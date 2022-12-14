Read full article on original website
Binance intentionally put rival crypto exchange FTX out of business, Kevin O'Leary has testified
"Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary said Binance intentionally put rival crypto exchange FTX out of business. FTX was forced to repurchase $3 billion in shares from Binance, he told a US Senate committee Wednesday. The billionaire, who was a spokesman for FTX, has said he lost almost $10 million in...
The auditor of Binance and Crypto.com's reserves has reportedly stopped work with crypto clients in the wake of FTX's collapse
Mazars Group, which has conducted proof-of-reserve audits for cryptocurrency exchange Binance and others, is halting all work for crypto clients, Bloomberg reported Friday. The suspension is taking place because of indications that markets haven't been reassured by "proof-of-reserves" reports. The crypto industry has rushed to conduct proof-of-reserves audits following the...
Huge Blow For Crypto: Binance, Crypto.com Dropped By Their Auditor
The poison of suspicion is continuing to spread in the crypto sphere. This poison, disseminated by the overnight implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire on Nov. 11, is infecting most companies in the sector, especially the largest ones. The cryptocurrency exchange, valued at $32 billion in February, filed for Chapter...
CoinDesk
US Rings Crypto Warning Bell That Regulators Say Only Congress Can Silence
There are hazardous gaps in how crypto is overseen, according to the latest annual report from the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) – restating a view that’s long been adopted by U.S. lawmakers, regulators and the industry itself. The FSOC – a panel of U.S. financial agency chiefs...
A top FTX exec blew the whistle on Sam Bankman-Fried's moves just 2 days before the crypto exchange's collapse
An FTX exec told authorities about potential illegality at the crypto exchange 2 days before its bankruptcy. Ryan Salame said customer funds were being used to cover losses at trading firm Alameda, a filing showed. Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested by Bahamian authorities Monday to face fraud charges.
Business Insider
A financial coach shares 9 ways to earn $8,000 a month in passive income to prepare for a recession, inflation, or layoffs
Lisa Andrea launched a financial blog in 2021 and consistently books $8,000 in monthly revenue. Now might feel like a scary time to invest, but it's a great time to get your financial strategy in place, she said. Andrea outlines 9 of the easiest ways to earn passive income, including...
FTX's massive $256 million real-estate empire is up for grabs as Bahamian and US lawyers squabble over who should control it
FTX's portfolio of Bahamian properties represent some of the most tangible assets that can be liquidated and redistributed to creditors.
Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary hits back against Binance CEO calling him a 'liar'
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary said Changpeng Zhao was wrong to call him a "liar" in a recent interview to CNBC. The Binance CEO previously deflected O'Leary's claims that Binance intentionally put FTX out of business, calling them "nonsense." But O'Leary says he didn't perjure himself in front of Senate and...
Elon Musk's Tesla stock sales are throwing gas on a burning fire, and the EV maker's board may be forced to confront the Twitter sideshow, Wedbush says
Elon Musk's continued sales of Tesla shares as he focuses on his newly acquired Twitter is denting the EV maker's brand, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Thursday. The Tesla CEO cashed in another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week. Growing investor frustration will eventually force Tesla's board to confront...
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX wants to sell some of its last remaining solvent businesses as its restructuring process picks up
FTX wants to sell some of its last functioning business units, according to a court filing. One of which is US derivatives platform LedgerX, which is considered one of FTX's most valuable assets. FTX's new CEO John Ray described the crumbled exchange as having "a complete failure of corporate controls."
Elon Musk is reportedly seeking investors for Twitter at $54.20 a share — the same price he paid for it
Musk's family office is looking for new investors for Twitter, according to Semafor. New shares of Twitter will be sold at $54.20.
CoinDesk
CryptoQuant: On-Chain Data Shows Crypto Exchange Binance Isn't Exhibiting ‘FTX-Like’ Behavior
Binance, the largest crypto exchange by volume traded, is not the next FTX, according a report from CryptoQuant. The Seoul-based analytics firm points to on-chain data to support claims made in a recent audit that Binance is overcollateralized. “At the time Binance’s Proof of Reserves report was conducted, CryptoQuant’s estimate...
The FTX implosion wasn't crypto's darkest hour of the year – these 2 crises were even more disastrous for digital assets
FTX's bankruptcy wiped out $9 billion worth of crypto investments, according to Chainalysis. But that figure is dwarfed by the losses caused by two other crises that rocked digital assets in 2022. The Terra Luna crash and the collapse of Celsius and Three Arrows Capital caused more damage, Chainalysis said.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Treasury's Financial Stability Watchdog Says Fraud Is Rampant in Crypto Markets
Treasury's Financial Stability Oversight Council unanimously approved its 2022 annual report Friday. The failure of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX shocked the digital assets market, according to a Treasury official. Digital commodities are struggling, but traditional financial markets are so far unscathed, according to the report. The crypto currency market is...
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Bitcoin’s Strong Correlation to 'Dr. Copper' Grows Healthier; Bitcoin Seesaws Back to $17.8K
Prices: Bitcoin rose early but later fell after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell damped enthusiasm stemming from a less-aggressive rate hike with hawkish comments. Insights: Is Dr. Copper's recent upturn a positive sign for bitcoin?. Bitcoin Seesaws but Holds at $17.8K. By James Rubin. Bitcoin looked primed to continue its...
A surge of Wall Street players are screaming that Elon Musk's Twitter obsession is hurting Tesla
Elon Musk continues to sell Tesla stock to cover his Twitter project, totaling over $20 billion. Investors are worried about Tesla's future.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says 100% of customer assets are fully backed one-to-one, and all withdrawals will be covered: 'We will not have an issue'
Changpeng Zhao sought to ease crypto investors' worries about the exchange's liquidity on Thursday by emphasizing Binance's committement to honoring any customer withdrawals. The chief executive and founder of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange told CNBC's Squawk Box that all customer assets on the platform are backed one-to-one, either in hard or cold-storage wallets.
CoinDesk
Webinar Recap: Crypto Industry in 2022
In the fallout from FTX, there’s been no shortage of contagion, fear, uncertainty and doubt floating around. In what feels like the 13th month of this painfully long year in crypto, H.E. Justin Sun shared some insights on his outlook for 2023. In short, Sun stated “I believe that 2023 will be a year of recovery.”
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
Business Insider
Elon Musk just cashed in another $3.6 billion of Tesla stock as he wrestles with mounting interest payments at Twitter and a looming recession
Elon Musk has sold about $3.6 billion of Tesla stock this week, SEC filings show. The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO sold around 22 million shares in three days. Musk is dealing with mounting interest payments at Twitter, and a gloomy economic outlook. The Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter CEO sold...
