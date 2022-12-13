ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Man tells family they’re in ‘wrong seats’ on flight after they book first class with a toddler

A mother has shared her experience on a flight after she was told she shouldn’t have her young child in first class - and it sparked a debate online.The woman posted to Reddit to ask the forum’s opinion after the experience on 26 November.She explained that she had “decided to splurge on first class tickets for the trip” as she, her husband and young daughter were flying across the US for Thanksgiving.“My toddler has always been a good flyer and has flown a lot throughout her short life,” the woman added, noting that her daughter stayed in her seat...
Ingram Atkinson

After Living a Good Life With a Wife and Kids, Man Learns That It Was All a Lie

At a party in 2005, a man named Mike who was in his final semester of college met this incredibly attractive woman named Jade. Although Jade initially tried to avoid him, Mike pursued her for months before finally winning her heart. For Mike, it was essentially love at first sight. It was a real dream come true, and miraculously, my sliding only got better after that.
Anthony James

Fiction: I Put A Recorder On My Daughter's Phone, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry

Please keep in mind that this is a fictitious article written solely for your entertainment; do not read any meaning into it. My name is Judy, and I'm a single mother with a beautiful daughter named Ana. Ana is my hope, my joy, and, most importantly, the only one I play with when I'm bored; we literally do everything together. Ana is a blessing to me, despite the fact that some believe she is the cause of my current situation.
Dspeaker

Fiction: I Checked The Camera On My Husband's Club House, What I Saw Made Me Cry

This is a fictitious article; none of the words used or said in it are true; they are there for your entertainment. Before I get into today's intriguing headline, do you think spouses should be allowed to spy on their partners? Do you think it is appropriate for lovers to secretly track their partners' movements? Although it may appear awkward, it is often difficult to resist catching up with your partner, especially when you love him or her so much.
The Independent

Paul Kitching death: Popular Edinburgh chef dies aged 61

Paul Kitching, the Michelin-starred chef, has died aged 61, his wife has announced.Katie O’Brien announced the news on the Instagram page of Kitching’s 21212 Edinburgh, the restaurant he owns in the Scottish capital. “My love has gone. But what a love x,” she wrote alongside a picture of the chef. Kitching’s cause of death is yet to be disclosed. In a message sent to customers of the restaurant, O’Brien wrote: “Dear friends, It is with [a] heavy heart that I write to let you know that I've lost my love, Paul, who sadly passed away yesterday.“The death has come as...
Morrison County Record

'Buy Genuine'

Genuine in the Merriam-Webster dictionary means “actual, true.” We live in a world that has become accustomed and drawn to looking for compatible replacement parts, and rightly so, if the value is the same. This works to a degree in our physical, natural world, but there are no compatible replacements when it comes to the spiritual world. But, for example, compatible printer cartridges are quite a large industry even though the printer manufacturers explicitly state they will not warranty their products if compatible products are...
Fatherly

Disenchanted Is A Edge-Of-Seat Horror Movie For Parents, A Joyful Romp For Kids

Morgan is not Rosemary’s baby, but she certainly seems to bring ominous tidings. In Disenchanted the sequel to Disney’s beloved 2007 fish-out-of-water fairy tale Enchanted, everything goes wrong, and it all points back to the newest character in the series — Morgan, the baby. Many live-action Disney movies try to hit that sweet spot of actually being great for the whole family. Disenchanted is the rare example that succeeds, even if it is a little messy. Spoilers ahead.
Anthony James

My Foster Dad is Jealous Of My Boyfriend ‘No Man Is Good Enough For You Except Me’

This is a nonfiction piece based on genuine events as given to me by a family friend who was present at the time; it is used with permission. Some tales are not meant to be revealed; if I open my mouth to tell you how many things I have heard as a journalist, you will be astounded; some are not published because the individuals wish to keep it a secret; and many are not published because it may cause dread in the lives of many people.
intheknow.com

‘Poor pup’ watches as woman trips over ‘drunk’ boyfriend in the dark

A woman couldn’t believe what happened when she came home just a few seconds after her “drunk” boyfriend. TikToker @jackyjasmine22 posted night vision security footage of the hilarious moment. The freak accident happened one night when she unwittingly walked in on her intoxicated beau. Little did she know, he wouldn’t be the only one who would end up on the floor.

