 at 2022-12-02, to $70.79 at 11:57 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.03% to $10,699.46, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
CBOE Is 11% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 11.83% for the last session’s close. At 04:09 EST on Friday, 16 December, CBOE (VIX) is $23.64. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 11.25% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.25 and 0.13% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.67.
Beyond Meat Stock Down By 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) dropped by a staggering 16.1% in 5 sessions from $16.15 at -16.1, to $13.55 at 13:56 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. Beyond Meat’s...
FuelCell Energy Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) jumped by a staggering 15.12% in 5 sessions from $3.24 at 15.12, to $3.73 at 15:42 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.88% to $10,849.00, following the last session’s downward trend.
NYSE FANG Falls By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 2.65% for the last session’s close. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 15 December, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $4,765.68. Concerning NYSE FANG’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.67% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $4,846.85 and 3.5% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $4,938.33.
iRadimed Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – iRadimed Corporation (IRMD), InMode Ltd. (INMD), Tyler Technologies (TYL) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
AbbVie And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE), AbbVie (ABBV), Employers Holdings (EIG) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have congregated information concerning stocks with the highest payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
