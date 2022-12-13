Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Around 1.1 Billion gallons of water are used in New York every day. But where is it from and what´s the quality like?Anna S.New York City, NY
WKTV
Lingering snow continuing this Friday evening
Friday Night: Lingering snow. Upper 20s. Saturday Morning: Widespread snow ending. Upper 20s. Saturday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s. Saturday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s. Lingering snow will continue tonight as what's left of the nor'easter continues to push northeast out of Central New York. An additional 1-4 inches of...
WKTV
Widespread snow arrives tonight
Friday morning: Cloudy with snow. Low 30s. Friday afternoon: Cloudy with snow. High 36. Friday evening: Cloudy with light snow. Low 30s. A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is for Thursday night and Friday due to the potential of widespread accumulating snow, a tricky Friday morning commute, and widespread power outages due to heavy, wet accumulation. A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Central New York.
WKTV
Snow continues today
Morning: Cloudy and breezy with snow. Low 30s. Afternoon: Cloudy and breezy with snow. High 36. Tonight: Cloudy with light snow. Low 28. Tomorrow: Snow clears out in the morning. Cloudy. High 33. Low 22. A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is in effect for today due to the potential of...
pix11.com
Nasty nor’easter to bring heavy rain and strong winds to NY, NJ
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A potent storm system looks to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the city between Thursday and Friday. For higher spots inland, temperatures will be cold enough to accumulate snow that will make travel rather slippery. Further north, enough snow will accumulate, causing hazardous...
wwnytv.com
Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.
Winter Storm Watch Now a Warning in CNY as Snow Totals Increase
That Winter Storm Watch in Central New York is now a Winter Storm Warning. More snow is coming and the storm will hang around even longer than expected. The National Weather Service upgraded the storm from a Watch to a Warning and extended it from 7 AM Thursday, December 15 until 7 AM Saturday, December 17.
Coldest Christmas In Decades Coming to New York State
We're just over one week away from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Now is the time when the panic begins to set in for those looking to finish up holiday shopping and start making those last-minute preparations for the holiday parties that are soon going to happen. Knowing what weather...
wwnytv.com
Wednesday’s weather: storm watch posted
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As promised, we know more today about the snowy weather promised for the end of the week. The National Weather Service has posted a winter storm watch for all three north country counties. For Jefferson and Lewis counties, it starts at 10 AM Thursday and runs through 10 PM Friday. In. St. Lawrence County, it starts at 10 PM Thursday and lasts until 10 AM Saturday.
Closures, late openings for NY, NJ schools as nor’easter brings rain, snow, wind
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As a strong, coastal storm brought heavy rain, strong wind gusts and snow to areas across New York and New Jersey, schools announced delayed openings and closures for Friday. The nasty nor’easter started on Thursday. The rain and strong winds were set to continue through Friday, impacting the morning commute. Rain […]
Winter storm alerts issued in Upstate NY for heavy snow, ice, high winds
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A winter storm that caused blizzards and tornadoes as it barreled across the country will arrive in Upstate New York on Thursday, bringing the threat of heavy snow, ice and high winds. The National Weather Service is warning of slippery roads and potential power outages on Thursday...
Winter storm closes schools, knocks out power in Upstate NY -- and it’s not over yet
Syracuse, N.Y. — While Upstate New York has gotten less snow so far than forecast in a winter storm that started Thursday, the wet, sloppy snow that did fall has caused school closings and scattered power outages. And the storm’s not done yet. Dozens of school districts across...
Central NY schools announce closings for Friday due to winter storm (list)
Friday afternoon updaet: Syracuse, many other districts cancelling after-school activities, Friday (list) Some schools Thursday night started to announce they will close Friday due to the snow storm hitting Central New York. We will continue to update this list tonight and Friday morning. Our information comes directly from school officials,...
Twin Tiers & Central NY Under Winter Storm Warnings
As a big winter storm makes its way eastward, the National Weather Service in Binghamton has upgraded previous storm watches to Winter Storm Warnings for the Twin Tiers and Central New York. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has a Winter Storm Warning in effect running from 7 a.m....
Winter nor'easter causing hazardous road conditions, leads to 2 police-involved crashes
In one instance a police cruiser t-boned another while officers were responding to a call in Greenpoint, Brooklyn.
Syracuse, more CNY schools closing early or cancelling after-school activities, Thursday Dec. 15
Update: Chart below is the updated list of schools closing on Friday. Many Central New York schools have announced early dismissals or the cancellation of after-school activities due to the approaching winter storm. Syracuse - by far the largest with about 20,000 students - announced this afternooon it was cancelling...
Hochul deploys state of emergency response assets
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has deployed state of emergency response assets in response to the winter storm.
Heavy Lake Effect Snowstorms Coming to New York State
It's been a cold and gloomy last few weeks across New York State, as the end of fall has looked more like the start of winter with the freezing temperatures and snowfall. We all remember that historic lake effect snow event in November, which dumped feet of snow on Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario). Some areas got over six feet of snow, as it crippled travel and communities, as they tried and dig out from the snowfall.
1 person killed in Orange County crash
Police say the accident happened on I-84 in Greenville.
Major News For Electric Customers In New York State
The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.
FDNY: Firefighter from LI will not survive injuries from fall at Brooklyn firehouse
FDNY firefighter William P. Moon II fell 20 feet while preparing for a drill at Rescue Company 2 in Brooklyn.
