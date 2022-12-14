ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prince William & Kate Middleton Would Welcome Baby No. 4 'With Open Arms' If Princess Becomes Pregnant, Spills Source

Adding a new member to the royal brood? Prince William and Kate Middleton are happy with their family-of-5 — but expanding their pack to six wouldn't hurt! "They're both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise. But if a 4th were to come along, that would be something they'd welcome with open arms," an insider squealed to a news publication.And while they would love another bun in the oven, the Prince and Princess of Wales won't be holding their breaths. “Kate and William are going with the flow...
The Independent

Fans compare Prince William and Kate Middleton’s photo in rain to Harry and Meghan’s viral umbrella picture

As Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on their trip to Boston, fans are comparing the couple’s latest photo to an old image of William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, posing in the rain.The Prince and Princess of Wales, who touched down in the United States this week for the first time in eight years, took to Twitter on Wednesday to post about their arrival in Massachusetts. Their visit to Boston is centred around the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, which will be held on Friday.“Boston, what a welcome!” they wrote. “Looking forward to...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Prince William’s godmother reveals how royals keep failing on racism

The speed with which Buckingham Palace dealt with Lady Susan Hussey speaks to a ruthless efficiency that has helped the monarchy to endure for more than a thousand years. One of Britain’s leading noblewomen, Lady Hussey had served the Crown since Prince Andrew’s birth in 1960 and received the Elizabeth II version of the Royal Household Long and Faithful Service Medal with 30, 40, 50 and 60-year bars. Yet having attended literally thousands of royal engagements over the past six decades, it was a solitary encounter with black British charity director Ngozi Fulani on Tuesday night that proved to be the formidable 83-year-old’s undoing. When, the next morning, the...
In Style

Prince William Reportedly "Will No Longer Sit Back" as Prince Harry Makes Claims Against the Royal Family

As the world waits for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries to premiere this week, sources close to Prince William say that he's ready to "push back any wild claims" that may or may not come to light as the episodes roll out. This comes as a stark contrast to the royals' usual M.O. of "never complain, never explain," according to the Daily Mail. Buckingham Palace staffers told the publication that William is primed to speak out against anything that could tarnish his family's sterling reputation.
The Independent

Prince Harry goes against stern request made by William in Netflix documentary

The Duke of Sussex has defied his brother, the Prince of Wales’s wish for their mother’s controversial Panorama interview to never be aired again.In his and the Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix documentary series,Harry and Meghan, segments from the late Diana, Princess of Wales’s interview with the BBC journalist Martin Bashir, were shown.Footage of Diana talking about the public and press scrutiny on her life first aired in the 1995 interview, which Prince William said made his mother’s sense of “fear, paranoia and isolation” worse.Last year, a report by Lord Dyson found that the BBC covered up Bashir’s deceit...
seventeen.com

Prince William & Kate Middleton Plan to Fight Back Against Any "Unfounded" Claims in 'Harry & Meghan'

Welp. Looks like the royal feud between Prince William and Prince Harry might soon reach unprecedented levels of omgsrslywtf. Yeah, we know that happens on the regular these days, especially as tensions between Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, and The Firm rise on a daily basis as we collectively barrel toward the release dates of the Sussexes' upcoming docuseries Harry & Meghan and Harry's memoir, Spare. But, while most of the outspoken/public-facing drama has traditionally come from Team Sussex, it looks like Will and his wife, Kate Middleton, might be *thisclose* to ditching the royal rule about never publicly commenting on commoner problems like family drama.
BBC

Brixton Academy: Mother of two dies after Asake concert crush

A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy that left several others hurt. The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, had to be abandoned part-way through after a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside on Thursday, the Met Police said.

