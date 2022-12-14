Read full article on original website
seventeen.com
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Friends Are "Sickened" by Their Inclusion in the 'Harry & Meghan' Trailer
After months of rumors and speculation, Netflix finally acknowledged that they're making a docuseries about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. In fact, they went ahead and released a very dramatic trailer yesterday, and apparently people in the ~royal circle~ are spiraling. Though, like, when are they not?. Royal expert Richard...
Prince William & Kate Middleton Would Welcome Baby No. 4 'With Open Arms' If Princess Becomes Pregnant, Spills Source
Adding a new member to the royal brood? Prince William and Kate Middleton are happy with their family-of-5 — but expanding their pack to six wouldn't hurt! "They're both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise. But if a 4th were to come along, that would be something they'd welcome with open arms," an insider squealed to a news publication.And while they would love another bun in the oven, the Prince and Princess of Wales won't be holding their breaths. “Kate and William are going with the flow...
Fans compare Prince William and Kate Middleton’s photo in rain to Harry and Meghan’s viral umbrella picture
As Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on their trip to Boston, fans are comparing the couple’s latest photo to an old image of William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, posing in the rain.The Prince and Princess of Wales, who touched down in the United States this week for the first time in eight years, took to Twitter on Wednesday to post about their arrival in Massachusetts. Their visit to Boston is centred around the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, which will be held on Friday.“Boston, what a welcome!” they wrote. “Looking forward to...
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
Prince William 'Could Not Keep His Hand Off' Kate Middleton in Boston PDA
Throughout the couple's three-day visit to Boston royal watchers spied a number of royal PDA moments.
Prince William’s godmother reveals how royals keep failing on racism
The speed with which Buckingham Palace dealt with Lady Susan Hussey speaks to a ruthless efficiency that has helped the monarchy to endure for more than a thousand years. One of Britain’s leading noblewomen, Lady Hussey had served the Crown since Prince Andrew’s birth in 1960 and received the Elizabeth II version of the Royal Household Long and Faithful Service Medal with 30, 40, 50 and 60-year bars. Yet having attended literally thousands of royal engagements over the past six decades, it was a solitary encounter with black British charity director Ngozi Fulani on Tuesday night that proved to be the formidable 83-year-old’s undoing. When, the next morning, the...
In Style
Prince William Reportedly "Will No Longer Sit Back" as Prince Harry Makes Claims Against the Royal Family
As the world waits for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries to premiere this week, sources close to Prince William say that he's ready to "push back any wild claims" that may or may not come to light as the episodes roll out. This comes as a stark contrast to the royals' usual M.O. of "never complain, never explain," according to the Daily Mail. Buckingham Palace staffers told the publication that William is primed to speak out against anything that could tarnish his family's sterling reputation.
Prince Harry goes against stern request made by William in Netflix documentary
The Duke of Sussex has defied his brother, the Prince of Wales’s wish for their mother’s controversial Panorama interview to never be aired again.In his and the Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix documentary series,Harry and Meghan, segments from the late Diana, Princess of Wales’s interview with the BBC journalist Martin Bashir, were shown.Footage of Diana talking about the public and press scrutiny on her life first aired in the 1995 interview, which Prince William said made his mother’s sense of “fear, paranoia and isolation” worse.Last year, a report by Lord Dyson found that the BBC covered up Bashir’s deceit...
seventeen.com
Prince William & Kate Middleton Plan to Fight Back Against Any "Unfounded" Claims in 'Harry & Meghan'
Welp. Looks like the royal feud between Prince William and Prince Harry might soon reach unprecedented levels of omgsrslywtf. Yeah, we know that happens on the regular these days, especially as tensions between Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, and The Firm rise on a daily basis as we collectively barrel toward the release dates of the Sussexes' upcoming docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry's memoir, Spare. But, while most of the outspoken/public-facing drama has traditionally come from Team Sussex, it looks like Will and his wife, Kate Middleton, might be *thisclose* to ditching the royal rule about never publicly commenting on commoner problems like family drama.
Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Concert Is the Same Day as 'Harry and Meghan' Netflix Premiere
Kate Middleton will appear at a special Christmas carol concert on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022—the same day the second half of Harry and Meghan drops on Netflix. Royal Carols: Together At Christmas will be recorded on Dec. 15 at Westminster Abbey and will be broadcast on Christmas Eve. "This...
BBC
Brixton Academy: Mother of two dies after Asake concert crush
A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy that left several others hurt. The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, had to be abandoned part-way through after a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside on Thursday, the Met Police said.
Elle
Prince William And Prince Harry Show Heartwarming Display Of Unity Amid 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Drama
Royal family walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in Procession from Buckingham Palace Royal family walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in Procession from Buckingham Palace. Most of the royal-related headlines this month have been dominated by the explosive first-look trailers of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docu-series,...
Prince William and Prince Harry’s Most Heart-Wrenching Quotes About the Late Princess Diana
Princess Diana tragically died 19 years ago on August 31, 1997 — look back at Prince William and Prince Harry’s sweetest quotes about their late mom
Will Prince William and Princess Kate Reunite With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Amid Boston Visit?
Will the Fab Four reunite? Prince William and Princess Kate's visit to the U.S. may not include plans with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The Prince and Princess of Wales, 40, are traveling to Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which takes place […]
Popculture
Kate Middleton Reportedly Wants Her Own 'Tell-All' Following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Netflix Doc
Kate Middleton might be following in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's footsteps. According to InTouch Weekly, Kate apparently wants to do a tell-all documentary of her own. The report comes on the heels of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's own docuseries, the aptly titled Harry & Meghan, being released on Netflix.
Everything Prince William and Prince Harry Have Said About Princess Diana’s ‘Panorama’ Interview
Supporting their mother. Prince William and Prince Harry were just children when the late Princess Diana gave her famous interview to Panorama, but they haven't been shy about sharing their thoughts on the controversial conversation as adults. The late Princess of Wales sat down for the explosive tell-all in 1995 and opened up about her […]
