Idaho State Journal
Red Wings' Jakub Vrana back from player assistance program
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana practiced for the first time in two months on Friday, returning to the team after entering the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. Vrana declined to specify why he entered the program.
Idaho State Journal
Booker scores 58 points, leads Suns to huge comeback win
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker dribbled toward the left corner 3-point line with two Pelicans in hot pursuit before rising up for an off-balance jumper. Coach Monty Williams wasn't sure that was a great idea. “I couldn't make that shot,” Williams said grinning.
