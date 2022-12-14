Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WNDU
One person dead in crash in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Deputies are investigating a crash in Elkhart County that killed one person early Friday morning. According to the Sheriff’s office, they responded to the scene near County Road 31 and 46 to a car that had crashed into a tree. The department says the car was traveling north on 31, when the car started heading left of center before leaving the roadway, driving down an embankment and hitting the tree.
Indiana man dies after being struck by SUV on US 31
ROCHESTER, Ind. – A 51-year-old man died after being hit by an SUV on U.S. 31 in northern Indiana. Indiana State Police and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday to a reported crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on U.S. 31 near Fulton County Road 50 East. The preliminary […]
1039waynefm.com
Deer causes two trucks to collide in DeKalb County
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police in DeKalb County say that two people were hurt when their trucks collided Thursday morning after one of them hit a deer. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says it happened at 6:41 a.m. on County Road 27 when Codey Shetley, of Auburn, hit a deer that ran into the northbound lane.
actionnews5.com
SUV crashes head-on with horse and buggy; 2 hospitalized, authorities say
95.3 MNC
Nappanee man crashed car on State Road 119
Speed and slippery road conditions don’t mix. A Nappanee man found that out the hard way when he crashed his car on State Road 119. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, about three miles east of Wakarusa when Sheriff’s deputies say the 22-year-old man lost control of his car while trying to pass another vehicle.
WNDU
Good Samaritan rescues driver after vehicle plunges in St. Joseph River
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - Vance Vanwinkle, of Bristol, is honored for his life-saving efforts back on Nov. 1, when a minivan crashed into the St. Joseph River. “I want the community to know that he is the only person that stopped. The only person that stopped. He is the only one,” said Marshal with the Bristol Police Department Mike Albin.
WNDU
2 hurt after SUV crashes head on with buggy in Elkhart County
wtvbam.com
Driver escapes serious injury in roll over crash near Bronson
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater resident escaped serious injury Friday afternoon in a roll over crash on U.S. 12 near Cavanaugh Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Deputies say a westbound car driven by 19-year-old Graciela Cano went out of control. It then went off of U.S. 12 and rolled over three times before coming to rest on its roof.
WNDU
Portion of U.S. 6 near Bremen reopens after single-vehicle rollover crash causes temporary closure
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of U.S. 6 in Marshall County was temporarily closed Friday morning after a vehicle rolled over. The road was closed between State Road 106 and Miami Trail, which is just west of Bremen. Officials say the road has since been reopened to traffic.
95.3 MNC
North Webster man, 51, killed in crash on County Road 31 south of Goshen
A North Webster man was killed in a crash on County Road 31 south of Goshen. The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16 on CR 31 north of County Road 46 when the driver, identified as Shane Evans, 51, drove his 2004 Jeep SUV left of center, then left the roadway and drove down an embankment.
WNDU
Chicago man arrested in South Bend after large amount of fentanyl, other drugs found during traffic stop
95.3 MNC
Child arrested in connection to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School
In Steuben County a 15 year old male juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with an investigation into an alleged threat to commit a school shooting at the Fremont High School. At around 1:30 P.M. the Sheriff’s School Recourse Officer at the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County received information from a concerned citizen warning that a threat to shoot up a Steuben County school had been sent through an online social media app.
WANE-TV
Police: 15-year-old in custody after threat to commit a school shooting at Fremont High School
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A 15-year-old male is in custody Thursday after making a reported threat to commit a school shooting at Fremont High School, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). At approximately 1:30 p.m., a school resource officer received information warning that a threat...
inkfreenews.com
Two From Syracuse Arrested For Burglary, Theft
SYRACUSE — Two people from Syracuse are facing charges after stealing more than $2,000 worth of items from a man. Beth Nicole Davis, 31, 706 S. Thwaits Court, Syracuse; and Travis L. Pierce, 31, 304 W. Hillside Drive, Syracuse, are each charged with burglary, a level 5 felony; and theft, a level 6 felony.
WANE-TV
Jury finds Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in Whitley County homicide
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, a jury found a Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in the death of another Fort Wayne man who was later found in a Whitley County ditch by police. After 15 witnesses, 30 pieces of evidence and around two and a half...
cbs4indy.com
Muncie man who strangled child sentenced to 6 years in prison, 1 year of probation
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County man who was previously found guilty of strangling a 5-year-old boy to the point where he bled has been sentenced to 6 years in prison, ordered 1 year of probation and fined $185. Dana L. Love, 58, of Muncie was convicted by a...
inkfreenews.com
Arcade Game Catches Fire At Warsaw Home
WARSAW — An arcade game caused a fire in the basement of a Warsaw home on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15. First responders were called out at 12:46 p.m. to the fire at 1702 Walnut Creek Blvd. “The fire originated in the basement in … like an arcade game in...
1039waynefm.com
Embassy employee receives Hoosier Hospitality Award
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Embassy Theatre announced this week that long-time employee, Mark McKinney, box office assistant manager, has been selected as a winner of the prestigious Hoosier Hospitality Award. Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch gave the Hoosier Hospitality Award to 16 Hoosiers in the hospitality and tourism...
abc57.com
Coolest thing made in Indiana contest announces winner
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. --Maple Leaf Farms in Leesburg wins the second coolest thing made in Indiana contest. Maple Leaf says, the roast half duck, which won over voters, is its flagship product, as well as a Hoosier item through and through. With its 12-piece pit sectional, Polywood in Syracuse took...
1039waynefm.com
FWCS Career Academy continues fruit sale tradition
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The 33rd annual FWCS Career Academy fruit sale at the Bill C. Anthis Center begins Thursday, Dec. 15, at the Automotive Center on the corner of Lafayette and Lewis streets (enter on Lewis Street). Fruit will be sold Thursday and Friday 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.;...
