New York City, NY

WKTV

Lingering snow continuing this Friday evening

Friday Night: Lingering snow. Upper 20s. Saturday Morning: Widespread snow ending. Upper 20s. Saturday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s. Saturday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Lower 30s. Lingering snow will continue tonight as what's left of the nor'easter continues to push northeast out of Central New York. An additional 1-4 inches of...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Widespread snow arrives tonight

Friday morning: Cloudy with snow. Low 30s. Friday afternoon: Cloudy with snow. High 36. Friday evening: Cloudy with light snow. Low 30s. A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is for Thursday night and Friday due to the potential of widespread accumulating snow, a tricky Friday morning commute, and widespread power outages due to heavy, wet accumulation. A winter storm warning is in effect for all of Central New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

Snow continues today

Morning: Cloudy and breezy with snow. Low 30s. Afternoon: Cloudy and breezy with snow. High 36. Tonight: Cloudy with light snow. Low 28. Tomorrow: Snow clears out in the morning. Cloudy. High 33. Low 22. A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is in effect for today due to the potential of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Nasty nor’easter to bring heavy rain and strong winds to NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A potent storm system looks to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the city between Thursday and Friday. For higher spots inland, temperatures will be cold enough to accumulate snow that will make travel rather slippery. Further north, enough snow will accumulate, causing hazardous...
NEW YORK STATE
wwnytv.com

Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Coldest Christmas In Decades Coming to New York State

We're just over one week away from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Now is the time when the panic begins to set in for those looking to finish up holiday shopping and start making those last-minute preparations for the holiday parties that are soon going to happen. Knowing what weather...
wwnytv.com

Wednesday’s weather: storm watch posted

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As promised, we know more today about the snowy weather promised for the end of the week. The National Weather Service has posted a winter storm watch for all three north country counties. For Jefferson and Lewis counties, it starts at 10 AM Thursday and runs through 10 PM Friday. In. St. Lawrence County, it starts at 10 PM Thursday and lasts until 10 AM Saturday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Twin Tiers & Central NY Under Winter Storm Warnings

As a big winter storm makes its way eastward, the National Weather Service in Binghamton has upgraded previous storm watches to Winter Storm Warnings for the Twin Tiers and Central New York. The National Weather Service office in Binghamton has a Winter Storm Warning in effect running from 7 a.m....
BINGHAMTON, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Heavy Lake Effect Snowstorms Coming to New York State

It's been a cold and gloomy last few weeks across New York State, as the end of fall has looked more like the start of winter with the freezing temperatures and snowfall. We all remember that historic lake effect snow event in November, which dumped feet of snow on Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario). Some areas got over six feet of snow, as it crippled travel and communities, as they tried and dig out from the snowfall.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Major News For Electric Customers In New York State

The snow is getting ready to fly in New York State. Portions of the state that are along the Great Lakes may see a couple feet of snow before this storm is over. The worst part of the storm may have come this week already. The freezing rain and ice that we saw this week was rough for the commute and for power lines. But there is a message for those who get their electric from National Grid.

