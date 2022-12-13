Read full article on original website
Related
Exclusive-Biden administration drafting executive order to simplify space rules -sources
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is drafting an executive order intended to streamline approval for private rocket launches amid a broader effort to bring legal and regulatory clarity for American companies on everything from space travel to private space stations, according to two U.S. officials familiar with the effort.
Scientists use quantum computing to create glass that cuts the need for AC by a third
A sample of the glass coating, which you can see straight through. University of Notre DameQuantum computing, machine learning, and contact lens polymers combined to dramatically reduce energy costs.
CNBC
Self-driving truck startup Kodiak Robotics wins $50 million deal to help develop driverless Army vehicles
The company said it won a two-year, $49.9 million contract from the Defense Department to help develop automated combat vehicles for the U.S. Army. The vehicles will be tailored for reconnaissance, surveillance and other missions that would present a high risk to a human driver. The contract is part of...
4-Star General Thomas Schwartz, USA, Retired, Joins AR-Enabled Work-Instruction Software Innovator, Taqtile, as Strategic Advisor
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Decorated 4-Star General Thomas A. Schwartz, USA, Ret., has joined Taqtile as a Strategic Advisor in Taqtile’s growing global defense business. General Schwartz will advise and support the evolution and adoption of the company’s trusted Manifest platform for use in the defense industry. Current usage of Manifest by military customers includes the U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, the Royal Australian Navy, and other Allied defense forces, as well as OEMs and systems integrators around the globe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005204/en/ 4-Star General Thomas A. Schwartz, USA, retired, joins augmented reality (AR)-enabled work-instruction software innovator, Taqtile, as a strategic advisor (Photo: Business Wire)
Scientists invent biobatteries that can be powered inside the human body
Imagine if we could power devices inside the body. This would lead to major developments in biomedical research and much potential for new applications in chemical sensors, drug-delivery systems and electrical stimulation devices. Now, Binghamton University researchers have invented a capsule-sized biobattery they believe may be a solution for the...
‘NO’: Grad Students Analyze, Hack, and Remove Under-Desk Surveillance Devices Designed to Track Them
Surveillance has been creeping unabated across schools, universities, and much of daily life over the past few years, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Back in October, however, graduate students at Northeastern University were able to organize and beat back an attempt at introducing invasive surveillance devices that were quietly placed under desks at their school.
SpaceNews.com
Defense, Commerce Departments select companies to prototype space traffic management solutions
WASHINGTON — The Office of Space Commerce and the Department of Defense announced Dec. 6 they have selected six commercial firms to prototype space traffic data platforms that track objects and medium and geostationary Earth orbits. COMSPOC Corp., ExoAnalytic Solutions, Kayhan Space, KBR, NorthStar Earth & Space Inc. and...
Woonsocket Call
InvestorNewsBreaks – CubCrafters Inc.’s Fleet Modernization Contract with USDA Featured in Recent Articles
CubCrafters, the leading designer and manufacturer of light-sport, experimental and Part 23 certified backcountry aircraft, was featured in recent articles published by FLYING Magazine and General Aviation News. The publications discuss selection of CubCrafters flagship certified CC19 XCub by the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) Wildlife Services for a new government aircraft fleet modernization contract. “The XCub will be used in place of the USDA’s fleet of 30-plus-year-old legacy Piper PA-18 Super Cubs that are currently in service. The USDA utilizes turbine-powered helicopters and single-engine airplanes in multiple operations, such as the aerial application of herbicides, fertilizer and insecticides, surveying crops and wildlife, feeding fish, the application of seed in remote areas, and for support of wildland fire-fighting services. Airplanes are usually significantly less expensive to operate than helicopters, said Brad Damm, CubCrafters’ vice president of sales and marketing, noting the operational cost of one of their Cubs is about $250 per hour while a turbine-powered helicopter runs approximately $2,500 per hour,” the FLYING article reads. The piece further quotes Damm discussing deliverables under the contract. “The first two aircraft [for the USDA] are in production now and scheduled for delivery in August and September of 2023,” Damm said. “Under the contract, they have fixed price options to purchase additional aircraft in both 2024 and 2025. Our goal here at CubCrafters is to provide them with such a good platform (an aircraft that is more capable, more cost effective, and safer), that they ultimately replace their entire current fleet of around 40 legacy aircraft with the XCub.”
UC's academic workers strike brings stress to undergraduates
A month into the nation's largest strike involving higher education, the work stoppage by University of California academic workers at 10 campuses is causing stress for many students who are facing canceled classes, no one to answer their questions and uncertainty about how they will be graded as they wrap up the year. Some 48,000 student employees walked off the job on Nov. 14 to demand higher wages and better benefits. The employees, represented by the United Auto Workers Local 5810, say they were left with no other choice but to strike to demand increased wages necessary to keep...
GDIT Awarded $84M Traumatic Brain Injury Research Contract by the Defense Health Agency
– General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), announced today that it was awarded an $84 million contract by the Defense Health Agency (DHA) to support the Traumatic Brain Injury Center of Excellence (TBICoE). The contract has an eight-month base period with three option years.
defensenews.com
US Army intel office plots AI development with Project Linchpin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The U.S. Army’s one-stop shop for all things intelligence and electronic warfare is in the preliminary stages of constructing a digital pipeline to more efficiently develop artificial intelligence and machine learning tools. The undertaking, dubbed Project Linchpin, is a collaboration between the Program Executive Office...
kalkinemedia.com
EarlyBirds offers unprecedented chance for healthcare players to innovate and adopt early disease detection
Businesses may find it difficult to keep pace with the innovative technology trends useful for them. EarlyBirds can help organisations to prep up for unannounced surprises from new technologies by keeping pace of ongoing innovation. EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem facilitates business in adopting and introducing innovative technologies across their business.
myscience.org
Computational system streamlines the design of fluidic devices
This computational tool can generate an optimal design for a complex fluidic device such as a combustion engine or a hydraulic pump. Combustion engines, propellors, and hydraulic pumps are examples of fluidic devices - instruments that utilize fluids to perform certain functions, such as generating power or transporting water. Because...
agritechtomorrow.com
NASA Funds Scale-Up of Fluorescent Greenhouse Roofing Technology
UbiQD, Inc., a New Mexico-based advanced materials company, announced today that it was recently awarded a new small business contract by NASA, the United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration, for optimization and scale up of extruded UbiGro greenhouse films for boosting crop yield in both space and terrestrial applications. The new NASA contract leverages matching funds that were provided by private investors. Additionally, the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the company a key patent on its greenhouse technology.
aiexpress.io
Scientists developed a scaled-up version of a probabilistic computer
In line with Moore’s regulation, computer systems ought to turn out to be quicker each two years as a result of developments in semiconductor chips. Despite the fact that that is what has traditionally occurred, the evolution’s tempo is starting to gradual. As a consequence of advances in synthetic intelligence and machine studying, the considerably larger computational potential is now obligatory. One strategy to overcoming these difficulties is quantum computing, though there are nonetheless large obstacles to actualizing scalable quantum computer systems.
Comments / 0