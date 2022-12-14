ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Coffee Futures Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 8.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:56 EST on Friday, 16 December, Coffee (KC) is $171.40. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 333, 98.09% below its average volume of 17482.61. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Palladium Futures Down By 6% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 6.7% for the last 5 sessions. At 01:54 EST on Friday, 16 December, Palladium (PA) is $1,824.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 335, 99.99% below its average volume of 5607589344.81. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/EUR Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 2.45% for the last 21 sessions. At 07:13 EST on Thursday, 15 December, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $0.94. USD/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.241% up from its 52-week low and 10.16% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/EUR’s last...
Copper Futures Slides By 2% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 2.39% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:50 EST on Thursday, 15 December, Copper (HG) is $3.76. Today’s last reported volume for Copper is 57425, 99.99% below its average volume of 15616859325.48. Volatility. Copper’s last week, last month’s, and last...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 3% Down In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 3.38% for the last 5 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Friday, 16 December, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,884.75. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.04% up from its 52-week low and 14.74% down from its 52-week high.
Nikola Stock Down By 25% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) dropped by a staggering 25.96% in 10 sessions from $2.84 at 2022-12-02, to $2.10 at 13:30 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. Nikola’s...
Futu Holdings Stock Up Momentum With A 28% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) jumped by a staggering 28.65% in 21 sessions from $52.26 at 2022-11-17, to $67.23 at 11:12 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.54% to $10,752.09, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
DocuSign Stock Up By 27% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) rose by a staggering 27.63% in 5 sessions from $43.69 at 27.63, to $55.76 at 13:27 EST on Thursday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 3.4% to $10,791.50, following the last session’s downward trend. DocuSign’s...
EUR/JPY Is 2% Up In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 2.75% for the last 10 sessions. At 09:08 EST on Thursday, 15 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $145.49. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 16.942% up from its 52-week low and 1.939% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
CBOE Went Down By Over 3% In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.68% for the last session’s close. At 06:08 EST on Thursday, 15 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.72. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.08% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.07 and 7.46% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.47.
CBOE Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 3.64% for the last session’s close. At 10:12 EST on Thursday, 15 December, CBOE (VIX) is $21.91. Concerning CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 3.99% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $21.07 and 6.65% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $23.47.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 5% Down In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 5.13% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Friday, 16 December, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,664.18. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 226874448, 37.79% below its average volume of...
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) slid by a staggering 30.92% in 21 sessions from $1.52 at 2022-11-16, to $1.05 at 12:57 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.38% to $10,661.50, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
FuelCell Energy Stock Jumps By 15% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) jumped by a staggering 15.12% in 5 sessions from $3.24 at 15.12, to $3.73 at 15:42 EST on Thursday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 2.88% to $10,849.00, following the last session’s downward trend.
Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, Niu Technologies Is Down By 4%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Niu Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.23% down. Niu Technologies’s last close was $5.44, 71.22% under its 52-week high of $18.90. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Niu Technologies (NIU) sliding 3.55% to $5.44. NASDAQ dropped...
Liberty Broadband Stock Falls By 21% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) slid by a staggering 21.59% in 10 sessions from $90.28 at 2022-12-02, to $70.79 at 11:57 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.03% to $10,699.46, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
NASDAQ 100 Down Momentum With A 2% Drop In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 2.63% for the last session’s close. At 10:08 EST on Thursday, 15 December, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,431.94. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 176583854, 94.27% below its average volume of 3086340072.61. NASDAQ 100 Range. Concerning...
EUR/JPY Is 1% Down In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.1596% for the last session’s close. At 13:07 EST on Saturday, 17 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $144.73. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.022% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $144.76 and 1.243% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $146.55.
Marathon Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.38% down. Marathon’s last close was $4.34, 89.36% under its 52-week high of $40.78. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) falling 8.05% to $4.34. NASDAQ dropped 3.23% to $10,810.53,...
