WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS) announced he sponsored the Afghan Adjustment Act. “The withdrawal from Afghanistan was a dark day in American history,” said Sen. Moran. “The rushed and chaotic evacuation from Kabul resulted in the deaths of American servicemembers and stranded thousands of our Afghan allies behind enemy lines. For two decades countless Afghans stood by our servicemembers and risked their lives and their families’ lives to support our troops in Afghanistan. Veterans of the Afghan War are now calling for Congress to provide safety and certainty for their allies and friends who assisted them in battle. We must answer that call and establish a pathway for our Afghan partners to begin a new life. This legislation will put a program in place to protect our national security while also keeping our promise to those who risked their lives for America.”

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO