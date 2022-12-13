ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

ECAC Names Legg Defensive Player of the Year

DANBURY, Conn. – Carnegie Mellon University women's soccer senior Rachel Legg was recognized as the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Division III Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Year. Legg also landed a spot on the first team, marking her second ECAC First Team selection with her other honor coming following the 2019 season.
Edmonds Named to the Men’s Soccer All-ECAC First Team

DANBURY, Conn. – Carnegie Mellon University men's soccer senior Jason Edmunds was recognized by the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC). The senior was received Division III Men's Soccer All-ECAC First Team accolades. Edmunds, who recently was recently named to the United Soccer Coaches Region VII team, took advantage of...
Santo Promoted to Associate Director of Athletics for Business Operations and Strategic Initiatives

(PITTSBURGH, Pa.) – Carnegie Mellon University Director of Athletics Josh Centor has announced the promotion of Stefanie Santo to Associate Director of Athletics for Business Operations and Strategic Initiatives. Santo came to Carnegie Mellon in 2018 as the department’s senior financial administrator and then was named Assistant Director of Athletics of Athletics for Business Operations in March of 2022.
