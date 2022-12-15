Read full article on original website
Lana McKay
5d ago
😔🥺😢Praying🙏🤲🙌LORD For Your Comfort And Strength As The Family and Friends Of This Mother and Child Grieve Their Great Loss🙏🤲🙌🕊️🕊️May You Rest In Heaven With Your Baby Mama🕊️🕊️
Reply(1)
20
Carla White Thomas
5d ago
This is so sad. I am sorry to the family and friends of the lady and little boy killed in this storm. May God give you peace and comfort at this time. Prayers for all that lost their homes. God be with you all.
Reply(1)
13
Oretha Sudds
5d ago
May they RIP my prayers are with the family of them Lord be with y'all may Angels watch over them in Heaven🙏🙏
Reply
11
Related
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Coldest air in years headed for Southeast Louisiana
By the end of this week Arctic air blasts into the deep south, plunging temperature for Southeast Louisiana just in time for Christmas. “A strong Arctic cold front charges in late Thursday
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Louisiana that You Need to Visit
One of the most distinct states in the country, Louisiana is a sprawling mix of dense swamplands and rich, local cultures. You can find everything here from colonial-style French buildings to thriving Creole towns, all woven together by some of the warmest hospitality the South has to offer. Of course,...
Louisiana National Guard provides relief supplies to residents across the state
Many residents are still picking up the pieces after Wednesday's devastating tornadoes throughout Louisiana.
magnoliareporter.com
Hard year has Louisiana sweet potato farmers pondering future of industry
Challenging. Discouraging. Just plain bad. These are some of the words that Louisiana sweet potato farmers and scientists who study the crop use to describe the 2022 growing season. From high input and labor costs to adverse weather conditions, this year brought a range of problems to an industry already struggling with declining acreage and fewer outlets for selling the flavorful orange tubers.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish high school, No. 1 in Louisiana, finally gets a gymnasium
Almost a decade after it moved to a new campus near Avondale, Louisiana’s top-ranked public high school finally has its own gymnasium. At close to 19,000 square feet, the new activity center at Patrick F. Taylor Science and Technology Academy lets students stay put for basketball games, theater productions, band performances and more.
southarkansassun.com
3 Dead In Louisiana As Severe Storm, Tornadoes Swept The State
Three people were killed after a severe storm that spawned tornadoes swept through Louisiana. More than a dozen were also left injured and thousands without electricity over the past few days, says Mueller. On December 14, the most recent fatality was reported in St. Charles Parish, just outside New Orleans....
WWL-TV
Path of Destruction: December 2022 Tornadoes in southeast Louisiana
Three people are dead after a destructive storm system kicks up tornadoes across Louisiana. A recap of stories from WWL-TV in New Orleans in its aftermath.
KPLC TV
ALERT DAY FRIDAY: For extreme cold in SW Louisiana through the Christmas weekend
Southwest Louisiana (KPLC) - With some of the coldest air we’ve seen in Southwest Louisiana on the way since February 2021, here’s your first alert on how to get prepared leading up to the holiday weekend. While there is a surge of very cold air headed our way,...
ktalnews.com
Cold and rainy Monday, Arctic chill for Christmas
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Buckle up as the weather is going to take us on a roller coaster of a ride this week. We will kick off the week with widespread rain today, and a stronger cold front bringing an Arctic blast late Thursday through Christmas Day. Cold and...
What is the Most Searched Christmas Cookie in Louisiana?
Google Trends has just released its most searched Christmas cookies by state.
La National Guard delivers tarps, water after tornadoes
The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) conducted operations supporting communities around the state after a severe storm system produced damaging tornadoes, Dec. 14.
Florida may see coldest Christmas in over 30 years
The arctic blast that is covering much of the nation this week leading up to Christmas weekend isn't sparing the traditional winter repellant of Florida either.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Louisiana
Mashed found the best chain restaurant in each state, including this regional Louisiana favorite.
ktalnews.com
How Louisiana’s Human Trafficking Prevention team is working to save lives
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Human Trafficking remains a significant issue for Louisiana. In January, Governor John Bel Edwards joined Dr. Dana Hunter in officially announcing the state’s first Human Trafficking Prevention Resource Center and advocacy campaign. Sheri Combs, the Senior Human Trafficking Program Manager of Covenant House...
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation
Three Adults and Two Juvenile Suspects Arrested in Louisiana in Connection with Large Fentanyl Trafficking Operation. Narcotics agents in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana recently dismantled a large fentanyl trafficking operation, which involved three operational locations in Baton Rouge and one in Livingston Parish. The operation resulted in the arrest of four suspects, including two minors, and the seizure of 2.8 pounds of fentanyl, 1220 pressed fentanyl pills, half a pound of heroin, 2 pounds of methamphetamine, 14 dosage units of Xanax, 16 grams of marijuana, and various firearms. More arrest warrants are expected in the case.
La. officials warn about recall after dozens of horses become sick
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is alerting horse owners about recalled food that led to several cases of illnesses and deaths. According to officials, owners are being warned not to feed recalled Top of the Rockies Alfalfa Cubes to horses. The impacted products...
2 Louisiana women accused of stealing over 60 items from Walmart; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 18, 2022, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter on Louisville Avenue in reference to a theft. Once police arrived at the store, they were informed that 20-year-old K’Drecia Jackson and 18-year-old Shameka White allegedly exited the store […]
Watch: Aerial video shows damage left behind from deadly severe weather outbreak
Emergency management officials in Mississippi report at least four injuries in the state and dozens of homes have been damaged following Wednesday’s severe storms.
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
Fox Weather
New York, NY
8K+
Followers
293
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Precise. Personal. Powerful. America's Weather Team brings you updates on major weather events across the country.https://www.foxweather.com/
Comments / 48