Fort Stewart, GA

Soldier killed in shooting at Georgia’s Fort Stewart, suspect in custody

By Addy Bink, Dajhea Jones, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

FORT STEWART, Ga. ( WSAV ) — A soldier was fatally shot at Fort Stewart Army post in Georgia on Monday morning. The suspect has been taken into custody.

According to Fort Stewart officials , law enforcement was dispatched for a possible shooting at the Second Armored Brigade Combat Team complex shortly before 10 a.m. Monday.

Emergency medical personnel were called in to treat a victim at the scene. That soldier, identified as Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman of Plum, Pennsylvania, later died .

Hillman, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear specialist, joined the Army in February 2015. According to officials, he had one deployment to Afghanistan and had earned the Air Assault Badge. He was assigned to the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in July 2021.

Ex-Chester deputy accused in beating death of Rock Hill cop

“On Monday morning, the Spartan Family lost one of our own in a tragic and unexpected way,” said Col. Ethan J. Diven, commander of the Spartan Brigade, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team. “With deepest sorrow, our hearts are with the families and units involved in the incident. Providing support to the impacted families and soldiers is our first priority. We are working closely with the Fort Stewart military police and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.”

The suspect, who hasn’t yet been identified, was taken into custody at the scene by Fort Stewart law enforcement and transferred to U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division’s custody. There is no active threat to the community, according to officials.

Additional details about the incident have not yet been released.

