Markets Insider

The auditor of Binance and Crypto.com's reserves has reportedly stopped work with crypto clients in the wake of FTX's collapse

Mazars Group, which has conducted proof-of-reserve audits for cryptocurrency exchange Binance and others, is halting all work for crypto clients, Bloomberg reported Friday. The suspension is taking place because of indications that markets haven't been reassured by "proof-of-reserves" reports. The crypto industry has rushed to conduct proof-of-reserves audits following the...
TheStreet

Huge Blow For Crypto: Binance, Crypto.com Dropped By Their Auditor

The poison of suspicion is continuing to spread in the crypto sphere. This poison, disseminated by the overnight implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire on Nov. 11, is infecting most companies in the sector, especially the largest ones. The cryptocurrency exchange, valued at $32 billion in February, filed for Chapter...
CoinDesk

US Rings Crypto Warning Bell That Regulators Say Only Congress Can Silence

There are hazardous gaps in how crypto is overseen, according to the latest annual report from the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) – restating a view that’s long been adopted by U.S. lawmakers, regulators and the industry itself. The FSOC – a panel of U.S. financial agency chiefs...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Says Fraud Is Rampant in Crypto Markets

Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Council unanimously approved its 2022 annual report Friday. The failure of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX shocked the digital assets market, according to a Treasury official. Digital commodities are struggling, but traditional financial markets are so far unscathed, according to the report. The crypto currency market is...
Markets Insider

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says 100% of customer assets are fully backed one-to-one, and all withdrawals will be covered: 'We will not have an issue'

Changpeng Zhao sought to ease crypto investors' worries about the exchange's liquidity on Thursday by emphasizing Binance's committement to honoring any customer withdrawals. The chief executive and founder of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange told CNBC's Squawk Box that all customer assets on the platform are backed one-to-one, either in hard or cold-storage wallets.
CoinDesk

Webinar Recap: Crypto Industry in 2022

In the fallout from FTX, there’s been no shortage of contagion, fear, uncertainty and doubt floating around. In what feels like the 13th month of this painfully long year in crypto, H.E. Justin Sun shared some insights on his outlook for 2023. In short, Sun stated “I believe that 2023 will be a year of recovery.”

